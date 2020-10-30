Seam Tape Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2026 | Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Sealon

“

The report titled Global Seam Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Seam Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Seam Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Seam Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Seam Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Seam Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Seam Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Seam Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Seam Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Seam Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Seam Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Seam Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Sealon, Himel Corp., Loxy, Gerlinger Industries, Essentra, Ding Zing, Adhesive Film, Traxx Corp., San Chemicals, Geo-Synthetics, GCP Applied Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-layered

Multi-layered



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparels

Tents

Tarpaulins

Footwear

Backpacks

Other



The Seam Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Seam Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Seam Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Seam Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Seam Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Seam Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-layered

1.4.3 Multi-layered

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Seam Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Apparels

1.5.3 Tents

1.5.4 Tarpaulins

1.5.5 Footwear

1.5.6 Backpacks

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Seam Tape Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Seam Tape Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Seam Tape Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Seam Tape, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Seam Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Seam Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Seam Tape Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Seam Tape Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Seam Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Seam Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Seam Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Seam Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Seam Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Seam Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Seam Tape Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Seam Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Seam Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Seam Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Seam Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Seam Tape Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Seam Tape Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Seam Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Seam Tape Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Seam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Seam Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Seam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Seam Tape Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Seam Tape Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Seam Tape Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Seam Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Seam Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Seam Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Seam Tape by Country

6.1.1 North America Seam Tape Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Seam Tape Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Seam Tape by Country

7.1.1 Europe Seam Tape Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Seam Tape Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Seam Tape by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Seam Tape Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Seam Tape Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Seam Tape by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Seam Tape Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Seam Tape Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Seam Tape by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Seam Tape Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Seam Tape Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Seam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bemis Associates

11.1.1 Bemis Associates Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bemis Associates Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Bemis Associates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bemis Associates Seam Tape Products Offered

11.1.5 Bemis Associates Related Developments

11.2 Toray Industries

11.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Toray Industries Seam Tape Products Offered

11.2.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.3 Sealon

11.3.1 Sealon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sealon Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sealon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sealon Seam Tape Products Offered

11.3.5 Sealon Related Developments

11.4 Himel Corp.

11.4.1 Himel Corp. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Himel Corp. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Himel Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Himel Corp. Seam Tape Products Offered

11.4.5 Himel Corp. Related Developments

11.5 Loxy

11.5.1 Loxy Corporation Information

11.5.2 Loxy Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Loxy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Loxy Seam Tape Products Offered

11.5.5 Loxy Related Developments

11.6 Gerlinger Industries

11.6.1 Gerlinger Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gerlinger Industries Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Gerlinger Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gerlinger Industries Seam Tape Products Offered

11.6.5 Gerlinger Industries Related Developments

11.7 Essentra

11.7.1 Essentra Corporation Information

11.7.2 Essentra Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Essentra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Essentra Seam Tape Products Offered

11.7.5 Essentra Related Developments

11.8 Ding Zing

11.8.1 Ding Zing Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ding Zing Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Ding Zing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ding Zing Seam Tape Products Offered

11.8.5 Ding Zing Related Developments

11.9 Adhesive Film

11.9.1 Adhesive Film Corporation Information

11.9.2 Adhesive Film Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Adhesive Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Adhesive Film Seam Tape Products Offered

11.9.5 Adhesive Film Related Developments

11.10 Traxx Corp.

11.10.1 Traxx Corp. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Traxx Corp. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Traxx Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Traxx Corp. Seam Tape Products Offered

11.10.5 Traxx Corp. Related Developments

11.12 Geo-Synthetics

11.12.1 Geo-Synthetics Corporation Information

11.12.2 Geo-Synthetics Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Geo-Synthetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Geo-Synthetics Products Offered

11.12.5 Geo-Synthetics Related Developments

11.13 GCP Applied Technologies

11.13.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

11.13.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 GCP Applied Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 GCP Applied Technologies Products Offered

11.13.5 GCP Applied Technologies Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Seam Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Seam Tape Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Seam Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Seam Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Seam Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Seam Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Seam Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Seam Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Seam Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Seam Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Seam Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Seam Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Seam Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Seam Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Seam Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Seam Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Seam Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Seam Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Seam Tape Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Seam Tape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

