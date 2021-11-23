Servo Motors and Drives Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc

“

The report titled Global Servo Motors and Drives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Servo Motors and Drives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Servo Motors and Drives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Servo Motors and Drives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Servo Motors and Drives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Servo Motors and Drives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Servo Motors and Drives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Servo Motors and Drives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Servo Motors and Drives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Servo Motors and Drives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Servo Motors and Drives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Servo Motors and Drives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc, Siemens, ABB, Rockwell, Nidec, Panasonic, Delta, SANYO DENKI, Rexroth (Bosch), Teco, Schneider, Moog, Oriental Motor, Toshiba, Parker Hannifin, Inovance, Kollmorgen, Lenze

Market Segmentation by Product:

Servo Motors

Servo Drives



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machinery-related Industries

Electronics-related Industries

Others



The Servo Motors and Drives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Servo Motors and Drives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Servo Motors and Drives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Servo Motors and Drives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Servo Motors and Drives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Servo Motors and Drives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Servo Motors and Drives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Servo Motors and Drives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Servo Motors and Drives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Servo Motors

1.2.3 Servo Drives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Machinery-related Industries

1.3.3 Electronics-related Industries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Servo Motors and Drives Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Servo Motors and Drives by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Servo Motors and Drives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Servo Motors and Drives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Servo Motors and Drives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Servo Motors and Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Servo Motors and Drives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Servo Motors and Drives Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Servo Motors and Drives Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Yaskawa

4.1.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

4.1.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Yaskawa Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.1.4 Yaskawa Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Yaskawa Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Yaskawa Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Yaskawa Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Yaskawa Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Yaskawa Recent Development

4.2 Mitsubishi

4.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

4.2.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Mitsubishi Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.2.4 Mitsubishi Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Mitsubishi Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Mitsubishi Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Mitsubishi Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Mitsubishi Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Mitsubishi Recent Development

4.3 Fanuc

4.3.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

4.3.2 Fanuc Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Fanuc Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.3.4 Fanuc Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Fanuc Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Fanuc Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Fanuc Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Fanuc Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Fanuc Recent Development

4.4 Siemens

4.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

4.4.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Siemens Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.4.4 Siemens Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Siemens Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Siemens Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Siemens Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Siemens Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Siemens Recent Development

4.5 ABB

4.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

4.5.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 ABB Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.5.4 ABB Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 ABB Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.5.6 ABB Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.5.7 ABB Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 ABB Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 ABB Recent Development

4.6 Rockwell

4.6.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

4.6.2 Rockwell Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Rockwell Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.6.4 Rockwell Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Rockwell Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Rockwell Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Rockwell Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Rockwell Recent Development

4.7 Nidec

4.7.1 Nidec Corporation Information

4.7.2 Nidec Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Nidec Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.7.4 Nidec Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Nidec Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Nidec Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Nidec Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Nidec Recent Development

4.8 Panasonic

4.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

4.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Panasonic Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.8.4 Panasonic Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Panasonic Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Panasonic Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Panasonic Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Panasonic Recent Development

4.9 Delta

4.9.1 Delta Corporation Information

4.9.2 Delta Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Delta Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.9.4 Delta Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Delta Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Delta Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Delta Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Delta Recent Development

4.10 SANYO DENKI

4.10.1 SANYO DENKI Corporation Information

4.10.2 SANYO DENKI Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 SANYO DENKI Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.10.4 SANYO DENKI Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 SANYO DENKI Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.10.6 SANYO DENKI Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.10.7 SANYO DENKI Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 SANYO DENKI Recent Development

4.11 Rexroth (Bosch)

4.11.1 Rexroth (Bosch) Corporation Information

4.11.2 Rexroth (Bosch) Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.11.4 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Rexroth (Bosch) Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Rexroth (Bosch) Recent Development

4.12 Teco

4.12.1 Teco Corporation Information

4.12.2 Teco Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Teco Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.12.4 Teco Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Teco Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Teco Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Teco Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Teco Recent Development

4.13 Schneider

4.13.1 Schneider Corporation Information

4.13.2 Schneider Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Schneider Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.13.4 Schneider Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Schneider Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Schneider Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Schneider Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Schneider Recent Development

4.14 Moog

4.14.1 Moog Corporation Information

4.14.2 Moog Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Moog Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.14.4 Moog Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Moog Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Moog Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Moog Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Moog Recent Development

4.15 Oriental Motor

4.15.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

4.15.2 Oriental Motor Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Oriental Motor Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.15.4 Oriental Motor Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Oriental Motor Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Oriental Motor Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Oriental Motor Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Oriental Motor Recent Development

4.16 Toshiba

4.16.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

4.16.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Toshiba Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.16.4 Toshiba Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Toshiba Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Toshiba Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Toshiba Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Toshiba Recent Development

4.17 Parker Hannifin

4.17.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

4.17.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Parker Hannifin Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.17.4 Parker Hannifin Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Parker Hannifin Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Parker Hannifin Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Parker Hannifin Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

4.18 Inovance

4.18.1 Inovance Corporation Information

4.18.2 Inovance Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Inovance Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.18.4 Inovance Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Inovance Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Inovance Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Inovance Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Inovance Recent Development

4.19 Kollmorgen

4.19.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

4.19.2 Kollmorgen Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Kollmorgen Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.19.4 Kollmorgen Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Kollmorgen Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Kollmorgen Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Kollmorgen Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Kollmorgen Recent Development

4.20 Lenze

4.20.1 Lenze Corporation Information

4.20.2 Lenze Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Lenze Servo Motors and Drives Products Offered

4.20.4 Lenze Servo Motors and Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Lenze Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Lenze Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Lenze Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Lenze Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Servo Motors and Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Servo Motors and Drives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Servo Motors and Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Servo Motors and Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Servo Motors and Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type

7.4 North America Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Motors and Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Motors and Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Servo Motors and Drives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Servo Motors and Drives Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Servo Motors and Drives Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Servo Motors and Drives Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Servo Motors and Drives Clients Analysis

12.4 Servo Motors and Drives Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Servo Motors and Drives Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Servo Motors and Drives Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Servo Motors and Drives Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Servo Motors and Drives Market Drivers

13.2 Servo Motors and Drives Market Opportunities

13.3 Servo Motors and Drives Market Challenges

13.4 Servo Motors and Drives Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”