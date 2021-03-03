Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg

“
The report titled Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2798803/global-semi-metallic-sealing-gasket-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg, The Flexitallic Group, Dana, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), EnPro Industries, W. L. Gore and Associates, Parker Hannifin, Uchiyama Group, Teadit, Sakagami Seisakusho, Sanwa Packing Industry, Hamilton Kent, Calvo Sealing, Frenzelit, Ishikawa Gasket, Lamons, Yantai Ishikawa, Guanghe, Tiansheng Corporation
Market Segmentation by Product: Round
Non-circular
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
General Equipment
Electricity Equipment
Others
The Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2798803/global-semi-metallic-sealing-gasket-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Overview
1.1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Product Scope
1.2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Round
1.2.3 Non-circular
1.3 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 General Equipment
1.3.4 Electricity Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket as of 2020)
3.4 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Business
12.1 ElringKlinger
12.1.1 ElringKlinger Corporation Information
12.1.2 ElringKlinger Business Overview
12.1.3 ElringKlinger Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ElringKlinger Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.1.5 ElringKlinger Recent Development
12.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
12.2.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Corporation Information
12.2.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Overview
12.2.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.2.5 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Trelleborg
12.3.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information
12.3.2 Trelleborg Business Overview
12.3.3 Trelleborg Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Trelleborg Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.3.5 Trelleborg Recent Development
12.4 The Flexitallic Group
12.4.1 The Flexitallic Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 The Flexitallic Group Business Overview
12.4.3 The Flexitallic Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 The Flexitallic Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.4.5 The Flexitallic Group Recent Development
12.5 Dana
12.5.1 Dana Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dana Business Overview
12.5.3 Dana Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Dana Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.5.5 Dana Recent Development
12.6 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
12.6.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Business Overview
12.6.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.6.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development
12.7 EnPro Industries
12.7.1 EnPro Industries Corporation Information
12.7.2 EnPro Industries Business Overview
12.7.3 EnPro Industries Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 EnPro Industries Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.7.5 EnPro Industries Recent Development
12.8 W. L. Gore and Associates
12.8.1 W. L. Gore and Associates Corporation Information
12.8.2 W. L. Gore and Associates Business Overview
12.8.3 W. L. Gore and Associates Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 W. L. Gore and Associates Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.8.5 W. L. Gore and Associates Recent Development
12.9 Parker Hannifin
12.9.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.9.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview
12.9.3 Parker Hannifin Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Parker Hannifin Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.9.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
12.10 Uchiyama Group
12.10.1 Uchiyama Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Uchiyama Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Uchiyama Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Uchiyama Group Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.10.5 Uchiyama Group Recent Development
12.11 Teadit
12.11.1 Teadit Corporation Information
12.11.2 Teadit Business Overview
12.11.3 Teadit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Teadit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.11.5 Teadit Recent Development
12.12 Sakagami Seisakusho
12.12.1 Sakagami Seisakusho Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sakagami Seisakusho Business Overview
12.12.3 Sakagami Seisakusho Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sakagami Seisakusho Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.12.5 Sakagami Seisakusho Recent Development
12.13 Sanwa Packing Industry
12.13.1 Sanwa Packing Industry Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Business Overview
12.13.3 Sanwa Packing Industry Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sanwa Packing Industry Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.13.5 Sanwa Packing Industry Recent Development
12.14 Hamilton Kent
12.14.1 Hamilton Kent Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hamilton Kent Business Overview
12.14.3 Hamilton Kent Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Hamilton Kent Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.14.5 Hamilton Kent Recent Development
12.15 Calvo Sealing
12.15.1 Calvo Sealing Corporation Information
12.15.2 Calvo Sealing Business Overview
12.15.3 Calvo Sealing Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Calvo Sealing Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.15.5 Calvo Sealing Recent Development
12.16 Frenzelit
12.16.1 Frenzelit Corporation Information
12.16.2 Frenzelit Business Overview
12.16.3 Frenzelit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Frenzelit Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.16.5 Frenzelit Recent Development
12.17 Ishikawa Gasket
12.17.1 Ishikawa Gasket Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ishikawa Gasket Business Overview
12.17.3 Ishikawa Gasket Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ishikawa Gasket Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.17.5 Ishikawa Gasket Recent Development
12.18 Lamons
12.18.1 Lamons Corporation Information
12.18.2 Lamons Business Overview
12.18.3 Lamons Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Lamons Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.18.5 Lamons Recent Development
12.19 Yantai Ishikawa
12.19.1 Yantai Ishikawa Corporation Information
12.19.2 Yantai Ishikawa Business Overview
12.19.3 Yantai Ishikawa Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Yantai Ishikawa Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.19.5 Yantai Ishikawa Recent Development
12.20 Guanghe
12.20.1 Guanghe Corporation Information
12.20.2 Guanghe Business Overview
12.20.3 Guanghe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Guanghe Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.20.5 Guanghe Recent Development
12.21 Tiansheng Corporation
12.21.1 Tiansheng Corporation Corporation Information
12.21.2 Tiansheng Corporation Business Overview
12.21.3 Tiansheng Corporation Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Tiansheng Corporation Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Products Offered
12.21.5 Tiansheng Corporation Recent Development
13 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket
13.4 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Distributors List
14.3 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Trends
15.2 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Drivers
15.3 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Challenges
15.4 Semi-Metallic Sealing Gasket Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2798803/global-semi-metallic-sealing-gasket-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”