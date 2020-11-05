Scandium Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Scandium market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Scandium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Scandium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Scandium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Scandium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Scandium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Scandium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Scandium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Scandium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Scandium Market Research Report: Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., DNI Metals Inc., Great Western Minerals Group, Intermix-met, CODOS, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM), CNMC Pgma (Guangxi), Ganzhou Kemingrui

Types: Alloy

Metal

Compounds



Applications: Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs



The Scandium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Scandium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Scandium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Scandium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Scandium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Scandium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Scandium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Scandium market?

Table of Contents:

1 Scandium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Scandium

1.2 Scandium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Scandium Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Alloy

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Compounds

1.3 Scandium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Scandium Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys

1.3.3 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.3.4 Lasers

1.3.5 SOFCs

1.4 Global Scandium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Scandium Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Scandium Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Scandium Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Scandium Industry

1.6 Scandium Market Trends

2 Global Scandium Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Scandium Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Scandium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Scandium Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Scandium Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Scandium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Scandium Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Scandium Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Scandium Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Scandium Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Scandium Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Scandium Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Scandium Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Scandium Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Scandium Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Scandium Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Scandium Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Scandium Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Scandium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Scandium Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Scandium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Scandium Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Scandium Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Scandium Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Scandium Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Scandium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Scandium Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Scandium Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Scandium Business

6.1 Rusal

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Rusal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Rusal Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Rusal Products Offered

6.1.5 Rusal Recent Development

6.2 Stanford Materials Corp.

6.2.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Stanford Materials Corp. Products Offered

6.2.5 Stanford Materials Corp. Recent Development

6.3 Metallica Minerals

6.3.1 Metallica Minerals Corporation Information

6.3.2 Metallica Minerals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Metallica Minerals Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Metallica Minerals Products Offered

6.3.5 Metallica Minerals Recent Development

6.4 Platina Resources Ltd.

6.4.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Corporation Information

6.4.2 Platina Resources Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Products Offered

6.4.5 Platina Resources Ltd. Recent Development

6.5 Scandium International Mining Corp.

6.5.1 Scandium International Mining Corp. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Scandium International Mining Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Scandium International Mining Corp. Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Scandium International Mining Corp. Products Offered

6.5.5 Scandium International Mining Corp. Recent Development

6.6 DNI Metals Inc.

6.6.1 DNI Metals Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 DNI Metals Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 DNI Metals Inc. Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 DNI Metals Inc. Products Offered

6.6.5 DNI Metals Inc. Recent Development

6.7 Great Western Minerals Group

6.6.1 Great Western Minerals Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Great Western Minerals Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Great Western Minerals Group Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Great Western Minerals Group Products Offered

6.7.5 Great Western Minerals Group Recent Development

6.8 Intermix-met

6.8.1 Intermix-met Corporation Information

6.8.2 Intermix-met Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Intermix-met Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Intermix-met Products Offered

6.8.5 Intermix-met Recent Development

6.9 CODOS

6.9.1 CODOS Corporation Information

6.9.2 CODOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 CODOS Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 CODOS Products Offered

6.9.5 CODOS Recent Development

6.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

6.10.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.10.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Recent Development

6.11 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

6.11.1 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Corporation Information

6.11.2 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Scandium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Products Offered

6.11.5 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Recent Development

6.12 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

6.12.1 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Corporation Information

6.12.2 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Scandium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Products Offered

6.12.5 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Recent Development

6.13 Ganzhou Kemingrui

6.13.1 Ganzhou Kemingrui Corporation Information

6.13.2 Ganzhou Kemingrui Scandium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Ganzhou Kemingrui Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Ganzhou Kemingrui Products Offered

6.13.5 Ganzhou Kemingrui Recent Development

7 Scandium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Scandium Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Scandium

7.4 Scandium Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Scandium Distributors List

8.3 Scandium Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Scandium Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Scandium by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Scandium by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Scandium Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Scandium by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Scandium by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Scandium Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Scandium by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Scandium by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Scandium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Scandium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Scandium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Scandium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Scandium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

