Server Immersion Cooling Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | GRC, Submer, Fujitsu, Allied Control

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

GRC, Submer, Fujitsu, Allied Control, Midas Green Technologies, 3M

By Types:

Single-phase

Two-phase



By Applications:

High-performance Computing

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Artificial Intelligence

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Server Immersion Cooling Market Overview

1.1 Server Immersion Cooling Product Overview

1.2 Server Immersion Cooling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-phase

1.2.2 Two-phase

1.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Server Immersion Cooling Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Server Immersion Cooling Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Server Immersion Cooling Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Server Immersion Cooling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Server Immersion Cooling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Server Immersion Cooling Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Server Immersion Cooling Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Server Immersion Cooling as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Server Immersion Cooling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Server Immersion Cooling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Server Immersion Cooling Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Server Immersion Cooling by Application

4.1 Server Immersion Cooling Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 High-performance Computing

4.1.2 Edge Computing

4.1.3 Cryptocurrency Mining

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Server Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Server Immersion Cooling by Country

5.1 North America Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Server Immersion Cooling by Country

6.1 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling by Country

8.1 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Server Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Server Immersion Cooling Business

10.1 GRC

10.1.1 GRC Corporation Information

10.1.2 GRC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GRC Server Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GRC Server Immersion Cooling Products Offered

10.1.5 GRC Recent Development

10.2 Submer

10.2.1 Submer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Submer Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Submer Server Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GRC Server Immersion Cooling Products Offered

10.2.5 Submer Recent Development

10.3 Fujitsu

10.3.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fujitsu Server Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fujitsu Server Immersion Cooling Products Offered

10.3.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.4 Allied Control

10.4.1 Allied Control Corporation Information

10.4.2 Allied Control Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Allied Control Server Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Allied Control Server Immersion Cooling Products Offered

10.4.5 Allied Control Recent Development

10.5 Midas Green Technologies

10.5.1 Midas Green Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Midas Green Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Midas Green Technologies Server Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Midas Green Technologies Server Immersion Cooling Products Offered

10.5.5 Midas Green Technologies Recent Development

10.6 3M

10.6.1 3M Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 3M Server Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 3M Server Immersion Cooling Products Offered

10.6.5 3M Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Server Immersion Cooling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Server Immersion Cooling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Server Immersion Cooling Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Server Immersion Cooling Distributors

12.3 Server Immersion Cooling Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

