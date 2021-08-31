Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, Asml Holdings N.V.

“

The report titled Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, Asml Holdings N.V., Applied Materials Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation., Plasma-Therm., Rudolph Technologies, Inc, Startup Ecosystem

Market Segmentation by Product:

Front-end Equipment

Backend Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automation

Chemical control equipment

Gas control equipment

Others



The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Front-end Equipment

1.2.3 Backend Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automation

1.3.3 Chemical control equipment

1.3.4 Gas control equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tokyo Electron Limited

12.1.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Tokyo Electron Limited Recent Development

12.2 Lam Research Corporation

12.2.1 Lam Research Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lam Research Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Lam Research Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lam Research Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Lam Research Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Asml Holdings N.V.

12.3.1 Asml Holdings N.V. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Asml Holdings N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Asml Holdings N.V. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Asml Holdings N.V. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Asml Holdings N.V. Recent Development

12.4 Applied Materials Inc.

12.4.1 Applied Materials Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Applied Materials Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Applied Materials Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Applied Materials Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Applied Materials Inc. Recent Development

12.5 KLA-Tencor Corporation.

12.5.1 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Corporation Information

12.5.2 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 KLA-Tencor Corporation. Recent Development

12.6 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

12.6.1 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Teradyne Inc.

12.7.1 Teradyne Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teradyne Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Teradyne Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Teradyne Inc. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Teradyne Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Advantest Corporation

12.8.1 Advantest Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Advantest Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Advantest Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Advantest Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Advantest Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

12.9.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. Recent Development

12.10 Plasma-Therm.

12.10.1 Plasma-Therm. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Plasma-Therm. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Plasma-Therm. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Plasma-Therm. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Plasma-Therm. Recent Development

12.12 Startup Ecosystem

12.12.1 Startup Ecosystem Corporation Information

12.12.2 Startup Ecosystem Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Startup Ecosystem Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Startup Ecosystem Products Offered

12.12.5 Startup Ecosystem Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”