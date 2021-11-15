Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Growth Status and Future Forecast 2021-2027: QY Research, Inc IBM, FireEye, Cisco Systems

Complete study of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type On-premises, Cloud Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Segment by Application Professional Services, Managed Services Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: IBM, FireEye, Cisco Systems, Rapid7, Splunk, Swimlane LLC, Tufin, ThreatConnect, Demisto（Palo Alto Networks）, DFLabs, LogRhythm, Siemplify, Resolve Systems, Cyber​​Sponse, Exabeam

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-premises

1.2.3 Cloud

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Professional Services

1.3.3 Managed Services

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Trends

2.3.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue

3.4 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 FireEye

11.2.1 FireEye Company Details

11.2.2 FireEye Business Overview

11.2.3 FireEye Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.2.4 FireEye Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 FireEye Recent Development

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.4 Rapid7

11.4.1 Rapid7 Company Details

11.4.2 Rapid7 Business Overview

11.4.3 Rapid7 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.4.4 Rapid7 Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Rapid7 Recent Development

11.5 Splunk

11.5.1 Splunk Company Details

11.5.2 Splunk Business Overview

11.5.3 Splunk Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.5.4 Splunk Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Splunk Recent Development

11.6 Swimlane LLC

11.6.1 Swimlane LLC Company Details

11.6.2 Swimlane LLC Business Overview

11.6.3 Swimlane LLC Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.6.4 Swimlane LLC Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Swimlane LLC Recent Development

11.7 Tufin

11.7.1 Tufin Company Details

11.7.2 Tufin Business Overview

11.7.3 Tufin Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.7.4 Tufin Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Tufin Recent Development

11.8 ThreatConnect

11.8.1 ThreatConnect Company Details

11.8.2 ThreatConnect Business Overview

11.8.3 ThreatConnect Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.8.4 ThreatConnect Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 ThreatConnect Recent Development

11.9 Demisto（Palo Alto Networks）

11.9.1 Demisto（Palo Alto Networks） Company Details

11.9.2 Demisto（Palo Alto Networks） Business Overview

11.9.3 Demisto（Palo Alto Networks） Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.9.4 Demisto（Palo Alto Networks） Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Demisto（Palo Alto Networks） Recent Development

11.10 DFLabs

11.10.1 DFLabs Company Details

11.10.2 DFLabs Business Overview

11.10.3 DFLabs Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.10.4 DFLabs Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 DFLabs Recent Development

11.11 LogRhythm

11.11.1 LogRhythm Company Details

11.11.2 LogRhythm Business Overview

11.11.3 LogRhythm Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.11.4 LogRhythm Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 LogRhythm Recent Development

11.12 Siemplify

11.12.1 Siemplify Company Details

11.12.2 Siemplify Business Overview

11.12.3 Siemplify Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.12.4 Siemplify Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Siemplify Recent Development

11.13 Resolve Systems

11.13.1 Resolve Systems Company Details

11.13.2 Resolve Systems Business Overview

11.13.3 Resolve Systems Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.13.4 Resolve Systems Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Resolve Systems Recent Development

11.14 Cyber​​Sponse

11.14.1 Cyber​​Sponse Company Details

11.14.2 Cyber​​Sponse Business Overview

11.14.3 Cyber​​Sponse Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.14.4 Cyber​​Sponse Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Cyber​​Sponse Recent Development

11.15 Exabeam

11.15.1 Exabeam Company Details

11.15.2 Exabeam Business Overview

11.15.3 Exabeam Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.15.4 Exabeam Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Exabeam Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details