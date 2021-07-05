Screwdrivers Market Size Growth Prospects, share, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, By 2027| Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita, Ken

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Screwdrivers market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Screwdrivers industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Screwdrivers production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Screwdrivers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Screwdrivers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Screwdrivers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Screwdrivers market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Screwdrivers Market Research Report: Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita, Ken, TTI, Positec, FEIN, Dongcheng, Hitachi, Hilti, Kawasaki, Chervon Holdings, Ozito, Dixon Automatic, Mountz, XU1 Powertools

Global Screwdrivers Market Segmentation by Product: Cordless Screwdrivers, Cord Screwdrivers

Global Screwdrivers Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Industrial

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Screwdrivers industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Screwdrivers industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Screwdrivers industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Screwdrivers industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Screwdrivers market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Screwdrivers market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Screwdrivers market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Screwdrivers market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Screwdrivers market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Screwdrivers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Screwdrivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cordless Screwdrivers

1.2.3 Cord Screwdrivers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Screwdrivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Screwdrivers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Screwdrivers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Screwdrivers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Screwdrivers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Screwdrivers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Screwdrivers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Screwdrivers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Screwdrivers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Screwdrivers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Screwdrivers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Screwdrivers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Screwdrivers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Screwdrivers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Screwdrivers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Screwdrivers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Screwdrivers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Screwdrivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Screwdrivers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Screwdrivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Screwdrivers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Screwdrivers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Screwdrivers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Screwdrivers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Screwdrivers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Screwdrivers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Screwdrivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Screwdrivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Screwdrivers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Screwdrivers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Screwdrivers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Screwdrivers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Screwdrivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Screwdrivers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Screwdrivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Screwdrivers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Screwdrivers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Screwdrivers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Screwdrivers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Screwdrivers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Screwdrivers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Screwdrivers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Screwdrivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Screwdrivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Screwdrivers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Screwdrivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Screwdrivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Screwdrivers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Screwdrivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Screwdrivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Screwdrivers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Screwdrivers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Screwdrivers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Screwdrivers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Screwdrivers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Screwdrivers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Screwdrivers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Screwdrivers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Screwdrivers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Screwdrivers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Screwdrivers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bosch Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.3 Makita

12.3.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.3.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Makita Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Makita Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.3.5 Makita Recent Development

12.4 Ken

12.4.1 Ken Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ken Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ken Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ken Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.4.5 Ken Recent Development

12.5 TTI

12.5.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.5.2 TTI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TTI Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TTI Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.5.5 TTI Recent Development

12.6 Positec

12.6.1 Positec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Positec Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Positec Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Positec Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.6.5 Positec Recent Development

12.7 FEIN

12.7.1 FEIN Corporation Information

12.7.2 FEIN Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 FEIN Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 FEIN Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.7.5 FEIN Recent Development

12.8 Dongcheng

12.8.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dongcheng Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dongcheng Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dongcheng Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.8.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Hilti

12.10.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hilti Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hilti Screwdrivers Products Offered

12.10.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.12 Chervon Holdings

12.12.1 Chervon Holdings Corporation Information

12.12.2 Chervon Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Chervon Holdings Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Chervon Holdings Products Offered

12.12.5 Chervon Holdings Recent Development

12.13 Ozito

12.13.1 Ozito Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ozito Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ozito Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ozito Products Offered

12.13.5 Ozito Recent Development

12.14 Dixon Automatic

12.14.1 Dixon Automatic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dixon Automatic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Dixon Automatic Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dixon Automatic Products Offered

12.14.5 Dixon Automatic Recent Development

12.15 Mountz

12.15.1 Mountz Corporation Information

12.15.2 Mountz Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Mountz Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Mountz Products Offered

12.15.5 Mountz Recent Development

12.16 XU1 Powertools

12.16.1 XU1 Powertools Corporation Information

12.16.2 XU1 Powertools Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 XU1 Powertools Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 XU1 Powertools Products Offered

12.16.5 XU1 Powertools Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Screwdrivers Industry Trends

13.2 Screwdrivers Market Drivers

13.3 Screwdrivers Market Challenges

13.4 Screwdrivers Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Screwdrivers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

