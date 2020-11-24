Safety Needles and Syringes Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo, B. Braun

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Safety Needles and Syringes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Safety Needles and Syringes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Safety Needles and Syringes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Research Report: BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo, B. Braun, Smiths Medical, Novo Nordisk, Nipro, Yangzhou Medline, DeRoyal, Retractable Technologies

Types: Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles



Applications: Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Safety Needles and Syringes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Safety Needles and Syringes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Safety Needles and Syringes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Safety Needles and Syringes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Safety Needles and Syringes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Safety Needles and Syringes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Safety Needles and Syringes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Safety Needles and Syringes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Safety Needles and Syringes Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Active Safety Needles

1.4.3 Passive Safety Needles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Safety Needles and Syringes Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Safety Needles and Syringes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Safety Needles and Syringes Production by Regions

4.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Safety Needles and Syringes Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Safety Needles and Syringes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Safety Needles and Syringes Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Safety Needles and Syringes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Safety Needles and Syringes Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Safety Needles and Syringes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Safety Needles and Syringes Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Safety Needles and Syringes Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Safety Needles and Syringes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BD

8.1.1 BD Corporation Information

8.1.2 BD Overview

8.1.3 BD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BD Product Description

8.1.5 BD Related Developments

8.2 Cardinal Health

8.2.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

8.2.2 Cardinal Health Overview

8.2.3 Cardinal Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cardinal Health Product Description

8.2.5 Cardinal Health Related Developments

8.3 Terumo

8.3.1 Terumo Corporation Information

8.3.2 Terumo Overview

8.3.3 Terumo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Terumo Product Description

8.3.5 Terumo Related Developments

8.4 B. Braun

8.4.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

8.4.2 B. Braun Overview

8.4.3 B. Braun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 B. Braun Product Description

8.4.5 B. Braun Related Developments

8.5 Smiths Medical

8.5.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Smiths Medical Overview

8.5.3 Smiths Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Smiths Medical Product Description

8.5.5 Smiths Medical Related Developments

8.6 Novo Nordisk

8.6.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

8.6.2 Novo Nordisk Overview

8.6.3 Novo Nordisk Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Novo Nordisk Product Description

8.6.5 Novo Nordisk Related Developments

8.7 Nipro

8.7.1 Nipro Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nipro Overview

8.7.3 Nipro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nipro Product Description

8.7.5 Nipro Related Developments

8.8 Yangzhou Medline

8.8.1 Yangzhou Medline Corporation Information

8.8.2 Yangzhou Medline Overview

8.8.3 Yangzhou Medline Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Yangzhou Medline Product Description

8.8.5 Yangzhou Medline Related Developments

8.9 DeRoyal

8.9.1 DeRoyal Corporation Information

8.9.2 DeRoyal Overview

8.9.3 DeRoyal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 DeRoyal Product Description

8.9.5 DeRoyal Related Developments

8.10 Retractable Technologies

8.10.1 Retractable Technologies Corporation Information

8.10.2 Retractable Technologies Overview

8.10.3 Retractable Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Retractable Technologies Product Description

8.10.5 Retractable Technologies Related Developments

9 Safety Needles and Syringes Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Safety Needles and Syringes Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Safety Needles and Syringes Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Safety Needles and Syringes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Safety Needles and Syringes Sales Channels

11.2.2 Safety Needles and Syringes Distributors

11.3 Safety Needles and Syringes Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Safety Needles and Syringes Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Safety Needles and Syringes Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Safety Needles and Syringes Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”