Safety Footwear Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2021 and Forecast To 2027 | Jallatte S.A.S, Dunlop Boots, COFRA

“LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Safety Footwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Safety Footwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Safety Footwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Safety Footwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Safety Footwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Safety Footwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Safety Footwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Safety Footwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Safety Footwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Safety Footwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Safety Footwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Safety Footwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Safety Footwear Market Research Report: Jallatte S.A.S, Dunlop Boots, COFRA, Modyf GmbH & Co. KG, KEEN Footwear, Rahman Group, Rock Fall, CLUTE S.A, V.F., WOLVERINE, Bova Safety Footwear, Gabri Safety Shoes, Simon, Anbu Safety Industrial, CANIS SAFETY, RAW- POL, BORDER PPE TRADING LLC, SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD, Walker Footwear Industries, Bata Industrials
Safety Footwear Market Types: Puncture Resistant Shoes
Slip Resistant Shoes
Antistatic Protection Shoes
Water Resistant Shoes
Heat Resistant Shoes
Other
Safety Footwear Market Applications: Construction
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Mining
Agriculture
Food
Other
The Safety Footwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Safety Footwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Safety Footwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Safety Footwear market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Safety Footwear industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Safety Footwear market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Safety Footwear market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Safety Footwear market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Puncture Resistant Shoes
1.2.3 Slip Resistant Shoes
1.2.4 Antistatic Protection Shoes
1.2.5 Water Resistant Shoes
1.2.6 Heat Resistant Shoes
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Chemicals
1.3.6 Mining
1.3.7 Agriculture
1.3.8 Food
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Safety Footwear Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Safety Footwear Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Safety Footwear Industry Trends
2.5.1 Safety Footwear Market Trends
2.5.2 Safety Footwear Market Drivers
2.5.3 Safety Footwear Market Challenges
2.5.4 Safety Footwear Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Safety Footwear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Safety Footwear Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Safety Footwear by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Safety Footwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Safety Footwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Safety Footwear as of 2020)
3.4 Global Safety Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Safety Footwear Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Safety Footwear Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Safety Footwear Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Safety Footwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Safety Footwear Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Safety Footwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Safety Footwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Safety Footwear Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Safety Footwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Safety Footwear Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 China Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
9.4.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Jallatte S.A.S
11.1.1 Jallatte S.A.S Corporation Information
11.1.2 Jallatte S.A.S Overview
11.1.3 Jallatte S.A.S Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Jallatte S.A.S Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.1.5 Jallatte S.A.S Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Jallatte S.A.S Recent Developments
11.2 Dunlop Boots
11.2.1 Dunlop Boots Corporation Information
11.2.2 Dunlop Boots Overview
11.2.3 Dunlop Boots Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Dunlop Boots Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.2.5 Dunlop Boots Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Dunlop Boots Recent Developments
11.3 COFRA
11.3.1 COFRA Corporation Information
11.3.2 COFRA Overview
11.3.3 COFRA Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 COFRA Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.3.5 COFRA Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 COFRA Recent Developments
11.4 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG
11.4.1 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information
11.4.2 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Overview
11.4.3 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.4.5 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments
11.5 KEEN Footwear
11.5.1 KEEN Footwear Corporation Information
11.5.2 KEEN Footwear Overview
11.5.3 KEEN Footwear Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 KEEN Footwear Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.5.5 KEEN Footwear Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 KEEN Footwear Recent Developments
11.6 Rahman Group
11.6.1 Rahman Group Corporation Information
11.6.2 Rahman Group Overview
11.6.3 Rahman Group Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Rahman Group Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.6.5 Rahman Group Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Rahman Group Recent Developments
11.7 Rock Fall
11.7.1 Rock Fall Corporation Information
11.7.2 Rock Fall Overview
11.7.3 Rock Fall Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Rock Fall Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.7.5 Rock Fall Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Rock Fall Recent Developments
11.8 CLUTE S.A
11.8.1 CLUTE S.A Corporation Information
11.8.2 CLUTE S.A Overview
11.8.3 CLUTE S.A Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 CLUTE S.A Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.8.5 CLUTE S.A Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 CLUTE S.A Recent Developments
11.9 V.F.
11.9.1 V.F. Corporation Information
11.9.2 V.F. Overview
11.9.3 V.F. Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 V.F. Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.9.5 V.F. Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 V.F. Recent Developments
11.10 WOLVERINE
11.10.1 WOLVERINE Corporation Information
11.10.2 WOLVERINE Overview
11.10.3 WOLVERINE Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 WOLVERINE Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.10.5 WOLVERINE Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 WOLVERINE Recent Developments
11.11 Bova Safety Footwear
11.11.1 Bova Safety Footwear Corporation Information
11.11.2 Bova Safety Footwear Overview
11.11.3 Bova Safety Footwear Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Bova Safety Footwear Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.11.5 Bova Safety Footwear Recent Developments
11.12 Gabri Safety Shoes
11.12.1 Gabri Safety Shoes Corporation Information
11.12.2 Gabri Safety Shoes Overview
11.12.3 Gabri Safety Shoes Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Gabri Safety Shoes Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.12.5 Gabri Safety Shoes Recent Developments
11.13 Simon
11.13.1 Simon Corporation Information
11.13.2 Simon Overview
11.13.3 Simon Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Simon Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.13.5 Simon Recent Developments
11.14 Anbu Safety Industrial
11.14.1 Anbu Safety Industrial Corporation Information
11.14.2 Anbu Safety Industrial Overview
11.14.3 Anbu Safety Industrial Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Anbu Safety Industrial Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.14.5 Anbu Safety Industrial Recent Developments
11.15 CANIS SAFETY
11.15.1 CANIS SAFETY Corporation Information
11.15.2 CANIS SAFETY Overview
11.15.3 CANIS SAFETY Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 CANIS SAFETY Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.15.5 CANIS SAFETY Recent Developments
11.16 RAW- POL
11.16.1 RAW- POL Corporation Information
11.16.2 RAW- POL Overview
11.16.3 RAW- POL Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 RAW- POL Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.16.5 RAW- POL Recent Developments
11.17 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC
11.17.1 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Corporation Information
11.17.2 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Overview
11.17.3 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.17.5 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Recent Developments
11.18 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD
11.18.1 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Corporation Information
11.18.2 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Overview
11.18.3 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.18.5 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Recent Developments
11.19 Walker Footwear Industries
11.19.1 Walker Footwear Industries Corporation Information
11.19.2 Walker Footwear Industries Overview
11.19.3 Walker Footwear Industries Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Walker Footwear Industries Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.19.5 Walker Footwear Industries Recent Developments
11.20 Bata Industrials
11.20.1 Bata Industrials Corporation Information
11.20.2 Bata Industrials Overview
11.20.3 Bata Industrials Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Bata Industrials Safety Footwear Products and Services
11.20.5 Bata Industrials Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Safety Footwear Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Safety Footwear Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Safety Footwear Production Mode & Process
12.4 Safety Footwear Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Safety Footwear Sales Channels
12.4.2 Safety Footwear Distributors
12.5 Safety Footwear Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
