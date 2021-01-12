Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027| Roche, Lifescan, Abbott

Los Angeles United States: The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Roche, Lifescan, Abbott, Terumo, Ascensia (Bayer) Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market.

Segmentation by Product: Strips, Glucose Meter, Lancet Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

Segmentation by Application: , Public Hospital, Private Hospital, Clinics, Pharmacy Shops

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market

Showing the development of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market. In order to collect key insights about the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Strips

1.4.3 Glucose Meter

1.2.4 Lancet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Public Hospital

1.3.3 Private Hospital

1.3.4 Clinics

1.3.5 Pharmacy Shops 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Overview

11.1.3 Roche Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Roche Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Product Description

11.1.5 Roche Related Developments

11.2 Lifescan

11.2.1 Lifescan Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lifescan Overview

11.2.3 Lifescan Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Lifescan Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Product Description

11.2.5 Lifescan Related Developments

11.3 Abbott

11.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.3.2 Abbott Overview

11.3.3 Abbott Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Abbott Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Product Description

11.3.5 Abbott Related Developments

11.4 Terumo

11.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information

11.4.2 Terumo Overview

11.4.3 Terumo Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Terumo Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Product Description

11.4.5 Terumo Related Developments

11.5 Ascensia (Bayer)

11.5.1 Ascensia (Bayer) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ascensia (Bayer) Overview

11.5.3 Ascensia (Bayer) Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ascensia (Bayer) Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Product Description

11.5.5 Ascensia (Bayer) Related Developments

12.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Distributors

12.5 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

