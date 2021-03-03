Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg

“

The report titled Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2798803/global-semi-metallic-sealing-gasket-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg, The Flexitallic Group, Dana, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), EnPro Industries, W. L. Gore and Associates, Parker Hannifin, Uchiyama Group, Teadit, Sakagami Seisakusho, Sanwa Packing Industry, Hamilton Kent, Calvo Sealing, Frenzelit, Ishikawa Gasket, Lamons, Yantai Ishikawa, Guanghe, Tiansheng Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Round

Non-circular



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

General Equipment

Electricity Equipment

Others



The Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2798803/global-semi-metallic-sealing-gasket-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Overview

1.1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Product Scope

1.2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Round

1.2.3 Non-circular

1.3 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 General Equipment

1.3.4 Electricity Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket as of 2020)

3.4 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Business

12.1 ElringKlinger

12.1.1 ElringKlinger Corporation Information

12.1.2 ElringKlinger Business Overview

12.1.3 ElringKlinger Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ElringKlinger Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.1.5 ElringKlinger Recent Development

12.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

12.2.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Overview

12.2.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.2.5 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Trelleborg

12.3.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trelleborg Business Overview

12.3.3 Trelleborg Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trelleborg Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.3.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

12.4 The Flexitallic Group

12.4.1 The Flexitallic Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Flexitallic Group Business Overview

12.4.3 The Flexitallic Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Flexitallic Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.4.5 The Flexitallic Group Recent Development

12.5 Dana

12.5.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dana Business Overview

12.5.3 Dana Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dana Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.5.5 Dana Recent Development

12.6 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

12.6.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Business Overview

12.6.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.6.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development

12.7 EnPro Industries

12.7.1 EnPro Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 EnPro Industries Business Overview

12.7.3 EnPro Industries Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 EnPro Industries Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.7.5 EnPro Industries Recent Development

12.8 W. L. Gore and Associates

12.8.1 W. L. Gore and Associates Corporation Information

12.8.2 W. L. Gore and Associates Business Overview

12.8.3 W. L. Gore and Associates Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 W. L. Gore and Associates Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.8.5 W. L. Gore and Associates Recent Development

12.9 Parker Hannifin

12.9.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.9.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

12.9.3 Parker Hannifin Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Parker Hannifin Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.9.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

12.10 Uchiyama Group

12.10.1 Uchiyama Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Uchiyama Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Uchiyama Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Uchiyama Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.10.5 Uchiyama Group Recent Development

12.11 Teadit

12.11.1 Teadit Corporation Information

12.11.2 Teadit Business Overview

12.11.3 Teadit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Teadit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.11.5 Teadit Recent Development

12.12 Sakagami Seisakusho

12.12.1 Sakagami Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sakagami Seisakusho Business Overview

12.12.3 Sakagami Seisakusho Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sakagami Seisakusho Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.12.5 Sakagami Seisakusho Recent Development

12.13 Sanwa Packing Industry

12.13.1 Sanwa Packing Industry Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Business Overview

12.13.3 Sanwa Packing Industry Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sanwa Packing Industry Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.13.5 Sanwa Packing Industry Recent Development

12.14 Hamilton Kent

12.14.1 Hamilton Kent Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hamilton Kent Business Overview

12.14.3 Hamilton Kent Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hamilton Kent Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.14.5 Hamilton Kent Recent Development

12.15 Calvo Sealing

12.15.1 Calvo Sealing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Calvo Sealing Business Overview

12.15.3 Calvo Sealing Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Calvo Sealing Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.15.5 Calvo Sealing Recent Development

12.16 Frenzelit

12.16.1 Frenzelit Corporation Information

12.16.2 Frenzelit Business Overview

12.16.3 Frenzelit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Frenzelit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.16.5 Frenzelit Recent Development

12.17 Ishikawa Gasket

12.17.1 Ishikawa Gasket Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ishikawa Gasket Business Overview

12.17.3 Ishikawa Gasket Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ishikawa Gasket Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.17.5 Ishikawa Gasket Recent Development

12.18 Lamons

12.18.1 Lamons Corporation Information

12.18.2 Lamons Business Overview

12.18.3 Lamons Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Lamons Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.18.5 Lamons Recent Development

12.19 Yantai Ishikawa

12.19.1 Yantai Ishikawa Corporation Information

12.19.2 Yantai Ishikawa Business Overview

12.19.3 Yantai Ishikawa Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Yantai Ishikawa Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.19.5 Yantai Ishikawa Recent Development

12.20 Guanghe

12.20.1 Guanghe Corporation Information

12.20.2 Guanghe Business Overview

12.20.3 Guanghe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Guanghe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.20.5 Guanghe Recent Development

12.21 Tiansheng Corporation

12.21.1 Tiansheng Corporation Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tiansheng Corporation Business Overview

12.21.3 Tiansheng Corporation Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tiansheng Corporation Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered

12.21.5 Tiansheng Corporation Recent Development

13 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket

13.4 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Distributors List

14.3 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Trends

15.2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Drivers

15.3 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Challenges

15.4 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2798803/global-semi-metallic-sealing-gasket-sales-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”