Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | NCR, Toshiba, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujitsu

QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
NCR, Toshiba, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujitsu, ITAB, Pan-Oston, IBM, Grupo Digicon, Hisense, Modern-Expo Group, HP Inc.
By Types:
Stand-alone
Wall-mounted
Countertop
By Applications:
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Department Stores
Grocery/Convenience Stores
Pharmacy
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Overview
1.1 Self-Check-out (SCO) Product Overview
1.2 Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Stand-alone
1.2.2 Wall-mounted
1.2.3 Countertop
1.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Self-Check-out (SCO) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Self-Check-out (SCO) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Self-Check-out (SCO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Self-Check-out (SCO) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Self-Check-out (SCO) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Self-Check-out (SCO) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Self-Check-out (SCO) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) by Application
4.1 Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hypermarket & Supermarket
4.1.2 Department Stores
4.1.3 Grocery/Convenience Stores
4.1.4 Pharmacy
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Self-Check-out (SCO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) by Country
5.1 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) by Country
6.1 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) by Country
8.1 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Self-Check-out (SCO) Business
10.1 NCR
10.1.1 NCR Corporation Information
10.1.2 NCR Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 NCR Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 NCR Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.1.5 NCR Recent Development
10.2 Toshiba
10.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.2.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Toshiba Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NCR Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.3 Diebold Nixdorf
10.3.1 Diebold Nixdorf Corporation Information
10.3.2 Diebold Nixdorf Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Diebold Nixdorf Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Diebold Nixdorf Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.3.5 Diebold Nixdorf Recent Development
10.4 Fujitsu
10.4.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
10.4.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Fujitsu Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Fujitsu Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.4.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
10.5 ITAB
10.5.1 ITAB Corporation Information
10.5.2 ITAB Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ITAB Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ITAB Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.5.5 ITAB Recent Development
10.6 Pan-Oston
10.6.1 Pan-Oston Corporation Information
10.6.2 Pan-Oston Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Pan-Oston Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Pan-Oston Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.6.5 Pan-Oston Recent Development
10.7 IBM
10.7.1 IBM Corporation Information
10.7.2 IBM Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 IBM Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 IBM Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.7.5 IBM Recent Development
10.8 Grupo Digicon
10.8.1 Grupo Digicon Corporation Information
10.8.2 Grupo Digicon Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Grupo Digicon Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Grupo Digicon Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.8.5 Grupo Digicon Recent Development
10.9 Hisense
10.9.1 Hisense Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hisense Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Hisense Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Hisense Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.9.5 Hisense Recent Development
10.10 Modern-Expo Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Self-Check-out (SCO) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Modern-Expo Group Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Modern-Expo Group Recent Development
10.11 HP Inc.
10.11.1 HP Inc. Corporation Information
10.11.2 HP Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 HP Inc. Self-Check-out (SCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 HP Inc. Self-Check-out (SCO) Products Offered
10.11.5 HP Inc. Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Self-Check-out (SCO) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Self-Check-out (SCO) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Self-Check-out (SCO) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Self-Check-out (SCO) Distributors
12.3 Self-Check-out (SCO) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
