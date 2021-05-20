Shale Gas Market Overview, Upcoming Trends, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027 |ExxonMobil, Chesapeake Energy, Shell, Total SA

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Shale Gas Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Shale Gas data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Shale Gas Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Shale Gas Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Shale Gas market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Shale Gas market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ExxonMobil, Chesapeake Energy, Shell, Total SA, ConocoPhillips, Dart Energy, Total SA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, BHP Billiton Limited, BP Plc, Cabot Oil and Gas Market Segment by Product Type: Horizontal Drilling, Hydraulic Fracturing, Others Market Segment by Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Shale Gas market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shale Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shale Gas market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shale Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shale Gas market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Shale Gas Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shale Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Horizontal Drilling

1.2.3 Hydraulic Fracturing

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Shale Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production 2.1 Global Shale Gas Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Shale Gas Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Shale Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Shale Gas Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Shale Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Shale Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 Shale Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 Shale Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 Shale Gas Market Restraints 3 Global Shale Gas Sales 3.1 Global Shale Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Shale Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Shale Gas Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Shale Gas Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Shale Gas Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Shale Gas Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Shale Gas Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Shale Gas Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Shale Gas Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers 4.1 Global Shale Gas Production Capacity by Manufacturers 4.2 Global Shale Gas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Shale Gas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Shale Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shale Gas Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Shale Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Shale Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Shale Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shale Gas Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Shale Gas Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Shale Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Shale Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type 5.1 Global Shale Gas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Shale Gas Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Shale Gas Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Shale Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Shale Gas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Shale Gas Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Shale Gas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Shale Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Shale Gas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Shale Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Shale Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Shale Gas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Shale Gas Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Shale Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Shale Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Shale Gas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Shale Gas Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Shale Gas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Shale Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Shale Gas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Shale Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Shale Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Shale Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Shale Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Shale Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 7.2 North America Shale Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Shale Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Shale Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Shale Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Shale Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Shale Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 North America Shale Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Shale Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Shale Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Shale Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Shale Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Shale Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 8.2 Europe Shale Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Shale Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Shale Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Shale Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Shale Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Shale Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Europe Shale Gas Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Shale Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Shale Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 9.2 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Shale Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Shale Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Shale Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Shale Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 10.2 Latin America Shale Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Shale Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Shale Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Shale Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Shale Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Shale Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Latin America Shale Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Shale Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Shale Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.4 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Shale Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ExxonMobil

12.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.1.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.1.3 ExxonMobil Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ExxonMobil Shale Gas Products and Services

12.1.5 ExxonMobil Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments 12.2 Chesapeake Energy

12.2.1 Chesapeake Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chesapeake Energy Overview

12.2.3 Chesapeake Energy Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chesapeake Energy Shale Gas Products and Services

12.2.5 Chesapeake Energy Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Chesapeake Energy Recent Developments 12.3 Shell

12.3.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shell Overview

12.3.3 Shell Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shell Shale Gas Products and Services

12.3.5 Shell Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Shell Recent Developments 12.4 Total SA

12.4.1 Total SA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Total SA Overview

12.4.3 Total SA Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Total SA Shale Gas Products and Services

12.4.5 Total SA Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Total SA Recent Developments 12.5 ConocoPhillips

12.5.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

12.5.2 ConocoPhillips Overview

12.5.3 ConocoPhillips Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ConocoPhillips Shale Gas Products and Services

12.5.5 ConocoPhillips Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ConocoPhillips Recent Developments 12.6 Dart Energy

12.6.1 Dart Energy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dart Energy Overview

12.6.3 Dart Energy Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dart Energy Shale Gas Products and Services

12.6.5 Dart Energy Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dart Energy Recent Developments 12.7 Total SA

12.7.1 Total SA Corporation Information

12.7.2 Total SA Overview

12.7.3 Total SA Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Total SA Shale Gas Products and Services

12.7.5 Total SA Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Total SA Recent Developments 12.8 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

12.8.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Overview

12.8.3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Shale Gas Products and Services

12.8.5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Recent Developments 12.9 BHP Billiton Limited

12.9.1 BHP Billiton Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 BHP Billiton Limited Overview

12.9.3 BHP Billiton Limited Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BHP Billiton Limited Shale Gas Products and Services

12.9.5 BHP Billiton Limited Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 BHP Billiton Limited Recent Developments 12.10 BP Plc

12.10.1 BP Plc Corporation Information

12.10.2 BP Plc Overview

12.10.3 BP Plc Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 BP Plc Shale Gas Products and Services

12.10.5 BP Plc Shale Gas SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 BP Plc Recent Developments 12.11 Cabot Oil and Gas

12.11.1 Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cabot Oil and Gas Overview

12.11.3 Cabot Oil and Gas Shale Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Cabot Oil and Gas Shale Gas Products and Services

12.11.5 Cabot Oil and Gas Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Shale Gas Value Chain Analysis 13.2 Shale Gas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Shale Gas Production Mode & Process 13.4 Shale Gas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Shale Gas Sales Channels

13.4.2 Shale Gas Distributors 13.5 Shale Gas Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

