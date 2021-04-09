Safety Footwear Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2021 and Forecast To 2027 | Jallatte S.A.S, Dunlop Boots, COFRA

“LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Safety Footwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Safety Footwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Safety Footwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Safety Footwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Safety Footwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Safety Footwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Safety Footwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Safety Footwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Safety Footwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Safety Footwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Safety Footwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Safety Footwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Safety Footwear Market Research Report: Jallatte S.A.S, Dunlop Boots, COFRA, Modyf GmbH & Co. KG, KEEN Footwear, Rahman Group, Rock Fall, CLUTE S.A, V.F., WOLVERINE, Bova Safety Footwear, Gabri Safety Shoes, Simon, Anbu Safety Industrial, CANIS SAFETY, RAW- POL, BORDER PPE TRADING LLC, SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD, Walker Footwear Industries, Bata Industrials

Safety Footwear Market Types: Puncture Resistant Shoes

Slip Resistant Shoes

Antistatic Protection Shoes

Water Resistant Shoes

Heat Resistant Shoes

Other

Safety Footwear Market Applications: Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Mining

Agriculture

Food

Other

The Safety Footwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Safety Footwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Safety Footwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Safety Footwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Safety Footwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Safety Footwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Safety Footwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Safety Footwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Puncture Resistant Shoes

1.2.3 Slip Resistant Shoes

1.2.4 Antistatic Protection Shoes

1.2.5 Water Resistant Shoes

1.2.6 Heat Resistant Shoes

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Mining

1.3.7 Agriculture

1.3.8 Food

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Safety Footwear Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Safety Footwear Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Safety Footwear Industry Trends

2.5.1 Safety Footwear Market Trends

2.5.2 Safety Footwear Market Drivers

2.5.3 Safety Footwear Market Challenges

2.5.4 Safety Footwear Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Safety Footwear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Safety Footwear Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Safety Footwear by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Safety Footwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Safety Footwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Safety Footwear as of 2020)

3.4 Global Safety Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Safety Footwear Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Safety Footwear Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Safety Footwear Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Safety Footwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Safety Footwear Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Safety Footwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Safety Footwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Safety Footwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Safety Footwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Safety Footwear Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Safety Footwear Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

9.4.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Jallatte S.A.S

11.1.1 Jallatte S.A.S Corporation Information

11.1.2 Jallatte S.A.S Overview

11.1.3 Jallatte S.A.S Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Jallatte S.A.S Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.1.5 Jallatte S.A.S Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Jallatte S.A.S Recent Developments

11.2 Dunlop Boots

11.2.1 Dunlop Boots Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dunlop Boots Overview

11.2.3 Dunlop Boots Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Dunlop Boots Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.2.5 Dunlop Boots Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Dunlop Boots Recent Developments

11.3 COFRA

11.3.1 COFRA Corporation Information

11.3.2 COFRA Overview

11.3.3 COFRA Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 COFRA Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.3.5 COFRA Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 COFRA Recent Developments

11.4 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG

11.4.1 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

11.4.2 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Overview

11.4.3 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.4.5 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Modyf GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments

11.5 KEEN Footwear

11.5.1 KEEN Footwear Corporation Information

11.5.2 KEEN Footwear Overview

11.5.3 KEEN Footwear Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 KEEN Footwear Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.5.5 KEEN Footwear Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 KEEN Footwear Recent Developments

11.6 Rahman Group

11.6.1 Rahman Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rahman Group Overview

11.6.3 Rahman Group Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Rahman Group Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.6.5 Rahman Group Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Rahman Group Recent Developments

11.7 Rock Fall

11.7.1 Rock Fall Corporation Information

11.7.2 Rock Fall Overview

11.7.3 Rock Fall Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Rock Fall Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.7.5 Rock Fall Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Rock Fall Recent Developments

11.8 CLUTE S.A

11.8.1 CLUTE S.A Corporation Information

11.8.2 CLUTE S.A Overview

11.8.3 CLUTE S.A Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CLUTE S.A Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.8.5 CLUTE S.A Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CLUTE S.A Recent Developments

11.9 V.F.

11.9.1 V.F. Corporation Information

11.9.2 V.F. Overview

11.9.3 V.F. Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 V.F. Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.9.5 V.F. Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 V.F. Recent Developments

11.10 WOLVERINE

11.10.1 WOLVERINE Corporation Information

11.10.2 WOLVERINE Overview

11.10.3 WOLVERINE Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 WOLVERINE Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.10.5 WOLVERINE Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 WOLVERINE Recent Developments

11.11 Bova Safety Footwear

11.11.1 Bova Safety Footwear Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bova Safety Footwear Overview

11.11.3 Bova Safety Footwear Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bova Safety Footwear Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.11.5 Bova Safety Footwear Recent Developments

11.12 Gabri Safety Shoes

11.12.1 Gabri Safety Shoes Corporation Information

11.12.2 Gabri Safety Shoes Overview

11.12.3 Gabri Safety Shoes Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Gabri Safety Shoes Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.12.5 Gabri Safety Shoes Recent Developments

11.13 Simon

11.13.1 Simon Corporation Information

11.13.2 Simon Overview

11.13.3 Simon Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Simon Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.13.5 Simon Recent Developments

11.14 Anbu Safety Industrial

11.14.1 Anbu Safety Industrial Corporation Information

11.14.2 Anbu Safety Industrial Overview

11.14.3 Anbu Safety Industrial Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Anbu Safety Industrial Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.14.5 Anbu Safety Industrial Recent Developments

11.15 CANIS SAFETY

11.15.1 CANIS SAFETY Corporation Information

11.15.2 CANIS SAFETY Overview

11.15.3 CANIS SAFETY Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 CANIS SAFETY Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.15.5 CANIS SAFETY Recent Developments

11.16 RAW- POL

11.16.1 RAW- POL Corporation Information

11.16.2 RAW- POL Overview

11.16.3 RAW- POL Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 RAW- POL Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.16.5 RAW- POL Recent Developments

11.17 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC

11.17.1 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Corporation Information

11.17.2 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Overview

11.17.3 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.17.5 BORDER PPE TRADING LLC Recent Developments

11.18 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD

11.18.1 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Corporation Information

11.18.2 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Overview

11.18.3 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.18.5 SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD Recent Developments

11.19 Walker Footwear Industries

11.19.1 Walker Footwear Industries Corporation Information

11.19.2 Walker Footwear Industries Overview

11.19.3 Walker Footwear Industries Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Walker Footwear Industries Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.19.5 Walker Footwear Industries Recent Developments

11.20 Bata Industrials

11.20.1 Bata Industrials Corporation Information

11.20.2 Bata Industrials Overview

11.20.3 Bata Industrials Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Bata Industrials Safety Footwear Products and Services

11.20.5 Bata Industrials Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Safety Footwear Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Safety Footwear Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Safety Footwear Production Mode & Process

12.4 Safety Footwear Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Safety Footwear Sales Channels

12.4.2 Safety Footwear Distributors

12.5 Safety Footwear Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”