Serverless Computing Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom, Rackspace, Alibaba, Tibco Software, Platform9, Syncano, NTT Data, Joyent, Iron.io, Stdlib, Realm, Galactic Fog Ip Inc, Modubiz, Tarams Software Technologies, Snyk, Dynatrace, Fiorano Software, Manjrasoft, Sixsq, Twistlock Serverless Computing

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Serverless Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Serverless Computing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Serverless Computing market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Serverless Computing market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom, Rackspace, Alibaba, Tibco Software, Platform9, Syncano, NTT Data, Joyent, Iron.io, Stdlib, Realm, Galactic Fog Ip Inc, Modubiz, Tarams Software Technologies, Snyk, Dynatrace, Fiorano Software, Manjrasoft, Sixsq, Twistlock Serverless Computing
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Private Cloud, Public Cloud Serverless Computing
|Market Segment by Application:
|, BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Serverless Computing market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Serverless Computing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Serverless Computing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Serverless Computing market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Serverless Computing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Serverless Computing market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Serverless Computing Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecommunications and IT
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Government and Public Sector
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Media and Entertainment
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Serverless Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Serverless Computing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Serverless Computing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Serverless Computing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Serverless Computing Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Serverless Computing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Serverless Computing Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Serverless Computing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Serverless Computing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Serverless Computing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Serverless Computing Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Serverless Computing Revenue in 2019
3.3 Serverless Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Serverless Computing Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Serverless Computing Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Serverless Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Serverless Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Serverless Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Serverless Computing Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Serverless Computing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Serverless Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Serverless Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
13.1.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details
13.1.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Overview
13.1.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Serverless Computing Introduction
13.1.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development
13.2 Google
13.2.1 Google Company Details
13.2.2 Google Business Overview
13.2.3 Google Serverless Computing Introduction
13.2.4 Google Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Google Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview
13.3.3 IBM Serverless Computing Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 Microsoft
13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.4.3 Microsoft Serverless Computing Introduction
13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.5 Oracle
13.5.1 Oracle Company Details
13.5.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.5.3 Oracle Serverless Computing Introduction
13.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.6 Broadcom
13.6.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.6.2 Broadcom Business Overview
13.6.3 Broadcom Serverless Computing Introduction
13.6.4 Broadcom Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.7 Rackspace
13.7.1 Rackspace Company Details
13.7.2 Rackspace Business Overview
13.7.3 Rackspace Serverless Computing Introduction
13.7.4 Rackspace Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Rackspace Recent Development
13.8 Alibaba
13.8.1 Alibaba Company Details
13.8.2 Alibaba Business Overview
13.8.3 Alibaba Serverless Computing Introduction
13.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development
13.9 Tibco Software
13.9.1 Tibco Software Company Details
13.9.2 Tibco Software Business Overview
13.9.3 Tibco Software Serverless Computing Introduction
13.9.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Tibco Software Recent Development
13.10 Platform9
13.10.1 Platform9 Company Details
13.10.2 Platform9 Business Overview
13.10.3 Platform9 Serverless Computing Introduction
13.10.4 Platform9 Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Platform9 Recent Development
13.11 Syncano
10.11.1 Syncano Company Details
10.11.2 Syncano Business Overview
10.11.3 Syncano Serverless Computing Introduction
10.11.4 Syncano Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Syncano Recent Development
13.12 NTT Data
10.12.1 NTT Data Company Details
10.12.2 NTT Data Business Overview
10.12.3 NTT Data Serverless Computing Introduction
10.12.4 NTT Data Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 NTT Data Recent Development
13.13 Joyent
10.13.1 Joyent Company Details
10.13.2 Joyent Business Overview
10.13.3 Joyent Serverless Computing Introduction
10.13.4 Joyent Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Joyent Recent Development
13.14 Iron.io
10.14.1 Iron.io Company Details
10.14.2 Iron.io Business Overview
10.14.3 Iron.io Serverless Computing Introduction
10.14.4 Iron.io Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Iron.io Recent Development
13.15 Stdlib
10.15.1 Stdlib Company Details
10.15.2 Stdlib Business Overview
10.15.3 Stdlib Serverless Computing Introduction
10.15.4 Stdlib Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Stdlib Recent Development
13.16 Realm
10.16.1 Realm Company Details
10.16.2 Realm Business Overview
10.16.3 Realm Serverless Computing Introduction
10.16.4 Realm Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Realm Recent Development
13.17 Galactic Fog Ip Inc
10.17.1 Galactic Fog Ip Inc Company Details
10.17.2 Galactic Fog Ip Inc Business Overview
10.17.3 Galactic Fog Ip Inc Serverless Computing Introduction
10.17.4 Galactic Fog Ip Inc Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Galactic Fog Ip Inc Recent Development
13.18 Modubiz
10.18.1 Modubiz Company Details
10.18.2 Modubiz Business Overview
10.18.3 Modubiz Serverless Computing Introduction
10.18.4 Modubiz Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Modubiz Recent Development
13.19 Tarams Software Technologies
10.19.1 Tarams Software Technologies Company Details
10.19.2 Tarams Software Technologies Business Overview
10.19.3 Tarams Software Technologies Serverless Computing Introduction
10.19.4 Tarams Software Technologies Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Tarams Software Technologies Recent Development
13.20 Snyk
10.20.1 Snyk Company Details
10.20.2 Snyk Business Overview
10.20.3 Snyk Serverless Computing Introduction
10.20.4 Snyk Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Snyk Recent Development
13.21 Dynatrace
10.21.1 Dynatrace Company Details
10.21.2 Dynatrace Business Overview
10.21.3 Dynatrace Serverless Computing Introduction
10.21.4 Dynatrace Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Dynatrace Recent Development
13.22 Fiorano Software
10.22.1 Fiorano Software Company Details
10.22.2 Fiorano Software Business Overview
10.22.3 Fiorano Software Serverless Computing Introduction
10.22.4 Fiorano Software Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Fiorano Software Recent Development
13.23 Manjrasoft
10.23.1 Manjrasoft Company Details
10.23.2 Manjrasoft Business Overview
10.23.3 Manjrasoft Serverless Computing Introduction
10.23.4 Manjrasoft Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Manjrasoft Recent Development
13.24 Sixsq
10.24.1 Sixsq Company Details
10.24.2 Sixsq Business Overview
10.24.3 Sixsq Serverless Computing Introduction
10.24.4 Sixsq Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Sixsq Recent Development
13.25 Twistlock
10.25.1 Twistlock Company Details
10.25.2 Twistlock Business Overview
10.25.3 Twistlock Serverless Computing Introduction
10.25.4 Twistlock Revenue in Serverless Computing Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Twistlock Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
