Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Walker Magnetics, SGM Magnetics, Sinfonia Technology

The report titled Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Scrap Lifting Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Scrap Lifting Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Walker Magnetics, SGM Magnetics, Sinfonia Technology, Ohio Magnetics, Kanetec, Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS), Magnet Lifting, WOKO (Heppenstall Technology), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Gauss Magneti, Electro Magnetic Industries, Elektromag, Walmag Magnetics, LONGi Magnet, Adoba GmbH, Papko Magnet Co., Gensco Equipment, Zanetti Magneti, Evertz Group, YATE Magnetics, Hunan Kemeida Electric, Wrinkle Industries, Sarda Magnets, Kakku E & P Control Co., Moley Magnetics, MLTUS, Braillon Magnetics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rectangular Magnets

Circular Magnets



Market Segmentation by Application:

Foundry Industries

Recycling Industries

Others



The Scrap Lifting Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Scrap Lifting Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Scrap Lifting Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scrap Lifting Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rectangular Magnets

1.2.3 Circular Magnets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Foundry Industries

1.3.3 Recycling Industries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Scrap Lifting Magnets Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Scrap Lifting Magnets Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Scrap Lifting Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Scrap Lifting Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Scrap Lifting Magnets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Scrap Lifting Magnets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Scrap Lifting Magnets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Scrap Lifting Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Scrap Lifting Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Scrap Lifting Magnets Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Scrap Lifting Magnets Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Scrap Lifting Magnets Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Scrap Lifting Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Walker Magnetics

12.1.1 Walker Magnetics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Walker Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Walker Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Walker Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.1.5 Walker Magnetics Recent Development

12.2 SGM Magnetics

12.2.1 SGM Magnetics Corporation Information

12.2.2 SGM Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SGM Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SGM Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.2.5 SGM Magnetics Recent Development

12.3 Sinfonia Technology

12.3.1 Sinfonia Technology Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sinfonia Technology Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sinfonia Technology Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sinfonia Technology Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.3.5 Sinfonia Technology Recent Development

12.4 Ohio Magnetics

12.4.1 Ohio Magnetics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ohio Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ohio Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ohio Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.4.5 Ohio Magnetics Recent Development

12.5 Kanetec

12.5.1 Kanetec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kanetec Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kanetec Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kanetec Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.5.5 Kanetec Recent Development

12.6 Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS)

12.6.1 Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS) Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS) Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.6.5 Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS) Recent Development

12.7 Magnet Lifting

12.7.1 Magnet Lifting Corporation Information

12.7.2 Magnet Lifting Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Magnet Lifting Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Magnet Lifting Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.7.5 Magnet Lifting Recent Development

12.8 WOKO (Heppenstall Technology)

12.8.1 WOKO (Heppenstall Technology) Corporation Information

12.8.2 WOKO (Heppenstall Technology) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 WOKO (Heppenstall Technology) Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 WOKO (Heppenstall Technology) Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.8.5 WOKO (Heppenstall Technology) Recent Development

12.9 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.9.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.9.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.10 Gauss Magneti

12.10.1 Gauss Magneti Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gauss Magneti Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Gauss Magneti Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gauss Magneti Scrap Lifting Magnets Products Offered

12.10.5 Gauss Magneti Recent Development

12.12 Elektromag

12.12.1 Elektromag Corporation Information

12.12.2 Elektromag Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Elektromag Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Elektromag Products Offered

12.12.5 Elektromag Recent Development

12.13 Walmag Magnetics

12.13.1 Walmag Magnetics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Walmag Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Walmag Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Walmag Magnetics Products Offered

12.13.5 Walmag Magnetics Recent Development

12.14 LONGi Magnet

12.14.1 LONGi Magnet Corporation Information

12.14.2 LONGi Magnet Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 LONGi Magnet Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LONGi Magnet Products Offered

12.14.5 LONGi Magnet Recent Development

12.15 Adoba GmbH

12.15.1 Adoba GmbH Corporation Information

12.15.2 Adoba GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Adoba GmbH Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Adoba GmbH Products Offered

12.15.5 Adoba GmbH Recent Development

12.16 Papko Magnet Co.

12.16.1 Papko Magnet Co. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Papko Magnet Co. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Papko Magnet Co. Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Papko Magnet Co. Products Offered

12.16.5 Papko Magnet Co. Recent Development

12.17 Gensco Equipment

12.17.1 Gensco Equipment Corporation Information

12.17.2 Gensco Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Gensco Equipment Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Gensco Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 Gensco Equipment Recent Development

12.18 Zanetti Magneti

12.18.1 Zanetti Magneti Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zanetti Magneti Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Zanetti Magneti Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zanetti Magneti Products Offered

12.18.5 Zanetti Magneti Recent Development

12.19 Evertz Group

12.19.1 Evertz Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Evertz Group Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Evertz Group Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Evertz Group Products Offered

12.19.5 Evertz Group Recent Development

12.20 YATE Magnetics

12.20.1 YATE Magnetics Corporation Information

12.20.2 YATE Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 YATE Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 YATE Magnetics Products Offered

12.20.5 YATE Magnetics Recent Development

12.21 Hunan Kemeida Electric

12.21.1 Hunan Kemeida Electric Corporation Information

12.21.2 Hunan Kemeida Electric Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Hunan Kemeida Electric Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Hunan Kemeida Electric Products Offered

12.21.5 Hunan Kemeida Electric Recent Development

12.22 Wrinkle Industries

12.22.1 Wrinkle Industries Corporation Information

12.22.2 Wrinkle Industries Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Wrinkle Industries Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Wrinkle Industries Products Offered

12.22.5 Wrinkle Industries Recent Development

12.23 Sarda Magnets

12.23.1 Sarda Magnets Corporation Information

12.23.2 Sarda Magnets Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Sarda Magnets Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Sarda Magnets Products Offered

12.23.5 Sarda Magnets Recent Development

12.24 Kakku E & P Control Co.

12.24.1 Kakku E & P Control Co. Corporation Information

12.24.2 Kakku E & P Control Co. Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Kakku E & P Control Co. Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Kakku E & P Control Co. Products Offered

12.24.5 Kakku E & P Control Co. Recent Development

12.25 Moley Magnetics

12.25.1 Moley Magnetics Corporation Information

12.25.2 Moley Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Moley Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Moley Magnetics Products Offered

12.25.5 Moley Magnetics Recent Development

12.26 MLTUS

12.26.1 MLTUS Corporation Information

12.26.2 MLTUS Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 MLTUS Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 MLTUS Products Offered

12.26.5 MLTUS Recent Development

12.27 Braillon Magnetics

12.27.1 Braillon Magnetics Corporation Information

12.27.2 Braillon Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Braillon Magnetics Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Braillon Magnetics Products Offered

12.27.5 Braillon Magnetics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Scrap Lifting Magnets Industry Trends

13.2 Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Drivers

13.3 Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Challenges

13.4 Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Scrap Lifting Magnets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

