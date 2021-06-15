Savory Snacks Market; Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Kellogg, Calbee, General Mills

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Savory Snacks market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Los Angeles, United State, –– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Savory Snacks market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Savory Snacks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Savory Snacks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Savory Snacks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of Savory Snacks Market are: , Kellogg, Calbee, General Mills, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, ConAgra Foods, Diamond Foods, Mars, Intersnack Group GmbH, Lorenz Bahlsen, Orkla ASA, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Aviko, Intersnack Group, Hain Celestial Group, Herr Foods, Want Want Holdings

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Savory Snacks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Savory Snacks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global Savory Snacks Market by Type Segments:

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Other

Global Savory Snacks Market by Application Segments:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Savory Snacks market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Savory Snacks market in 2027?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Savory Snacks market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Savory Snacks market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

Which players will lead the global Savory Snacks market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Savory Snacks market?

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Savory Snacks market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

Table of Contents:

1 Savory Snacks Market Overview

1.1 Savory Snacks Product Overview

1.2 Savory Snacks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Potato Chips

1.2.2 Extruded Snacks

1.2.3 Nuts and Seeds

1.2.4 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

1.2.5 Popcorn

1.2.6 Meat Snacks

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Savory Snacks Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Savory Snacks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Savory Snacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Savory Snacks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Savory Snacks Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Savory Snacks Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Savory Snacks Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Savory Snacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Savory Snacks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Savory Snacks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Savory Snacks Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Savory Snacks as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Savory Snacks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Savory Snacks Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Savory Snacks Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Savory Snacks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Savory Snacks by Application

4.1 Savory Snacks Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

4.1.2 Independent Retailers

4.1.3 Convenience Stores

4.1.4 Specialist Retailers

4.1.5 Online Retailers

4.2 Global Savory Snacks Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Savory Snacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Savory Snacks by Country

5.1 North America Savory Snacks Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Savory Snacks by Country

6.1 Europe Savory Snacks Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Savory Snacks by Country

8.1 Latin America Savory Snacks Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Savory Snacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Savory Snacks Business

10.1 Kellogg

10.1.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kellogg Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kellogg Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kellogg Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.1.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.2 Calbee

10.2.1 Calbee Corporation Information

10.2.2 Calbee Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Calbee Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kellogg Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.2.5 Calbee Recent Development

10.3 General Mills

10.3.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.3.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 General Mills Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 General Mills Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.3.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.4 PepsiCo

10.4.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.4.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PepsiCo Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PepsiCo Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.5 Kraft Heinz

10.5.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kraft Heinz Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kraft Heinz Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.5.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.6 ConAgra Foods

10.6.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 ConAgra Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ConAgra Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ConAgra Foods Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.6.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development

10.7 Diamond Foods

10.7.1 Diamond Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Diamond Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Diamond Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Diamond Foods Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.7.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development

10.8 Mars

10.8.1 Mars Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mars Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mars Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mars Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.8.5 Mars Recent Development

10.9 Intersnack Group GmbH

10.9.1 Intersnack Group GmbH Corporation Information

10.9.2 Intersnack Group GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Intersnack Group GmbH Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Intersnack Group GmbH Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.9.5 Intersnack Group GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Lorenz Bahlsen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Savory Snacks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lorenz Bahlsen Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lorenz Bahlsen Recent Development

10.11 Orkla ASA

10.11.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information

10.11.2 Orkla ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Orkla ASA Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Orkla ASA Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.11.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development

10.12 Lamb Weston

10.12.1 Lamb Weston Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lamb Weston Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lamb Weston Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lamb Weston Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.12.5 Lamb Weston Recent Development

10.13 McCain Foods

10.13.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information

10.13.2 McCain Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 McCain Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 McCain Foods Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.13.5 McCain Foods Recent Development

10.14 Aviko

10.14.1 Aviko Corporation Information

10.14.2 Aviko Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Aviko Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Aviko Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.14.5 Aviko Recent Development

10.15 Intersnack Group

10.15.1 Intersnack Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Intersnack Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Intersnack Group Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Intersnack Group Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.15.5 Intersnack Group Recent Development

10.16 Hain Celestial Group

10.16.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hain Celestial Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hain Celestial Group Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hain Celestial Group Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.16.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.17 Herr Foods

10.17.1 Herr Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Herr Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Herr Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Herr Foods Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.17.5 Herr Foods Recent Development

10.18 Want Want Holdings

10.18.1 Want Want Holdings Corporation Information

10.18.2 Want Want Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Want Want Holdings Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Want Want Holdings Savory Snacks Products Offered

10.18.5 Want Want Holdings Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Savory Snacks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Savory Snacks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Savory Snacks Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Savory Snacks Distributors

12.3 Savory Snacks Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

