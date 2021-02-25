Service Robot Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson

“
The report titled Global Service Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Service Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Service Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Service Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Service Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Service Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Service Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Service Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Service Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Service Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Service Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Service Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK
Market Segmentation by Product: Personal Service Robots
Professional Service Robots
Market Segmentation by Application: Household Robots
Education/Entertainment Robots
Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
Medical Robots
Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
Logistic Robots
Others
The Service Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Service Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Service Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Service Robot market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Service Robot industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Service Robot market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Service Robot market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Service Robot market?
Table of Contents:
1 Service Robot Market Overview
1.1 Service Robot Product Scope
1.2 Service Robot Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Personal Service Robots
1.2.3 Professional Service Robots
1.3 Service Robot Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Household Robots
1.3.3 Education/Entertainment Robots
1.3.4 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
1.3.5 Medical Robots
1.3.6 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
1.3.7 Logistic Robots
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Service Robot Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Service Robot Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Service Robot Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Service Robot Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Service Robot Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Service Robot Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Service Robot Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Service Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Service Robot Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Service Robot Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Service Robot Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Service Robot Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Service Robot Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Service Robot Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Service Robot Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Service Robot Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Service Robot Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Service Robot Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Service Robot Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Service Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Service Robot as of 2020)
3.4 Global Service Robot Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Service Robot Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Service Robot Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Service Robot Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Service Robot Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Service Robot Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Service Robot Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Service Robot Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Service Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Service Robot Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Service Robot Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Service Robot Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Service Robot Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Service Robot Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Service Robot Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Service Robot Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Service Robot Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Service Robot Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Service Robot Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Service Robot Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Service Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Service Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Service Robot Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Service Robot Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Service Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Service Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Service Robot Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Service Robot Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Service Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Service Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Service Robot Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Service Robot Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Service Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Service Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Service Robot Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Service Robot Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Service Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Service Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Service Robot Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Service Robot Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Service Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Service Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Service Robot Business
12.1 Intuitive Surgical
12.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information
12.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Business Overview
12.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Products Offered
12.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development
12.2 IRobot
12.2.1 IRobot Corporation Information
12.2.2 IRobot Business Overview
12.2.3 IRobot Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 IRobot Service Robot Products Offered
12.2.5 IRobot Recent Development
12.3 Dyson
12.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dyson Business Overview
12.3.3 Dyson Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dyson Service Robot Products Offered
12.3.5 Dyson Recent Development
12.4 Neato Robotics
12.4.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Neato Robotics Business Overview
12.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Neato Robotics Service Robot Products Offered
12.4.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
12.5 Sharp
12.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sharp Business Overview
12.5.3 Sharp Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sharp Service Robot Products Offered
12.5.5 Sharp Recent Development
12.6 Toshiba
12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toshiba Business Overview
12.6.3 Toshiba Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Toshiba Service Robot Products Offered
12.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.7 Panasonic
12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.7.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.7.3 Panasonic Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Panasonic Service Robot Products Offered
12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.8 Gecko Systems
12.8.1 Gecko Systems Corporation Information
12.8.2 Gecko Systems Business Overview
12.8.3 Gecko Systems Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Gecko Systems Service Robot Products Offered
12.8.5 Gecko Systems Recent Development
12.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
12.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information
12.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview
12.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Products Offered
12.9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development
12.10 ECA Group
12.10.1 ECA Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 ECA Group Business Overview
12.10.3 ECA Group Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 ECA Group Service Robot Products Offered
12.10.5 ECA Group Recent Development
12.11 Kongsberg Maritim
12.11.1 Kongsberg Maritim Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kongsberg Maritim Business Overview
12.11.3 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Products Offered
12.11.5 Kongsberg Maritim Recent Development
12.12 Fujitsu Frontech Limited
12.12.1 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Business Overview
12.12.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Products Offered
12.12.5 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Recent Development
12.13 Kawasaki
12.13.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kawasaki Business Overview
12.13.3 Kawasaki Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Kawasaki Service Robot Products Offered
12.13.5 Kawasaki Recent Development
12.14 REWALK
12.14.1 REWALK Corporation Information
12.14.2 REWALK Business Overview
12.14.3 REWALK Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 REWALK Service Robot Products Offered
12.14.5 REWALK Recent Development
12.15 Sony
12.15.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sony Business Overview
12.15.3 Sony Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sony Service Robot Products Offered
12.15.5 Sony Recent Development
12.16 Honda
12.16.1 Honda Corporation Information
12.16.2 Honda Business Overview
12.16.3 Honda Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Honda Service Robot Products Offered
12.16.5 Honda Recent Development
12.17 Toyota
12.17.1 Toyota Corporation Information
12.17.2 Toyota Business Overview
12.17.3 Toyota Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Toyota Service Robot Products Offered
12.17.5 Toyota Recent Development
12.18 SoftBank
12.18.1 SoftBank Corporation Information
12.18.2 SoftBank Business Overview
12.18.3 SoftBank Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 SoftBank Service Robot Products Offered
12.18.5 SoftBank Recent Development
12.19 Hitachi
12.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.19.2 Hitachi Business Overview
12.19.3 Hitachi Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Hitachi Service Robot Products Offered
12.19.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.20 ALSOK
12.20.1 ALSOK Corporation Information
12.20.2 ALSOK Business Overview
12.20.3 ALSOK Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 ALSOK Service Robot Products Offered
12.20.5 ALSOK Recent Development
13 Service Robot Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Service Robot Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Service Robot
13.4 Service Robot Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Service Robot Distributors List
14.3 Service Robot Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Service Robot Market Trends
15.2 Service Robot Drivers
15.3 Service Robot Market Challenges
15.4 Service Robot Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
