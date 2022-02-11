ServoMotor Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2028 | Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “ServoMotor Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ServoMotor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ServoMotor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ServoMotor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ServoMotor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ServoMotor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ServoMotor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc, Siemens, Rockwell, ABB, Rexroth (Bosch), Panasonic, Nidec, Delta, SANYO DENKI, Teco, Schneider, Moog, Oriental Motor, Parker Hannifin, HNC, Kollmorgen, Lenze, Toshiba, Beckhoff, GSK, Inovance, LS Mecapion, Infranor, Tamagawa, LTI Motion

Market Segmentation by Product:

AC Servo Motor

DC Servo Motor

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Other



The ServoMotor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ServoMotor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ServoMotor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ServoMotor Product Introduction

1.2 Global ServoMotor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global ServoMotor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global ServoMotor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States ServoMotor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States ServoMotor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States ServoMotor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 ServoMotor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States ServoMotor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of ServoMotor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 ServoMotor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 ServoMotor Industry Trends

1.5.2 ServoMotor Market Drivers

1.5.3 ServoMotor Market Challenges

1.5.4 ServoMotor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 ServoMotor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 AC Servo Motor

2.1.2 DC Servo Motor

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global ServoMotor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global ServoMotor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global ServoMotor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global ServoMotor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States ServoMotor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States ServoMotor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States ServoMotor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States ServoMotor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 ServoMotor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machine Tools

3.1.2 Packaging Applications

3.1.3 Textile

3.1.4 Electronic Equipment

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global ServoMotor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global ServoMotor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global ServoMotor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global ServoMotor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States ServoMotor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States ServoMotor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States ServoMotor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States ServoMotor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global ServoMotor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global ServoMotor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global ServoMotor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global ServoMotor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global ServoMotor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global ServoMotor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global ServoMotor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 ServoMotor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of ServoMotor in 2021

4.2.3 Global ServoMotor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global ServoMotor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global ServoMotor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers ServoMotor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ServoMotor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States ServoMotor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top ServoMotor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States ServoMotor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States ServoMotor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global ServoMotor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global ServoMotor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global ServoMotor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global ServoMotor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global ServoMotor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global ServoMotor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global ServoMotor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global ServoMotor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America ServoMotor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America ServoMotor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific ServoMotor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific ServoMotor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe ServoMotor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe ServoMotor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America ServoMotor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America ServoMotor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa ServoMotor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa ServoMotor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Yaskawa

7.1.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Yaskawa ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Yaskawa ServoMotor Products Offered

7.1.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

7.2 Mitsubishi

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsubishi ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi ServoMotor Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.3 Fanuc

7.3.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fanuc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fanuc ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fanuc ServoMotor Products Offered

7.3.5 Fanuc Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens ServoMotor Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Rockwell

7.5.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rockwell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rockwell ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rockwell ServoMotor Products Offered

7.5.5 Rockwell Recent Development

7.6 ABB

7.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.6.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ABB ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ABB ServoMotor Products Offered

7.6.5 ABB Recent Development

7.7 Rexroth (Bosch)

7.7.1 Rexroth (Bosch) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rexroth (Bosch) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Rexroth (Bosch) ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Rexroth (Bosch) ServoMotor Products Offered

7.7.5 Rexroth (Bosch) Recent Development

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Panasonic ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Panasonic ServoMotor Products Offered

7.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.9 Nidec

7.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nidec ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nidec ServoMotor Products Offered

7.9.5 Nidec Recent Development

7.10 Delta

7.10.1 Delta Corporation Information

7.10.2 Delta Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Delta ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Delta ServoMotor Products Offered

7.10.5 Delta Recent Development

7.11 SANYO DENKI

7.11.1 SANYO DENKI Corporation Information

7.11.2 SANYO DENKI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SANYO DENKI ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SANYO DENKI ServoMotor Products Offered

7.11.5 SANYO DENKI Recent Development

7.12 Teco

7.12.1 Teco Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teco Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Teco ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Teco Products Offered

7.12.5 Teco Recent Development

7.13 Schneider

7.13.1 Schneider Corporation Information

7.13.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Schneider ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Schneider Products Offered

7.13.5 Schneider Recent Development

7.14 Moog

7.14.1 Moog Corporation Information

7.14.2 Moog Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Moog ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Moog Products Offered

7.14.5 Moog Recent Development

7.15 Oriental Motor

7.15.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Oriental Motor Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Oriental Motor ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Oriental Motor Products Offered

7.15.5 Oriental Motor Recent Development

7.16 Parker Hannifin

7.16.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

7.16.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Parker Hannifin ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Parker Hannifin Products Offered

7.16.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

7.17 HNC

7.17.1 HNC Corporation Information

7.17.2 HNC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 HNC ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 HNC Products Offered

7.17.5 HNC Recent Development

7.18 Kollmorgen

7.18.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kollmorgen Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kollmorgen ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kollmorgen Products Offered

7.18.5 Kollmorgen Recent Development

7.19 Lenze

7.19.1 Lenze Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lenze Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Lenze ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Lenze Products Offered

7.19.5 Lenze Recent Development

7.20 Toshiba

7.20.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.20.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Toshiba ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Toshiba Products Offered

7.20.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.21 Beckhoff

7.21.1 Beckhoff Corporation Information

7.21.2 Beckhoff Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Beckhoff ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Beckhoff Products Offered

7.21.5 Beckhoff Recent Development

7.22 GSK

7.22.1 GSK Corporation Information

7.22.2 GSK Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 GSK ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 GSK Products Offered

7.22.5 GSK Recent Development

7.23 Inovance

7.23.1 Inovance Corporation Information

7.23.2 Inovance Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Inovance ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Inovance Products Offered

7.23.5 Inovance Recent Development

7.24 LS Mecapion

7.24.1 LS Mecapion Corporation Information

7.24.2 LS Mecapion Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 LS Mecapion ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 LS Mecapion Products Offered

7.24.5 LS Mecapion Recent Development

7.25 Infranor

7.25.1 Infranor Corporation Information

7.25.2 Infranor Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Infranor ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Infranor Products Offered

7.25.5 Infranor Recent Development

7.26 Tamagawa

7.26.1 Tamagawa Corporation Information

7.26.2 Tamagawa Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Tamagawa ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Tamagawa Products Offered

7.26.5 Tamagawa Recent Development

7.27 LTI Motion

7.27.1 LTI Motion Corporation Information

7.27.2 LTI Motion Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 LTI Motion ServoMotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 LTI Motion Products Offered

7.27.5 LTI Motion Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 ServoMotor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 ServoMotor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 ServoMotor Distributors

8.3 ServoMotor Production Mode & Process

8.4 ServoMotor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 ServoMotor Sales Channels

8.4.2 ServoMotor Distributors

8.5 ServoMotor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”