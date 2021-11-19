Sartans API Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027-Pfizer, Novartis, Merck

Complete study of the global Sartans API market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sartans API industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sartans API production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Valsartan
Irbesartan
Telmisartan
Losartan
Others
Segment by Application
Anti-Hypertension
Anti-Viral
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
:, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, GSK, Teva Pharmaceutical, Xianju Pharma, Menovo, Tianyu Pharma, Starry Pharma, Huahai Pharmaceutical
1.1 Sartans API Product Overview
1.2 Sartans API Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Valsartan
1.2.2 Irbesartan
1.2.3 Telmisartan
1.2.4 Losartan
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Sartans API Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Sartans API Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Sartans API Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Sartans API Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Sartans API Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Sartans API Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Sartans API Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Sartans API Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Sartans API Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Sartans API Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Sartans API Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Sartans API Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Sartans API Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sartans API Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sartans API Industry
1.5.1.1 Sartans API Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Sartans API Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sartans API Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Sartans API Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sartans API Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sartans API Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Sartans API Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sartans API Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sartans API Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sartans API Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sartans API Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sartans API as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sartans API Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sartans API Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sartans API Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Sartans API Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sartans API Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Sartans API Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sartans API Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Sartans API Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Sartans API Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Sartans API Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Sartans API Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Sartans API Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Sartans API Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Sartans API Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Sartans API Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Sartans API Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sartans API by Application
4.1 Sartans API Segment by Application
4.1.1 Anti-Hypertension
4.1.2 Anti-Viral
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Sartans API Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Sartans API Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Sartans API Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Sartans API Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Sartans API by Application
4.5.2 Europe Sartans API by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sartans API by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Sartans API by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sartans API by Application 5 North America Sartans API Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sartans API Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sartans API Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sartans API Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Sartans API Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sartans API Business
10.1 Pfizer
10.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Pfizer Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Pfizer Sartans API Products Offered
10.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development
10.2 Novartis
10.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information
10.2.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Novartis Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Pfizer Sartans API Products Offered
10.2.5 Novartis Recent Development
10.3 Merck
10.3.1 Merck Corporation Information
10.3.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Merck Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Merck Sartans API Products Offered
10.3.5 Merck Recent Development
10.4 AstraZeneca
10.4.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information
10.4.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 AstraZeneca Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 AstraZeneca Sartans API Products Offered
10.4.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development
10.5 Eli Lilly
10.5.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information
10.5.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Eli Lilly Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Eli Lilly Sartans API Products Offered
10.5.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development
10.6 Sanofi
10.6.1 Sanofi Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Sanofi Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Sanofi Sartans API Products Offered
10.6.5 Sanofi Recent Development
10.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.7.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information
10.7.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Sartans API Products Offered
10.7.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development
10.8 Bayer
10.8.1 Bayer Corporation Information
10.8.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Bayer Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Bayer Sartans API Products Offered
10.8.5 Bayer Recent Development
10.9 GSK
10.9.1 GSK Corporation Information
10.9.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 GSK Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 GSK Sartans API Products Offered
10.9.5 GSK Recent Development
10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sartans API Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Sartans API Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development
10.11 Xianju Pharma
10.11.1 Xianju Pharma Corporation Information
10.11.2 Xianju Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Xianju Pharma Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Xianju Pharma Sartans API Products Offered
10.11.5 Xianju Pharma Recent Development
10.12 Menovo
10.12.1 Menovo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Menovo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Menovo Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Menovo Sartans API Products Offered
10.12.5 Menovo Recent Development
10.13 Tianyu Pharma
10.13.1 Tianyu Pharma Corporation Information
10.13.2 Tianyu Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Tianyu Pharma Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Tianyu Pharma Sartans API Products Offered
10.13.5 Tianyu Pharma Recent Development
10.14 Starry Pharma
10.14.1 Starry Pharma Corporation Information
10.14.2 Starry Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Starry Pharma Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Starry Pharma Sartans API Products Offered
10.14.5 Starry Pharma Recent Development
10.15 Huahai Pharmaceutical
10.15.1 Huahai Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
10.15.2 Huahai Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Huahai Pharmaceutical Sartans API Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Huahai Pharmaceutical Sartans API Products Offered
10.15.5 Huahai Pharmaceutical Recent Development 11 Sartans API Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sartans API Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sartans API Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
