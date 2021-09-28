Security & Surveillance Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB

“

The report titled Global Security & Surveillance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Security & Surveillance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Security & Surveillance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Security & Surveillance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Security & Surveillance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Security & Surveillance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Security & Surveillance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Security & Surveillance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Security & Surveillance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Security & Surveillance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Security & Surveillance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Security & Surveillance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Samsung, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Security Cameras

DVR & NVR



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Public & Government Infrastructure



The Security & Surveillance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Security & Surveillance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Security & Surveillance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Security & Surveillance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Security & Surveillance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Security & Surveillance market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Security & Surveillance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Security & Surveillance market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Security & Surveillance Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Security Cameras

1.2.3 DVR & NVR

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Security & Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Public & Government Infrastructure

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Security & Surveillance Production

2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Security & Surveillance Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Security & Surveillance Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Security & Surveillance Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Security & Surveillance Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Security & Surveillance Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Security & Surveillance Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Security & Surveillance Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Security & Surveillance Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Security & Surveillance Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Security & Surveillance Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Security & Surveillance Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Security & Surveillance Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Security & Surveillance Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Security & Surveillance Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Security & Surveillance Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Security & Surveillance Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Security & Surveillance Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Security & Surveillance Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Security & Surveillance Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Security & Surveillance Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Security & Surveillance Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Security & Surveillance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Security & Surveillance Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Security & Surveillance Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Security & Surveillance Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Security & Surveillance Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Security & Surveillance Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Security & Surveillance Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Security & Surveillance Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Security & Surveillance Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Security & Surveillance Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Security & Surveillance Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Security & Surveillance Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Security & Surveillance Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Security & Surveillance Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Security & Surveillance Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Security & Surveillance Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Security & Surveillance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Security & Surveillance Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Security & Surveillance Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Security & Surveillance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Security & Surveillance Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Security & Surveillance Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Security & Surveillance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Security & Surveillance Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Security & Surveillance Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Security & Surveillance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Security & Surveillance Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Security & Surveillance Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Security & Surveillance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Security & Surveillance Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Security & Surveillance Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Security & Surveillance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Security & Surveillance Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Security & Surveillance Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Security & Surveillance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Security & Surveillance Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Security & Surveillance Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Security & Surveillance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Security & Surveillance Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Security & Surveillance Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Security & Surveillance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Security & Surveillance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hikvision

12.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hikvision Overview

12.1.3 Hikvision Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hikvision Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.1.5 Hikvision Recent Developments

12.2 Dahua Technology

12.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dahua Technology Overview

12.2.3 Dahua Technology Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dahua Technology Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.2.5 Dahua Technology Recent Developments

12.3 Axis Communications AB

12.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axis Communications AB Overview

12.3.3 Axis Communications AB Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axis Communications AB Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.3.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Developments

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Panasonic Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.5 Honeywell Security

12.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honeywell Security Overview

12.5.3 Honeywell Security Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Honeywell Security Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.5.5 Honeywell Security Recent Developments

12.6 Hanwha

12.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hanwha Overview

12.6.3 Hanwha Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hanwha Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.6.5 Hanwha Recent Developments

12.7 Tyco

12.7.1 Tyco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tyco Overview

12.7.3 Tyco Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tyco Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.7.5 Tyco Recent Developments

12.8 Bosch Security Systems

12.8.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bosch Security Systems Overview

12.8.3 Bosch Security Systems Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bosch Security Systems Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.8.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Developments

12.9 Pelco

12.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pelco Overview

12.9.3 Pelco Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pelco Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.9.5 Pelco Recent Developments

12.10 Samsung

12.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.10.2 Samsung Overview

12.10.3 Samsung Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Samsung Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments

12.11 Uniview

12.11.1 Uniview Corporation Information

12.11.2 Uniview Overview

12.11.3 Uniview Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Uniview Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.11.5 Uniview Recent Developments

12.12 Flir Systems, Inc

12.12.1 Flir Systems, Inc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Flir Systems, Inc Overview

12.12.3 Flir Systems, Inc Security & Surveillance Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Flir Systems, Inc Security & Surveillance Product Description

12.12.5 Flir Systems, Inc Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Security & Surveillance Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Security & Surveillance Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Security & Surveillance Production Mode & Process

13.4 Security & Surveillance Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Security & Surveillance Sales Channels

13.4.2 Security & Surveillance Distributors

13.5 Security & Surveillance Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Security & Surveillance Industry Trends

14.2 Security & Surveillance Market Drivers

14.3 Security & Surveillance Market Challenges

14.4 Security & Surveillance Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Security & Surveillance Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

