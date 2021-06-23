Semiconductor Packaging Material Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027 | Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan)

“
The report titled Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semiconductor Packaging Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3000891/global-semiconductor-packaging-material-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semiconductor Packaging Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan), Mitsui High-tec(Japan), Toray Industries(Japan), Alent plc (U.K.), LG Chem (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany), Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan), DowDuPont, Honeywell International(US), Toppan Printing(Japan), Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan), Alpha Advanced Materials (US)
Market Segmentation by Product: Organic Substrates
Bonding Wires
Encapsulation Resins
Ceramic Packages
Solder Balls
Wafer Level Packaging Dielectrics
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor Packaging
Others
The Semiconductor Packaging Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Packaging Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semiconductor Packaging Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Packaging Material market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3000891/global-semiconductor-packaging-material-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Semiconductor Packaging Material Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Organic Substrates
1.2.3 Bonding Wires
1.2.4 Encapsulation Resins
1.2.5 Ceramic Packages
1.2.6 Solder Balls
1.2.7 Wafer Level Packaging Dielectrics
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Semiconductor Packaging
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Semiconductor Packaging Material Industry Trends
2.4.2 Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Drivers
2.4.3 Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Challenges
2.4.4 Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Restraints
3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales
3.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Semiconductor Packaging Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Henkel AG & Company
12.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Overview
12.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Henkel AG & Company Recent Developments
12.2 KGaA (Germany)
12.2.1 KGaA (Germany) Corporation Information
12.2.2 KGaA (Germany) Overview
12.2.3 KGaA (Germany) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 KGaA (Germany) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.2.5 KGaA (Germany) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 KGaA (Germany) Recent Developments
12.3 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan)
12.3.1 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan) Overview
12.3.3 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.3.5 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Hitachi Chemical Company(Japan) Recent Developments
12.4 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan)
12.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Overview
12.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Recent Developments
12.5 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan)
12.5.1 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan) Overview
12.5.3 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.5.5 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments
12.6 Mitsui High-tec(Japan)
12.6.1 Mitsui High-tec(Japan) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsui High-tec(Japan) Overview
12.6.3 Mitsui High-tec(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mitsui High-tec(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.6.5 Mitsui High-tec(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Mitsui High-tec(Japan) Recent Developments
12.7 Toray Industries(Japan)
12.7.1 Toray Industries(Japan) Corporation Information
12.7.2 Toray Industries(Japan) Overview
12.7.3 Toray Industries(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Toray Industries(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.7.5 Toray Industries(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Toray Industries(Japan) Recent Developments
12.8 Alent plc (U.K.)
12.8.1 Alent plc (U.K.) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Alent plc (U.K.) Overview
12.8.3 Alent plc (U.K.) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Alent plc (U.K.) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.8.5 Alent plc (U.K.) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Alent plc (U.K.) Recent Developments
12.9 LG Chem (South Korea)
12.9.1 LG Chem (South Korea) Corporation Information
12.9.2 LG Chem (South Korea) Overview
12.9.3 LG Chem (South Korea) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 LG Chem (South Korea) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.9.5 LG Chem (South Korea) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 LG Chem (South Korea) Recent Developments
12.10 BASF SE (Germany)
12.10.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information
12.10.2 BASF SE (Germany) Overview
12.10.3 BASF SE (Germany) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 BASF SE (Germany) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.10.5 BASF SE (Germany) Semiconductor Packaging Material SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments
12.11 Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan)
12.11.1 Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan) Overview
12.11.3 Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.11.5 Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan) Recent Developments
12.12 DowDuPont
12.12.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.12.2 DowDuPont Overview
12.12.3 DowDuPont Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 DowDuPont Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.12.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments
12.13 Honeywell International(US)
12.13.1 Honeywell International(US) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Honeywell International(US) Overview
12.13.3 Honeywell International(US) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Honeywell International(US) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.13.5 Honeywell International(US) Recent Developments
12.14 Toppan Printing(Japan)
12.14.1 Toppan Printing(Japan) Corporation Information
12.14.2 Toppan Printing(Japan) Overview
12.14.3 Toppan Printing(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Toppan Printing(Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.14.5 Toppan Printing(Japan) Recent Developments
12.15 Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan)
12.15.1 Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information
12.15.2 Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan) Overview
12.15.3 Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.15.5 Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments
12.16 Alpha Advanced Materials (US)
12.16.1 Alpha Advanced Materials (US) Corporation Information
12.16.2 Alpha Advanced Materials (US) Overview
12.16.3 Alpha Advanced Materials (US) Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Alpha Advanced Materials (US) Semiconductor Packaging Material Products and Services
12.16.5 Alpha Advanced Materials (US) Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Semiconductor Packaging Material Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Semiconductor Packaging Material Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Semiconductor Packaging Material Production Mode & Process
13.4 Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Semiconductor Packaging Material Sales Channels
13.4.2 Semiconductor Packaging Material Distributors
13.5 Semiconductor Packaging Material Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3000891/global-semiconductor-packaging-material-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”