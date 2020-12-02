SATCOM Equipment Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | L3 Technologies, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Cobham

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The SATCOM Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global SATCOM Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the SATCOM Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan SATCOM Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), SATCOM Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The SATCOM Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the SATCOM Equipment market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the SATCOM Equipment industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of SATCOM Equipment Market include: L3 Technologies, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Cobham, Viasat, Gilat Satellite Networks, Campbell Scientific, Hughes Network Systems, Aselsan, Communications & Power Industries

The research covers the current market size of the [Global SATCOM Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of SATCOM Equipment market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global SATCOM Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global SATCOM Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of SATCOM Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 SATCOM Equipment Market Overview

1.1 SATCOM Equipment Product Overview

1.2 SATCOM Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SATCOM Modem/Router

1.2.2 SATCOM Receiver

1.2.3 SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

1.2.4 SATCOM Transceiver

1.2.5 SATCOM Antenna

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America SATCOM Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe SATCOM Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America SATCOM Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by SATCOM Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by SATCOM Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players SATCOM Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers SATCOM Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 SATCOM Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SATCOM Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by SATCOM Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in SATCOM Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SATCOM Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers SATCOM Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global SATCOM Equipment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global SATCOM Equipment by Application

4.1 SATCOM Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government & Defense

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global SATCOM Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global SATCOM Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America SATCOM Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe SATCOM Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America SATCOM Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment by Application 5 North America SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa SATCOM Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SATCOM Equipment Business

10.1 L3 Technologies

10.1.1 L3 Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 L3 Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 L3 Technologies SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 L3 Technologies SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 L3 Technologies Recent Developments

10.2 General Dynamics

10.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

10.2.2 General Dynamics Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 General Dynamics SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 L3 Technologies SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 General Dynamics Recent Developments

10.3 Harris Corporation

10.3.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Harris Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Harris Corporation SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Harris Corporation SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Harris Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 Cobham

10.4.1 Cobham Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cobham Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Cobham SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cobham SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Cobham Recent Developments

10.5 Viasat

10.5.1 Viasat Corporation Information

10.5.2 Viasat Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Viasat SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Viasat SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Viasat Recent Developments

10.6 Gilat Satellite Networks

10.6.1 Gilat Satellite Networks Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gilat Satellite Networks Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Gilat Satellite Networks SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gilat Satellite Networks SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Gilat Satellite Networks Recent Developments

10.7 Campbell Scientific

10.7.1 Campbell Scientific Corporation Information

10.7.2 Campbell Scientific Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Campbell Scientific SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Campbell Scientific SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Campbell Scientific Recent Developments

10.8 Hughes Network Systems

10.8.1 Hughes Network Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hughes Network Systems Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hughes Network Systems SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hughes Network Systems SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Hughes Network Systems Recent Developments

10.9 Aselsan

10.9.1 Aselsan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aselsan Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Aselsan SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Aselsan SATCOM Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Aselsan Recent Developments

10.10 Communications & Power Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 SATCOM Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Communications & Power Industries SATCOM Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Communications & Power Industries Recent Developments 11 SATCOM Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 SATCOM Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 SATCOM Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 SATCOM Equipment Industry Trends

11.4.2 SATCOM Equipment Market Drivers

11.4.3 SATCOM Equipment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

