Salmon Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028|Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Salmon market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Salmon market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Salmon market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Salmon market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Salmon market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, JCS Fish, Northern Fish Products Co., Seattle Fish Co., Skretting Australia, Foley Boston, Canadian Fishing Company, Honey Smoked Fish Company, Pacific Seafood, Iceco Fish, Marine Harvest, Labeyrie, Norvelita, Young’s Seafood, Meralliance, Suempol, Delpeyrat, UBAGO MARE, S.L, TSIALIOS, Multiexport Foods, Grieg Seafood, Acme, Martiko, Gottfried Friedrichs

The global Salmon market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Salmon market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Salmon market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Salmon market.

Global Salmon Market by Type: Frozen

Fresh

Canned

Others



Global Salmon Market by Application: Food Industrial

Food Service

Retail

Other



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Salmon market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Salmon market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Salmon market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Salmon market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Salmon market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Salmon market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Salmon market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Salmon Product Introduction

1.2 Global Salmon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Salmon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Salmon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Salmon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Salmon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Salmon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Salmon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Salmon in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Salmon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Salmon Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Salmon Industry Trends

1.5.2 Salmon Market Drivers

1.5.3 Salmon Market Challenges

1.5.4 Salmon Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Salmon Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Frozen

2.1.2 Fresh

2.1.3 Canned

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Salmon Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Salmon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Salmon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Salmon Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Salmon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Salmon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Salmon Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Industrial

3.1.2 Food Service

3.1.3 Retail

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Salmon Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Salmon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Salmon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Salmon Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Salmon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Salmon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Salmon Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Salmon Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Salmon Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Salmon Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Salmon Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Salmon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Salmon Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Salmon Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Salmon in 2021

4.2.3 Global Salmon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Salmon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Salmon Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Salmon Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Salmon Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Salmon Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Salmon Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Salmon Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Salmon Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Salmon Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Salmon Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Salmon Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Salmon Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Salmon Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Salmon Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Salmon Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Salmon Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Salmon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Salmon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Salmon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Salmon Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Salmon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Salmon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Salmon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Salmon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Salmon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Salmon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cremaq Group ASA

7.1.1 Cremaq Group ASA Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cremaq Group ASA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cremaq Group ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cremaq Group ASA Salmon Products Offered

7.1.5 Cremaq Group ASA Recent Development

7.2 Leroy Seafood Group ASA

7.2.1 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Corporation Information

7.2.2 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Salmon Products Offered

7.2.5 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Recent Development

7.3 Mowi ASA

7.3.1 Mowi ASA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mowi ASA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mowi ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mowi ASA Salmon Products Offered

7.3.5 Mowi ASA Recent Development

7.4 SalMar ASA

7.4.1 SalMar ASA Corporation Information

7.4.2 SalMar ASA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SalMar ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SalMar ASA Salmon Products Offered

7.4.5 SalMar ASA Recent Development

7.5 JCS Fish

7.5.1 JCS Fish Corporation Information

7.5.2 JCS Fish Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JCS Fish Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JCS Fish Salmon Products Offered

7.5.5 JCS Fish Recent Development

7.6 Northern Fish Products Co.

7.6.1 Northern Fish Products Co. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Northern Fish Products Co. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Northern Fish Products Co. Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Northern Fish Products Co. Salmon Products Offered

7.6.5 Northern Fish Products Co. Recent Development

7.7 Seattle Fish Co.

7.7.1 Seattle Fish Co. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Seattle Fish Co. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Seattle Fish Co. Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Seattle Fish Co. Salmon Products Offered

7.7.5 Seattle Fish Co. Recent Development

7.8 Skretting Australia

7.8.1 Skretting Australia Corporation Information

7.8.2 Skretting Australia Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Skretting Australia Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Skretting Australia Salmon Products Offered

7.8.5 Skretting Australia Recent Development

7.9 Foley Boston

7.9.1 Foley Boston Corporation Information

7.9.2 Foley Boston Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Foley Boston Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Foley Boston Salmon Products Offered

7.9.5 Foley Boston Recent Development

7.10 Canadian Fishing Company

7.10.1 Canadian Fishing Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Canadian Fishing Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Canadian Fishing Company Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Canadian Fishing Company Salmon Products Offered

