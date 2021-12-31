Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Tajima, Brother, Feiyue

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4108287/global-sewing-and-embroidery-machine-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tajima, Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group, Singer, Toyota, Gemsy, Jaguar, Typical, Viking, SunStar, Maqi, MAX, Janome, Bernina, Pegasus, Baby Lock, Barudan, ZSK, HappyJapan, Feiya, Jingwei Electronic, Yuelong Sewing Equipment, Xinsheng Sewing Equipment, Feiying Electric Machinery, Shenshilei Group, Maya

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sewing Machine

Embroidery Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textile

Fashion

Other



The Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4108287/global-sewing-and-embroidery-machine-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market expansion?

What will be the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sewing and Embroidery Machine

1.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sewing Machine

1.2.3 Embroidery Machine

1.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Textile

1.3.3 Fashion

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sewing and Embroidery Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sewing and Embroidery Machine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production

3.6.1 China Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Tajima

7.1.1 Tajima Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tajima Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Tajima Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Tajima Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Tajima Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Brother

7.2.1 Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Brother Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Brother Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Feiyue

7.3.1 Feiyue Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.3.2 Feiyue Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Feiyue Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Feiyue Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Feiyue Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Juki Corporation

7.4.1 Juki Corporation Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Juki Corporation Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Juki Corporation Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Juki Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Juki Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jack

7.5.1 Jack Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jack Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jack Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jack Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jack Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ZOJE

7.6.1 ZOJE Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.6.2 ZOJE Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ZOJE Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ZOJE Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ZOJE Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shang Gong Group

7.7.1 Shang Gong Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shang Gong Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shang Gong Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shang Gong Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shang Gong Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Singer

7.8.1 Singer Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Singer Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Singer Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Singer Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Singer Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toyota

7.9.1 Toyota Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toyota Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toyota Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toyota Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toyota Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Gemsy

7.10.1 Gemsy Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gemsy Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Gemsy Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Gemsy Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Gemsy Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Jaguar

7.11.1 Jaguar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jaguar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Jaguar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Jaguar Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Jaguar Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Typical

7.12.1 Typical Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Typical Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Typical Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Typical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Typical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Viking

7.13.1 Viking Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.13.2 Viking Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Viking Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Viking Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Viking Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SunStar

7.14.1 SunStar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.14.2 SunStar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SunStar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SunStar Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SunStar Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Maqi

7.15.1 Maqi Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Maqi Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Maqi Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Maqi Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Maqi Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 MAX

7.16.1 MAX Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.16.2 MAX Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.16.3 MAX Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 MAX Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 MAX Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Janome

7.17.1 Janome Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.17.2 Janome Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Janome Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Janome Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Janome Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Bernina

7.18.1 Bernina Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bernina Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Bernina Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Bernina Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Bernina Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Pegasus

7.19.1 Pegasus Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.19.2 Pegasus Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Pegasus Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Pegasus Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Pegasus Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Baby Lock

7.20.1 Baby Lock Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.20.2 Baby Lock Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Baby Lock Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Baby Lock Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Baby Lock Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Barudan

7.21.1 Barudan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.21.2 Barudan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Barudan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Barudan Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Barudan Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 ZSK

7.22.1 ZSK Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.22.2 ZSK Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.22.3 ZSK Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 ZSK Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 ZSK Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 HappyJapan

7.23.1 HappyJapan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.23.2 HappyJapan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.23.3 HappyJapan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 HappyJapan Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 HappyJapan Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Feiya

7.24.1 Feiya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.24.2 Feiya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Feiya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Feiya Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Feiya Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Jingwei Electronic

7.25.1 Jingwei Electronic Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.25.2 Jingwei Electronic Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Jingwei Electronic Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Jingwei Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Jingwei Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Yuelong Sewing Equipment

7.26.1 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.26.2 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

7.27.1 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.27.2 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Feiying Electric Machinery

7.28.1 Feiying Electric Machinery Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.28.2 Feiying Electric Machinery Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Feiying Electric Machinery Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Feiying Electric Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Feiying Electric Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Shenshilei Group

7.29.1 Shenshilei Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.29.2 Shenshilei Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Shenshilei Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Shenshilei Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Shenshilei Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Maya

7.30.1 Maya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Corporation Information

7.30.2 Maya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Maya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Maya Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Maya Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sewing and Embroidery Machine

8.4 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Distributors List

9.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Industry Trends

10.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Growth Drivers

10.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Challenges

10.4 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sewing and Embroidery Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4108287/global-sewing-and-embroidery-machine-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”