SD WAN Managed Services Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Versa Networks, Inc., Silver Peak, VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, Masergy Communications, Fujitsu, Verizon, AT&T

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global SD WAN Managed Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global SD WAN Managed Services market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global SD WAN Managed Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Versa Networks, Inc., Silver Peak, VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, Masergy Communications, Fujitsu, Verizon, AT&T Market Segment by Product Type: SD-WAN Edge SD-WAN Controller Service Orchestrator SD-WAN Gateway Subscriber Web Portal Market Segment by Application: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global SD WAN Managed Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SD WAN Managed Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the SD WAN Managed Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SD WAN Managed Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SD WAN Managed Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SD WAN Managed Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of SD WAN Managed Services

1.1 SD WAN Managed Services Market Overview

1.1.1 SD WAN Managed Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global SD WAN Managed Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, SD WAN Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America SD WAN Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe SD WAN Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific SD WAN Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America SD WAN Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa SD WAN Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 SD WAN Managed Services Market Overview by Component

2.1 Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global SD WAN Managed Services Historic Market Size by Component (2015-2020)

2.3 Global SD WAN Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Component (2021-2026)

2.4 SD-WAN Edge

2.5 SD-WAN Controller

2.6 Service Orchestrator

2.7 SD-WAN Gateway

2.8 Subscriber Web Portal 3 SD WAN Managed Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global SD WAN Managed Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global SD WAN Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Retail

3.7 IT & Telecommunication

3.8 Manufacturing

3.9 Government

3.10 Others 4 Global SD WAN Managed Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in SD WAN Managed Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SD WAN Managed Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players SD WAN Managed Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players SD WAN Managed Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 SD WAN Managed Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Versa Networks, Inc.

5.1.1 Versa Networks, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Versa Networks, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Versa Networks, Inc. SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Versa Networks, Inc. SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Versa Networks, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Silver Peak

5.2.1 Silver Peak Profile

5.2.2 Silver Peak Main Business

5.2.3 Silver Peak SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Silver Peak SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Silver Peak Recent Developments

5.3 VMware, Inc.

5.5.1 VMware, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 VMware, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 VMware, Inc. SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 VMware, Inc. SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Citrix Systems, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Citrix Systems, Inc.

5.4.1 Citrix Systems, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Citrix Systems, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Citrix Systems, Inc. SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Citrix Systems, Inc. SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Citrix Systems, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Telstra Corporation Limited

5.5.1 Telstra Corporation Limited Profile

5.5.2 Telstra Corporation Limited Main Business

5.5.3 Telstra Corporation Limited SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Telstra Corporation Limited SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Telstra Corporation Limited Recent Developments

5.6 Masergy Communications

5.6.1 Masergy Communications Profile

5.6.2 Masergy Communications Main Business

5.6.3 Masergy Communications SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Masergy Communications SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Masergy Communications Recent Developments

5.7 Fujitsu

5.7.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.7.2 Fujitsu Main Business

5.7.3 Fujitsu SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fujitsu SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

5.8 Verizon

5.8.1 Verizon Profile

5.8.2 Verizon Main Business

5.8.3 Verizon SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Verizon SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Verizon Recent Developments

5.9 AT&T

5.9.1 AT&T Profile

5.9.2 AT&T Main Business

5.9.3 AT&T SD WAN Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AT&T SD WAN Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 AT&T Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa SD WAN Managed Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 SD WAN Managed Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