7.10.5 Canadian Fishing Company Recent Development

7.11 Honey Smoked Fish Company

7.11.1 Honey Smoked Fish Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 Honey Smoked Fish Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Honey Smoked Fish Company Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Honey Smoked Fish Company Salmon Products Offered

7.11.5 Honey Smoked Fish Company Recent Development

7.12 Pacific Seafood

7.12.1 Pacific Seafood Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pacific Seafood Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pacific Seafood Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pacific Seafood Products Offered

7.12.5 Pacific Seafood Recent Development

7.13 Iceco Fish

7.13.1 Iceco Fish Corporation Information

7.13.2 Iceco Fish Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Iceco Fish Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Iceco Fish Products Offered

7.13.5 Iceco Fish Recent Development

7.14 Marine Harvest

7.14.1 Marine Harvest Corporation Information

7.14.2 Marine Harvest Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Marine Harvest Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Marine Harvest Products Offered

7.14.5 Marine Harvest Recent Development

7.15 Labeyrie

7.15.1 Labeyrie Corporation Information

7.15.2 Labeyrie Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Labeyrie Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Labeyrie Products Offered

7.15.5 Labeyrie Recent Development

7.16 Norvelita

7.16.1 Norvelita Corporation Information

7.16.2 Norvelita Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Norvelita Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Norvelita Products Offered

7.16.5 Norvelita Recent Development

7.17 Young’s Seafood

7.17.1 Young’s Seafood Corporation Information

7.17.2 Young’s Seafood Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Young’s Seafood Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Young’s Seafood Products Offered

7.17.5 Young’s Seafood Recent Development

7.18 Meralliance

7.18.1 Meralliance Corporation Information

7.18.2 Meralliance Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Meralliance Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Meralliance Products Offered

7.18.5 Meralliance Recent Development

7.19 Suempol

7.19.1 Suempol Corporation Information

7.19.2 Suempol Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Suempol Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Suempol Products Offered

7.19.5 Suempol Recent Development

7.20 Delpeyrat

7.20.1 Delpeyrat Corporation Information

7.20.2 Delpeyrat Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Delpeyrat Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Delpeyrat Products Offered

7.20.5 Delpeyrat Recent Development

7.21 UBAGO MARE, S.L

7.21.1 UBAGO MARE, S.L Corporation Information

7.21.2 UBAGO MARE, S.L Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 UBAGO MARE, S.L Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 UBAGO MARE, S.L Products Offered

7.21.5 UBAGO MARE, S.L Recent Development

7.22 TSIALIOS

7.22.1 TSIALIOS Corporation Information

7.22.2 TSIALIOS Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 TSIALIOS Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 TSIALIOS Products Offered

7.22.5 TSIALIOS Recent Development

7.23 Multiexport Foods

7.23.1 Multiexport Foods Corporation Information

7.23.2 Multiexport Foods Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Multiexport Foods Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Multiexport Foods Products Offered

7.23.5 Multiexport Foods Recent Development

7.24 Grieg Seafood

7.24.1 Grieg Seafood Corporation Information

7.24.2 Grieg Seafood Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Grieg Seafood Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Grieg Seafood Products Offered

7.24.5 Grieg Seafood Recent Development

7.25 Acme

7.25.1 Acme Corporation Information

7.25.2 Acme Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Acme Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Acme Products Offered

7.25.5 Acme Recent Development

7.26 Martiko

7.26.1 Martiko Corporation Information

7.26.2 Martiko Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Martiko Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Martiko Products Offered

7.26.5 Martiko Recent Development

7.27 Gottfried Friedrichs

7.27.1 Gottfried Friedrichs Corporation Information

7.27.2 Gottfried Friedrichs Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Gottfried Friedrichs Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Gottfried Friedrichs Products Offered

7.27.5 Gottfried Friedrichs Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Salmon Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Salmon Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Salmon Distributors

8.3 Salmon Production Mode & Process

8.4 Salmon Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Salmon Sales Channels

8.4.2 Salmon Distributors

8.5 Salmon Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

