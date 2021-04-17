SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

The report titled Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2879919/global-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, Carlisle, Henkel Polybit, Protecto Wrap, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS, IKO Industries Ltd, ChovA, Bauder, General Membrane, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Yuanda Hongyu, SKSHU

Market Segmentation by Product: Base / Interply Membrane

Base / Ply Membrane

Cap Sheets



Market Segmentation by Application: Flat Roofing

Waterproof Car Park Decks

Bridge Decks

Green Roofs

Other



The SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2879919/global-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

Table of Contents:

1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Overview

1.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Overview

1.2 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Base / Interply Membrane

1.2.2 Base / Ply Membrane

1.2.3 Cap Sheets

1.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Application

4.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Flat Roofing

4.1.2 Waterproof Car Park Decks

4.1.3 Bridge Decks

4.1.4 Green Roofs

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

5.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

6.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

8.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 Sika

10.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Recent Development

10.3 Fosroc

10.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fosroc SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fosroc SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.3.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.4 GAF

10.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.4.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GAF SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GAF SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.4.5 GAF Recent Development

10.5 TehnoNICOL

10.5.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

10.5.2 TehnoNICOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TehnoNICOL SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TehnoNICOL SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.5.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Development

10.6 Polyglass

10.6.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.6.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Polyglass SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Polyglass SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.6.5 Polyglass Recent Development

10.7 Imperbit Membrane

10.7.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

10.7.2 Imperbit Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Imperbit Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Imperbit Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.7.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Development

10.8 Carlisle

10.8.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Carlisle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Carlisle SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Carlisle SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.8.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.9 Henkel Polybit

10.9.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

10.9.2 Henkel Polybit Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Henkel Polybit SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Henkel Polybit SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.9.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

10.10 Protecto Wrap

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Protecto Wrap SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Development

10.11 Vetroasfalto

10.11.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vetroasfalto Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Vetroasfalto SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Vetroasfalto SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.11.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Development

10.12 Tamko

10.12.1 Tamko Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tamko Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tamko SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Tamko SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.12.5 Tamko Recent Development

10.13 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS

10.13.1 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Corporation Information

10.13.2 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.13.5 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Recent Development

10.14 IKO Industries Ltd

10.14.1 IKO Industries Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 IKO Industries Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 IKO Industries Ltd SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 IKO Industries Ltd SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.14.5 IKO Industries Ltd Recent Development

10.15 ChovA

10.15.1 ChovA Corporation Information

10.15.2 ChovA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ChovA SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ChovA SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.15.5 ChovA Recent Development

10.16 Bauder

10.16.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Bauder SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Bauder SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.16.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.17 General Membrane

10.17.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

10.17.2 General Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 General Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 General Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.17.5 General Membrane Recent Development

10.18 Oriental Yuhong

10.18.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.18.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Oriental Yuhong SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Oriental Yuhong SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.18.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

10.19 CKS

10.19.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.19.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 CKS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 CKS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.19.5 CKS Recent Development

10.20 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.20.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Hongyuan Waterproof SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Hongyuan Waterproof SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.20.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.21 Yuanda Hongyu

10.21.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information

10.21.2 Yuanda Hongyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Yuanda Hongyu SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Yuanda Hongyu SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.21.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Development

10.22 SKSHU

10.22.1 SKSHU Corporation Information

10.22.2 SKSHU Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 SKSHU SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 SKSHU SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Products Offered

10.22.5 SKSHU Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Distributors

12.3 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2879919/global-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”