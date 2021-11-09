Shape-Memory Polymer Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | BASF SE, Cornerstone Research Group, SINOPEC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Shape-Memory Polymer Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Shape-Memory Polymer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Shape-Memory Polymer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Shape-Memory Polymer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Shape-Memory Polymer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Shape-Memory Polymer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Shape-Memory Polymer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE, Cornerstone Research Group, SINOPEC, Covestro, EndoShape, Evonik, MedShape, Mitsubishi, Spintech, Syzygy Memory Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Temperature-induced

Light-induced

Electricity-induced

Others (PH, Magnetic, etc.)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Others



The Shape-Memory Polymer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Shape-Memory Polymer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Shape-Memory Polymer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shape-Memory Polymer

1.2 Shape-Memory Polymer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Temperature-induced

1.2.3 Light-induced

1.2.4 Electricity-induced

1.2.5 Others (PH, Magnetic, etc.)

1.3 Shape-Memory Polymer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Shape-Memory Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Shape-Memory Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Shape-Memory Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Shape-Memory Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Shape-Memory Polymer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Shape-Memory Polymer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Shape-Memory Polymer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Shape-Memory Polymer Production

3.4.1 North America Shape-Memory Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Shape-Memory Polymer Production

3.5.1 Europe Shape-Memory Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Shape-Memory Polymer Production

3.6.1 China Shape-Memory Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Shape-Memory Polymer Production

3.7.1 Japan Shape-Memory Polymer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cornerstone Research Group

7.2.1 Cornerstone Research Group Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cornerstone Research Group Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cornerstone Research Group Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cornerstone Research Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cornerstone Research Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SINOPEC

7.3.1 SINOPEC Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.3.2 SINOPEC Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SINOPEC Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SINOPEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SINOPEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Covestro

7.4.1 Covestro Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Covestro Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Covestro Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Covestro Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Covestro Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 EndoShape

7.5.1 EndoShape Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.5.2 EndoShape Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 EndoShape Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 EndoShape Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 EndoShape Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Evonik

7.6.1 Evonik Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Evonik Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Evonik Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 MedShape

7.7.1 MedShape Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.7.2 MedShape Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 MedShape Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 MedShape Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MedShape Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mitsubishi

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsubishi Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Spintech

7.9.1 Spintech Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Spintech Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Spintech Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Spintech Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Spintech Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Syzygy Memory Plastics

7.10.1 Syzygy Memory Plastics Shape-Memory Polymer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Syzygy Memory Plastics Shape-Memory Polymer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Syzygy Memory Plastics Shape-Memory Polymer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Syzygy Memory Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Syzygy Memory Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Shape-Memory Polymer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Shape-Memory Polymer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Shape-Memory Polymer

8.4 Shape-Memory Polymer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Shape-Memory Polymer Distributors List

9.3 Shape-Memory Polymer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Shape-Memory Polymer Industry Trends

10.2 Shape-Memory Polymer Growth Drivers

10.3 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Challenges

10.4 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Shape-Memory Polymer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Shape-Memory Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Shape-Memory Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Shape-Memory Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Shape-Memory Polymer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Shape-Memory Polymer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Shape-Memory Polymer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Shape-Memory Polymer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Shape-Memory Polymer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Shape-Memory Polymer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Shape-Memory Polymer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Shape-Memory Polymer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Shape-Memory Polymer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Shape-Memory Polymer by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

