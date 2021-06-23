Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Growth Opportunities And Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Qualcomm Technologies(US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US)

“

The report titled Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semiconductor Production Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semiconductor Production Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Qualcomm Technologies(US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Applied Materials Inc. (US), AlsilMaterial (US), Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US), KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Teradyne Inc. (US), ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea)

Market Segmentation by Product: Dicing Machine

Probing Machines

Sliced Wafer Demounting

Cleaning Machine

Wafer Edge Grinding Machine

Polish Grinders

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/ Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturer



The Semiconductor Production Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Production Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semiconductor Production Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Production Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Semiconductor Production Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dicing Machine

1.2.3 Probing Machines

1.2.4 Sliced Wafer Demounting

1.2.5 Cleaning Machine

1.2.6 Wafer Edge Grinding Machine

1.2.7 Polish Grinders

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/ Foundry

1.3.3 Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturer

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Semiconductor Production Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Semiconductor Production Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm Technologies(US)

12.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Overview

12.1.3 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Recent Developments

12.2 Micron Technology Inc. (US)

12.2.1 Micron Technology Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Micron Technology Inc. (US) Overview

12.2.3 Micron Technology Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Micron Technology Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Micron Technology Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Micron Technology Inc. (US) Recent Developments

12.3 Intel Corporation (US)

12.3.1 Intel Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intel Corporation (US) Overview

12.3.3 Intel Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intel Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Intel Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Intel Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.4 Applied Materials Inc. (US)

12.4.1 Applied Materials Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Applied Materials Inc. (US) Overview

12.4.3 Applied Materials Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Applied Materials Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Applied Materials Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Applied Materials Inc. (US) Recent Developments

12.5 AlsilMaterial (US)

12.5.1 AlsilMaterial (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 AlsilMaterial (US) Overview

12.5.3 AlsilMaterial (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AlsilMaterial (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 AlsilMaterial (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 AlsilMaterial (US) Recent Developments

12.6 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

12.6.1 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Overview

12.6.3 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Recent Developments

12.7 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

12.7.1 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) Overview

12.7.3 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) Recent Developments

12.8 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US)

12.8.1 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US) Overview

12.8.3 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.9 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US)

12.9.1 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US) Overview

12.9.3 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 KLA-Tencor Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.10 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan)

12.10.1 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Overview

12.10.3 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Semiconductor Production Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Recent Developments

12.11 Teradyne Inc. (US)

12.11.1 Teradyne Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Teradyne Inc. (US) Overview

12.11.3 Teradyne Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Teradyne Inc. (US) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 Teradyne Inc. (US) Recent Developments

12.12 ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands)

12.12.1 ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.12.2 ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands) Overview

12.12.3 ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.12.5 ASMlHoldingsN.V. (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.13 Samsung Group (South Korea)

12.13.1 Samsung Group (South Korea) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Samsung Group (South Korea) Overview

12.13.3 Samsung Group (South Korea) Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Samsung Group (South Korea) Semiconductor Production Equipment Products and Services

12.13.5 Samsung Group (South Korea) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Semiconductor Production Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Semiconductor Production Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Semiconductor Production Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Distributors

13.5 Semiconductor Production Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

