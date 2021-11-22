Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027|IBM (US), Qualcomm (US), HRL Laboratories (US)

Complete study of the global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

TOC

1 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip

1.2 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Image Recognition

1.2.3 Signal Recognition

1.2.4 Data Mining

1.3 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Power & Energy

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.7 Smartphones

1.3.8 Consumer Electronics

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.4.1 North America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.6.1 China Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 IBM (US)

7.1.1 IBM (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.1.2 IBM (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.1.3 IBM (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 IBM (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Qualcomm (US)

7.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Qualcomm (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 HRL Laboratories (US)

7.3.1 HRL Laboratories (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.3.2 HRL Laboratories (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.3.3 HRL Laboratories (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 HRL Laboratories (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 HRL Laboratories (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 General Vision (US)

7.4.1 General Vision (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.4.2 General Vision (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.4.3 General Vision (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 General Vision (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 General Vision (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Numenta (US)

7.5.1 Numenta (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.5.2 Numenta (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Numenta (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Numenta (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Numenta (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hewlett-Packard (US)

7.6.1 Hewlett-Packard (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hewlett-Packard (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hewlett-Packard (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hewlett-Packard (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hewlett-Packard (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Samsung Group (South Korea)

7.7.1 Samsung Group (South Korea) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.7.2 Samsung Group (South Korea) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Samsung Group (South Korea) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Samsung Group (South Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Samsung Group (South Korea) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Intel Corporation (US)

7.8.1 Intel Corporation (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.8.2 Intel Corporation (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Intel Corporation (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Intel Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Intel Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Applied Brain Research Inc. (US)

7.9.1 Applied Brain Research Inc. (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.9.2 Applied Brain Research Inc. (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Applied Brain Research Inc. (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Applied Brain Research Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Applied Brain Research Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US)

7.10.1 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.10.2 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US) Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip

8.4 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Distributors List

9.3 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Industry Trends

10.2 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Growth Drivers

10.3 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Challenges

10.4 Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer