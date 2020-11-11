Service Robots Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 | Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson

“

The report titled Global Service Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Service Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Service Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Service Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Service Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Service Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Service Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Service Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Service Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Service Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Service Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Service Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK

Market Segmentation by Product: Surgical Robots

Cleaning Robots

Vacuuming Robots

Mopping Robots

Personal Mobility Assist Robots

Pet Exercising Robots

Milking Robots

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Others



The Service Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Service Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Service Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Service Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Service Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Service Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Service Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Service Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Service Robots Market Overview

1.1 Service Robots Product Overview

1.2 Service Robots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surgical Robots

1.2.2 Cleaning Robots

1.2.3 Vacuuming Robots

1.2.4 Mopping Robots

1.2.5 Personal Mobility Assist Robots

1.2.6 Pet Exercising Robots

1.2.7 Milking Robots

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Service Robots Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Service Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Service Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Service Robots Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Service Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Service Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Service Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Service Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Service Robots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Service Robots Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Service Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Service Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Service Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Service Robots Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Service Robots Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Service Robots as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Service Robots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Service Robots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Service Robots by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Service Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Service Robots Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Service Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Service Robots Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Service Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Service Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Service Robots by Application

4.1 Service Robots Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household Robots

4.1.2 Education/Entertainment Robots

4.1.3 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

4.1.4 Medical Robots

4.1.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Service Robots Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Service Robots Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Service Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Service Robots Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Service Robots by Application

4.5.2 Europe Service Robots by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Service Robots by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Service Robots by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Service Robots by Application

5 North America Service Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Service Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Service Robots Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Service Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Service Robots Business

10.1 Intuitive Surgical

10.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Service Robots Products Offered

10.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments

10.2 IRobot

10.2.1 IRobot Corporation Information

10.2.2 IRobot Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 IRobot Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Intuitive Surgical Service Robots Products Offered

10.2.5 IRobot Recent Developments

10.3 Dyson

10.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dyson Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Dyson Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dyson Service Robots Products Offered

10.3.5 Dyson Recent Developments

10.4 Neato Robotics

10.4.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Neato Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Neato Robotics Service Robots Products Offered

10.4.5 Neato Robotics Recent Developments

10.5 Sharp

10.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Sharp Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sharp Service Robots Products Offered

10.5.5 Sharp Recent Developments

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Toshiba Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Service Robots Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Panasonic Service Robots Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.8 Gecko Systems

10.8.1 Gecko Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gecko Systems Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Gecko Systems Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Gecko Systems Service Robots Products Offered

10.8.5 Gecko Systems Recent Developments

10.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robots Products Offered

10.9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Developments

10.10 ECA Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Service Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ECA Group Service Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ECA Group Recent Developments

10.11 Kongsberg Maritim

10.11.1 Kongsberg Maritim Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kongsberg Maritim Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robots Products Offered

10.11.5 Kongsberg Maritim Recent Developments

10.12 Fujitsu Frontech Limited

10.12.1 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robots Products Offered

10.12.5 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Recent Developments

10.13 Kawasaki

10.13.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Kawasaki Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kawasaki Service Robots Products Offered

10.13.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments

10.14 REWALK

10.14.1 REWALK Corporation Information

10.14.2 REWALK Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 REWALK Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 REWALK Service Robots Products Offered

10.14.5 REWALK Recent Developments

10.15 Sony

10.15.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sony Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Sony Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Sony Service Robots Products Offered

10.15.5 Sony Recent Developments

10.16 Honda

10.16.1 Honda Corporation Information

10.16.2 Honda Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Honda Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Honda Service Robots Products Offered

10.16.5 Honda Recent Developments

10.17 Toyota

10.17.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.17.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Toyota Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Toyota Service Robots Products Offered

10.17.5 Toyota Recent Developments

10.18 SoftBank

10.18.1 SoftBank Corporation Information

10.18.2 SoftBank Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 SoftBank Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 SoftBank Service Robots Products Offered

10.18.5 SoftBank Recent Developments

10.19 Hitachi

10.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Hitachi Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hitachi Service Robots Products Offered

10.19.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.20 ALSOK

10.20.1 ALSOK Corporation Information

10.20.2 ALSOK Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 ALSOK Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ALSOK Service Robots Products Offered

10.20.5 ALSOK Recent Developments

11 Service Robots Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Service Robots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Service Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Service Robots Industry Trends

11.4.2 Service Robots Market Drivers

11.4.3 Service Robots Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

