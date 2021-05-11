SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Outlook (2016-2027)QYR.Inc| Cisco Systems, VeloCloud, Versa Networks

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market.

The research report on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Leading Players

Cisco Systems, VeloCloud, Versa Networks, Cloudgenix, CenturyLink, Silver Peak, Talari Networks, Viptela, Nuage Networks, Ecessa Corporation

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Segmentation by Product

On-Premise, Cloud-based

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Segmentation by Application

, Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market?

How will the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) 1.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Overview

1.1.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Product Scope

1.1.2 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 On-Premise 2.5 Cloud-based 3 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Large Enterprise 3.5 Small and Medium Enterprises 4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market 4.4 Global Top Players SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments 5.2 VeloCloud

5.2.1 VeloCloud Profile

5.2.2 VeloCloud Main Business

5.2.3 VeloCloud SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 VeloCloud SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 VeloCloud Recent Developments 5.3 Versa Networks

5.3.1 Versa Networks Profile

5.3.2 Versa Networks Main Business

5.3.3 Versa Networks SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Versa Networks SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cloudgenix Recent Developments 5.4 Cloudgenix

5.4.1 Cloudgenix Profile

5.4.2 Cloudgenix Main Business

5.4.3 Cloudgenix SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cloudgenix SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cloudgenix Recent Developments 5.5 CenturyLink

5.5.1 CenturyLink Profile

5.5.2 CenturyLink Main Business

5.5.3 CenturyLink SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CenturyLink SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CenturyLink Recent Developments 5.6 Silver Peak

5.6.1 Silver Peak Profile

5.6.2 Silver Peak Main Business

5.6.3 Silver Peak SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Silver Peak SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Silver Peak Recent Developments 5.7 Talari Networks

5.7.1 Talari Networks Profile

5.7.2 Talari Networks Main Business

5.7.3 Talari Networks SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Talari Networks SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Talari Networks Recent Developments 5.8 Viptela

5.8.1 Viptela Profile

5.8.2 Viptela Main Business

5.8.3 Viptela SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Viptela SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Viptela Recent Developments 5.9 Nuage Networks

5.9.1 Nuage Networks Profile

5.9.2 Nuage Networks Main Business

5.9.3 Nuage Networks SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nuage Networks SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Nuage Networks Recent Developments 5.10 Ecessa Corporation

5.10.1 Ecessa Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Ecessa Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Ecessa Corporation SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Ecessa Corporation SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Ecessa Corporation Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Dynamics 11.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Industry Trends 11.2 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Drivers 11.3 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Challenges 11.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

