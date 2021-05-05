SD-WAN Market Set To Boom With Top Booming Companies Cisco, Citrix System, Aryaka Networks

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled SD-WAN Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the SD-WAN market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global SD-WAN market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global SD-WAN market.

The research report on the global SD-WAN market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, SD-WAN market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The SD-WAN research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global SD-WAN market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the SD-WAN market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global SD-WAN market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

SD-WAN Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global SD-WAN market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global SD-WAN market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

SD-WAN Market Leading Players

Cisco, Citrix System, Aryaka Networks, Cloudgenix, Ecessa, Silver Peak Systems, Velocloud, Viptela, Elfiq Networks, Peplink, Versa Networks

SD-WAN Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the SD-WAN market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global SD-WAN market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

SD-WAN Segmentation by Product

Virtual Appliance, Physical Appliance, Hybrid Appliance SD-WAN

SD-WAN Segmentation by Application

, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global SD-WAN market?

How will the global SD-WAN market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global SD-WAN market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global SD-WAN market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global SD-WAN market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global SD-WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Virtual Appliance

1.2.3 Physical Appliance

1.2.4 Hybrid Appliance

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SD-WAN Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 IT & Telecom

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global SD-WAN Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 SD-WAN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SD-WAN Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 SD-WAN Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 SD-WAN Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 SD-WAN Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 SD-WAN Market Trends

2.3.2 SD-WAN Market Drivers

2.3.3 SD-WAN Market Challenges

2.3.4 SD-WAN Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top SD-WAN Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top SD-WAN Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global SD-WAN Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SD-WAN Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SD-WAN Revenue

3.4 Global SD-WAN Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global SD-WAN Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SD-WAN Revenue in 2020

3.5 SD-WAN Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players SD-WAN Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into SD-WAN Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 SD-WAN Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global SD-WAN Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global SD-WAN Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 SD-WAN Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global SD-WAN Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global SD-WAN Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America SD-WAN Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe SD-WAN Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific SD-WAN Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa SD-WAN Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco SD-WAN Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.2 Citrix System

11.2.1 Citrix System Company Details

11.2.2 Citrix System Business Overview

11.2.3 Citrix System SD-WAN Introduction

11.2.4 Citrix System Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Citrix System Recent Development

11.3 Aryaka Networks

11.3.1 Aryaka Networks Company Details

11.3.2 Aryaka Networks Business Overview

11.3.3 Aryaka Networks SD-WAN Introduction

11.3.4 Aryaka Networks Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Aryaka Networks Recent Development

11.4 Cloudgenix

11.4.1 Cloudgenix Company Details

11.4.2 Cloudgenix Business Overview

11.4.3 Cloudgenix SD-WAN Introduction

11.4.4 Cloudgenix Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Cloudgenix Recent Development

11.5 Ecessa

11.5.1 Ecessa Company Details

11.5.2 Ecessa Business Overview

11.5.3 Ecessa SD-WAN Introduction

11.5.4 Ecessa Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Ecessa Recent Development

11.6 Silver Peak Systems

11.6.1 Silver Peak Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Silver Peak Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Silver Peak Systems SD-WAN Introduction

11.6.4 Silver Peak Systems Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Silver Peak Systems Recent Development

11.7 Velocloud

11.7.1 Velocloud Company Details

11.7.2 Velocloud Business Overview

11.7.3 Velocloud SD-WAN Introduction

11.7.4 Velocloud Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Velocloud Recent Development

11.8 Viptela

11.8.1 Viptela Company Details

11.8.2 Viptela Business Overview

11.8.3 Viptela SD-WAN Introduction

11.8.4 Viptela Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Viptela Recent Development

11.9 Elfiq Networks

11.9.1 Elfiq Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Elfiq Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Elfiq Networks SD-WAN Introduction

11.9.4 Elfiq Networks Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Elfiq Networks Recent Development

11.10 Peplink

11.10.1 Peplink Company Details

11.10.2 Peplink Business Overview

11.10.3 Peplink SD-WAN Introduction

11.10.4 Peplink Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Peplink Recent Development

11.11 Versa Networks

11.11.1 Versa Networks Company Details

11.11.2 Versa Networks Business Overview

11.11.3 Versa Networks SD-WAN Introduction

11.11.4 Versa Networks Revenue in SD-WAN Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Versa Networks Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

