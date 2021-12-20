Sewing Machines Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation

“

The report titled Global Sewing Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sewing Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sewing Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sewing Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sewing Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sewing Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sewing Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sewing Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sewing Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sewing Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sewing Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sewing Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group, Singer, Toyota, Gemsy, Jaguar, Typical, Viking, Sunstar, Maqi, MAX, Janome, Bernina, Pegasus, Baby Lock

Market Segmentation by Product:

Smart Sewing Machine

General Sewing Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Household



The Sewing Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sewing Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sewing Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sewing Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sewing Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sewing Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sewing Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sewing Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sewing Machines Market Overview

1.1 Sewing Machines Product Overview

1.2 Sewing Machines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Sewing Machine

1.2.2 General Sewing Machine

1.3 Global Sewing Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sewing Machines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sewing Machines Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sewing Machines Industry

1.5.1.1 Sewing Machines Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sewing Machines Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sewing Machines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Sewing Machines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sewing Machines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sewing Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sewing Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sewing Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sewing Machines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sewing Machines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sewing Machines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sewing Machines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sewing Machines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sewing Machines Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sewing Machines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sewing Machines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sewing Machines by Application

4.1 Sewing Machines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Household

4.2 Global Sewing Machines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sewing Machines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sewing Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sewing Machines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sewing Machines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines by Application

5 North America Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sewing Machines Business

10.1 Brother

10.1.1 Brother Corporation Information

10.1.2 Brother Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Brother Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Brother Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.1.5 Brother Recent Development

10.2 Feiyue

10.2.1 Feiyue Corporation Information

10.2.2 Feiyue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Feiyue Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Brother Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.2.5 Feiyue Recent Development

10.3 Juki Corporation

10.3.1 Juki Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Juki Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Juki Corporation Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Juki Corporation Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.3.5 Juki Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Jack

10.4.1 Jack Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jack Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Jack Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jack Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.4.5 Jack Recent Development

10.5 ZOJE

10.5.1 ZOJE Corporation Information

10.5.2 ZOJE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ZOJE Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ZOJE Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.5.5 ZOJE Recent Development

10.6 Shang Gong Group

10.6.1 Shang Gong Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shang Gong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.6.5 Shang Gong Group Recent Development

10.7 Singer

10.7.1 Singer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Singer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Singer Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Singer Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.7.5 Singer Recent Development

10.8 Toyota

10.8.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toyota Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toyota Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.8.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.9 Gemsy

10.9.1 Gemsy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gemsy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gemsy Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gemsy Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.9.5 Gemsy Recent Development

10.10 Jaguar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sewing Machines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jaguar Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jaguar Recent Development

10.11 Typical

10.11.1 Typical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Typical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Typical Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Typical Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.11.5 Typical Recent Development

10.12 Viking

10.12.1 Viking Corporation Information

10.12.2 Viking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Viking Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Viking Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.12.5 Viking Recent Development

10.13 Sunstar

10.13.1 Sunstar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sunstar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sunstar Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sunstar Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.13.5 Sunstar Recent Development

10.14 Maqi

10.14.1 Maqi Corporation Information

10.14.2 Maqi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Maqi Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Maqi Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.14.5 Maqi Recent Development

10.15 MAX

10.15.1 MAX Corporation Information

10.15.2 MAX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 MAX Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 MAX Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.15.5 MAX Recent Development

10.16 Janome

10.16.1 Janome Corporation Information

10.16.2 Janome Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Janome Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Janome Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.16.5 Janome Recent Development

10.17 Bernina

10.17.1 Bernina Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bernina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Bernina Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Bernina Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.17.5 Bernina Recent Development

10.18 Pegasus

10.18.1 Pegasus Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pegasus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Pegasus Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Pegasus Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.18.5 Pegasus Recent Development

10.19 Baby Lock

10.19.1 Baby Lock Corporation Information

10.19.2 Baby Lock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Baby Lock Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Baby Lock Sewing Machines Products Offered

10.19.5 Baby Lock Recent Development

11 Sewing Machines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sewing Machines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sewing Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

