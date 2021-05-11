Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Berry Global, Delfort Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC

“

The report titled Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sandwich and Wrap Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sandwich and Wrap Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Berry Global, Delfort Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Hindalco Industries Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper, Amcor plc, Mondi Group, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, The Clorox Company, United Company RUSAL, Hulamin Limited, Anchor Packaging, Harwal Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Nordic Paper AS, Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.), Pudumjee Paper Products, KRPA Holding CZ, BPM, Seaman Paper Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic

Kraft Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Wax Paper

Foil Paper

Aluminium Foil



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Fast Food Outlets



The Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sandwich and Wrap Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic

1.2.2 Kraft Paper

1.2.3 Greaseproof Paper

1.2.4 Wax Paper

1.2.5 Foil Paper

1.2.6 Aluminium Foil

1.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sandwich and Wrap Packaging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging by Application

4.1 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hotels

4.1.2 Restaurants

4.1.3 Cafes

4.1.4 Fast Food Outlets

4.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging by Country

5.1 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging by Country

6.1 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging by Country

8.1 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Business

10.1 Berry Global

10.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

10.1.2 Berry Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Berry Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Berry Global Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Berry Global Recent Development

10.2 Delfort Group

10.2.1 Delfort Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Delfort Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Delfort Group Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Delfort Group Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Delfort Group Recent Development

10.3 Georgia-Pacific LLC

10.3.1 Georgia-Pacific LLC Corporation Information

10.3.2 Georgia-Pacific LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Georgia-Pacific LLC Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Georgia-Pacific LLC Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC Recent Development

10.4 Twin Rivers Paper Company

10.4.1 Twin Rivers Paper Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Twin Rivers Paper Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Twin Rivers Paper Company Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Twin Rivers Paper Company Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Twin Rivers Paper Company Recent Development

10.5 Hindalco Industries Limited

10.5.1 Hindalco Industries Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hindalco Industries Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hindalco Industries Limited Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hindalco Industries Limited Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Hindalco Industries Limited Recent Development

10.6 Huhtamaki Oyj

10.6.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper

10.7.1 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Recent Development

10.8 Amcor plc

10.8.1 Amcor plc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amcor plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Amcor plc Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Amcor plc Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Amcor plc Recent Development

10.9 Mondi Group

10.9.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mondi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mondi Group Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mondi Group Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

10.10 Thong Guan Industries Berhad

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Thong Guan Industries Berhad Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Thong Guan Industries Berhad Recent Development

10.11 The Clorox Company

10.11.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 The Clorox Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 The Clorox Company Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 The Clorox Company Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 The Clorox Company Recent Development

10.12 United Company RUSAL

10.12.1 United Company RUSAL Corporation Information

10.12.2 United Company RUSAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 United Company RUSAL Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 United Company RUSAL Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 United Company RUSAL Recent Development

10.13 Hulamin Limited

10.13.1 Hulamin Limited Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hulamin Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hulamin Limited Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hulamin Limited Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 Hulamin Limited Recent Development

10.14 Anchor Packaging

10.14.1 Anchor Packaging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Anchor Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Anchor Packaging Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Anchor Packaging Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 Anchor Packaging Recent Development

10.15 Harwal Group

10.15.1 Harwal Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Harwal Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Harwal Group Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Harwal Group Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 Harwal Group Recent Development

10.16 Oji Holdings Corporation

10.16.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Oji Holdings Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Oji Holdings Corporation Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Oji Holdings Corporation Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 Oji Holdings Corporation Recent Development

10.17 S. C. Johnson & Son

10.17.1 S. C. Johnson & Son Corporation Information

10.17.2 S. C. Johnson & Son Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 S. C. Johnson & Son Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 S. C. Johnson & Son Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.17.5 S. C. Johnson & Son Recent Development

10.18 Nordic Paper AS

10.18.1 Nordic Paper AS Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nordic Paper AS Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Nordic Paper AS Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Nordic Paper AS Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.18.5 Nordic Paper AS Recent Development

10.19 Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.)

10.19.1 Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.) Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.) Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.19.5 Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.) Recent Development

10.20 Pudumjee Paper Products

10.20.1 Pudumjee Paper Products Corporation Information

10.20.2 Pudumjee Paper Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Pudumjee Paper Products Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Pudumjee Paper Products Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.20.5 Pudumjee Paper Products Recent Development

10.21 KRPA Holding CZ

10.21.1 KRPA Holding CZ Corporation Information

10.21.2 KRPA Holding CZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 KRPA Holding CZ Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 KRPA Holding CZ Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.21.5 KRPA Holding CZ Recent Development

10.22 BPM

10.22.1 BPM Corporation Information

10.22.2 BPM Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 BPM Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 BPM Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.22.5 BPM Recent Development

10.23 Seaman Paper Company

10.23.1 Seaman Paper Company Corporation Information

10.23.2 Seaman Paper Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Seaman Paper Company Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Seaman Paper Company Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.23.5 Seaman Paper Company Recent Development

10.24 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

10.24.1 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Corporation Information

10.24.2 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Products Offered

10.24.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Distributors

12.3 Sandwich and Wrap Packaging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

