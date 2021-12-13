Service Robots Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players 2021-2027 | Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Service Robots Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Service Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Service Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Service Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Service Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Service Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Service Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK

Market Segmentation by Product:

Surgical Robots

Cleaning Robots

Vacuuming Robots

Mopping Robots

Personal Mobility Assist Robots

Pet Exercising Robots

Milking Robots

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Others



The Service Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Service Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Service Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Service Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Service Robots

1.2 Service Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Service Robots Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Surgical Robots

1.2.3 Cleaning Robots

1.2.4 Vacuuming Robots

1.2.5 Mopping Robots

1.2.6 Personal Mobility Assist Robots

1.2.7 Pet Exercising Robots

1.2.8 Milking Robots

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Service Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Service Robots Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Household Robots

1.3.3 Education/Entertainment Robots

1.3.4 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

1.3.5 Medical Robots

1.3.6 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Service Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Service Robots Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Service Robots Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Service Robots Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Service Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Service Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Service Robots Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Service Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Service Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Service Robots Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Service Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Service Robots Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Service Robots Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Service Robots Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Service Robots Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Service Robots Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Service Robots Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Service Robots Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Service Robots Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Service Robots Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Service Robots Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Service Robots Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Service Robots Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Service Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Service Robots Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Service Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Intuitive Surgical

6.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

6.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 IRobot

6.2.1 IRobot Corporation Information

6.2.2 IRobot Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 IRobot Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 IRobot Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.2.5 IRobot Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Dyson

6.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information

6.3.2 Dyson Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Dyson Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Dyson Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Dyson Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Neato Robotics

6.4.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

6.4.2 Neato Robotics Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Neato Robotics Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Neato Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Sharp

6.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Sharp Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sharp Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Toshiba

6.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

6.6.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Toshiba Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Toshiba Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Panasonic Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Gecko Systems

6.8.1 Gecko Systems Corporation Information

6.8.2 Gecko Systems Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Gecko Systems Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Gecko Systems Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Gecko Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information

6.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 ECA Group

6.10.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 ECA Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 ECA Group Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 ECA Group Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.10.5 ECA Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Kongsberg Maritim

6.11.1 Kongsberg Maritim Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Kongsberg Maritim Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Fujitsu Frontech Limited

6.12.1 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Corporation Information

6.12.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Kawasaki

6.13.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

6.13.2 Kawasaki Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Kawasaki Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Kawasaki Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 REWALK

6.14.1 REWALK Corporation Information

6.14.2 REWALK Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 REWALK Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 REWALK Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.14.5 REWALK Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Sony

6.15.1 Sony Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sony Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Sony Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Sony Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Honda

6.16.1 Honda Corporation Information

6.16.2 Honda Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Honda Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Honda Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Honda Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Toyota

6.17.1 Toyota Corporation Information

6.17.2 Toyota Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Toyota Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Toyota Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Toyota Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 SoftBank

6.18.1 SoftBank Corporation Information

6.18.2 SoftBank Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 SoftBank Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 SoftBank Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.18.5 SoftBank Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Hitachi

6.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

6.19.2 Hitachi Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Hitachi Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Hitachi Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 ALSOK

6.20.1 ALSOK Corporation Information

6.20.2 ALSOK Service Robots Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 ALSOK Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 ALSOK Service Robots Product Portfolio

6.20.5 ALSOK Recent Developments/Updates

7 Service Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Service Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Service Robots

7.4 Service Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Service Robots Distributors List

8.3 Service Robots Customers

9 Service Robots Market Dynamics

9.1 Service Robots Industry Trends

9.2 Service Robots Growth Drivers

9.3 Service Robots Market Challenges

9.4 Service Robots Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Service Robots Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Service Robots by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Service Robots by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Service Robots Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Service Robots by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Service Robots by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Service Robots Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Service Robots by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Service Robots by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”