Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027| Layher, Safway, PERI, Altrad

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3222142/global-and-china-scaffolding-platform-scaffolding-and-accessories-market

Leading players of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Research Report: Layher, Safway, PERI, Altrad, ULMA, MJ-Gerüst, BRAND, Waco Kwikform, Sunshine Enterprise, ADTO Group, XMWY, KHK Scaffolding, Rizhao Fenghua, Itsen, Entrepose Echafaudages, Tianjin Gowe, Rapid Scaffolding, Youying Group, Tianjin Wellmade, Instant Upright, Cangzhou Weisitai, Beijing Kangde

Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Segmentation by Product: Tower Scaffolding Platform, Facade Access Scaffolding Platform, Other types

Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry, Other Applications (Such as ship building, electrical maintenance, temporary stage and etc.)

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3222142/global-and-china-scaffolding-platform-scaffolding-and-accessories-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tower Scaffolding Platform

1.2.3 Facade Access Scaffolding Platform

1.2.4 Other types

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Other Applications (Such as ship building, electrical maintenance, temporary stage and etc.)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Layher

12.1.1 Layher Corporation Information

12.1.2 Layher Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Layher Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Layher Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.1.5 Layher Recent Development

12.2 Safway

12.2.1 Safway Corporation Information

12.2.2 Safway Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Safway Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Safway Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.2.5 Safway Recent Development

12.3 PERI

12.3.1 PERI Corporation Information

12.3.2 PERI Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PERI Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PERI Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.3.5 PERI Recent Development

12.4 Altrad

12.4.1 Altrad Corporation Information

12.4.2 Altrad Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Altrad Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Altrad Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.4.5 Altrad Recent Development

12.5 ULMA

12.5.1 ULMA Corporation Information

12.5.2 ULMA Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ULMA Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ULMA Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.5.5 ULMA Recent Development

12.6 MJ-Gerüst

12.6.1 MJ-Gerüst Corporation Information

12.6.2 MJ-Gerüst Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MJ-Gerüst Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MJ-Gerüst Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.6.5 MJ-Gerüst Recent Development

12.7 BRAND

12.7.1 BRAND Corporation Information

12.7.2 BRAND Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BRAND Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BRAND Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.7.5 BRAND Recent Development

12.8 Waco Kwikform

12.8.1 Waco Kwikform Corporation Information

12.8.2 Waco Kwikform Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Waco Kwikform Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Waco Kwikform Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.8.5 Waco Kwikform Recent Development

12.9 Sunshine Enterprise

12.9.1 Sunshine Enterprise Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sunshine Enterprise Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sunshine Enterprise Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sunshine Enterprise Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.9.5 Sunshine Enterprise Recent Development

12.10 ADTO Group

12.10.1 ADTO Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 ADTO Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ADTO Group Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ADTO Group Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.10.5 ADTO Group Recent Development

12.11 Layher

12.11.1 Layher Corporation Information

12.11.2 Layher Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Layher Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Layher Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Products Offered

12.11.5 Layher Recent Development

12.12 KHK Scaffolding

12.12.1 KHK Scaffolding Corporation Information

12.12.2 KHK Scaffolding Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 KHK Scaffolding Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 KHK Scaffolding Products Offered

12.12.5 KHK Scaffolding Recent Development

12.13 Rizhao Fenghua

12.13.1 Rizhao Fenghua Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rizhao Fenghua Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Rizhao Fenghua Products Offered

12.13.5 Rizhao Fenghua Recent Development

12.14 Itsen

12.14.1 Itsen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Itsen Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Itsen Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Itsen Products Offered

12.14.5 Itsen Recent Development

12.15 Entrepose Echafaudages

12.15.1 Entrepose Echafaudages Corporation Information

12.15.2 Entrepose Echafaudages Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Entrepose Echafaudages Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Entrepose Echafaudages Products Offered

12.15.5 Entrepose Echafaudages Recent Development

12.16 Tianjin Gowe

12.16.1 Tianjin Gowe Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tianjin Gowe Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Tianjin Gowe Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tianjin Gowe Products Offered

12.16.5 Tianjin Gowe Recent Development

12.17 Rapid Scaffolding

12.17.1 Rapid Scaffolding Corporation Information

12.17.2 Rapid Scaffolding Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Rapid Scaffolding Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Rapid Scaffolding Products Offered

12.17.5 Rapid Scaffolding Recent Development

12.18 Youying Group

12.18.1 Youying Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Youying Group Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Youying Group Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Youying Group Products Offered

12.18.5 Youying Group Recent Development

12.19 Tianjin Wellmade

12.19.1 Tianjin Wellmade Corporation Information

12.19.2 Tianjin Wellmade Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Tianjin Wellmade Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Tianjin Wellmade Products Offered

12.19.5 Tianjin Wellmade Recent Development

12.20 Instant Upright

12.20.1 Instant Upright Corporation Information

12.20.2 Instant Upright Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Instant Upright Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Instant Upright Products Offered

12.20.5 Instant Upright Recent Development

12.21 Cangzhou Weisitai

12.21.1 Cangzhou Weisitai Corporation Information

12.21.2 Cangzhou Weisitai Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Cangzhou Weisitai Products Offered

12.21.5 Cangzhou Weisitai Recent Development

12.22 Beijing Kangde

12.22.1 Beijing Kangde Corporation Information

12.22.2 Beijing Kangde Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Beijing Kangde Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Beijing Kangde Products Offered

12.22.5 Beijing Kangde Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Industry Trends

13.2 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Drivers

13.3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Challenges

13.4 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.