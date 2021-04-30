Samarium(III) Oxide Market Trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast 2027| China Minmetals, China Northern Rare Earth, Chinalco Rare Earth

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Samarium(III) Oxide market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Samarium(III) Oxide market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Samarium(III) Oxide market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Samarium(III) Oxide market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Samarium(III) Oxide market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Samarium(III) Oxide market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Samarium(III) Oxide market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Research Report: China Minmetals, China Northern Rare Earth, Chinalco Rare Earth, Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou, Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths, Grirem Advanced Materials, Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials, Jiangxi Golden Century, Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry, Rising Nonferrous Metals

Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market by Type: First Grade, Premier Grade, Others

Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market by Application: Nuclear Reactor, Samarium Metal, Glass Industry, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Samarium(III) Oxide market in key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Samarium(III) Oxide Market Overview

1.1 Samarium(III) Oxide Product Overview

1.2 Samarium(III) Oxide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 First Grade

1.2.2 Premier Grade

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Samarium(III) Oxide Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Samarium(III) Oxide Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Samarium(III) Oxide Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Samarium(III) Oxide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Samarium(III) Oxide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Samarium(III) Oxide Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Samarium(III) Oxide Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Samarium(III) Oxide as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Samarium(III) Oxide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Samarium(III) Oxide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Samarium(III) Oxide Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Samarium(III) Oxide by Application

4.1 Samarium(III) Oxide Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Nuclear Reactor

4.1.2 Samarium Metal

4.1.3 Glass Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Samarium(III) Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Samarium(III) Oxide by Country

5.1 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide by Country

6.1 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide by Country

8.1 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Samarium(III) Oxide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Samarium(III) Oxide Business

10.1 China Minmetals

10.1.1 China Minmetals Corporation Information

10.1.2 China Minmetals Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 China Minmetals Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 China Minmetals Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.1.5 China Minmetals Recent Development

10.2 China Northern Rare Earth

10.2.1 China Northern Rare Earth Corporation Information

10.2.2 China Northern Rare Earth Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 China Northern Rare Earth Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 China Minmetals Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.2.5 China Northern Rare Earth Recent Development

10.3 Chinalco Rare Earth

10.3.1 Chinalco Rare Earth Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chinalco Rare Earth Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Chinalco Rare Earth Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Chinalco Rare Earth Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.3.5 Chinalco Rare Earth Recent Development

10.4 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

10.4.1 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou Corporation Information

10.4.2 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.4.5 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou Recent Development

10.5 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

10.5.1 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.5.5 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths Recent Development

10.6 Grirem Advanced Materials

10.6.1 Grirem Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.6.2 Grirem Advanced Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Grirem Advanced Materials Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.6.5 Grirem Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.7 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

10.7.1 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.7.5 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials Recent Development

10.8 Jiangxi Golden Century

10.8.1 Jiangxi Golden Century Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangxi Golden Century Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangxi Golden Century Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jiangxi Golden Century Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangxi Golden Century Recent Development

10.9 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

10.9.1 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Samarium(III) Oxide Products Offered

10.9.5 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Recent Development

10.10 Rising Nonferrous Metals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Samarium(III) Oxide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rising Nonferrous Metals Samarium(III) Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rising Nonferrous Metals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Samarium(III) Oxide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Samarium(III) Oxide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Samarium(III) Oxide Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Samarium(III) Oxide Distributors

12.3 Samarium(III) Oxide Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

