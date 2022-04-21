Safety Drives and Motors Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Rockwell Automation Inc., SIGMATEK Safety Systems, ABB Ltd

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Safety Drives and Motors Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Safety Drives and Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Safety Drives and Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Safety Drives and Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Safety Drives and Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Safety Drives and Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Safety Drives and Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rockwell Automation Inc., SIGMATEK Safety Systems, ABB Ltd, Beckhoff Automation GmbH, KOLLMORGEN Corporation, Siemens AG, KEBA Corporation, Hoerbiger Holding AG, Pilz International, WEG SA

Market Segmentation by Product:

AC

DC



Market Segmentation by Application:

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Construction

Other



The Safety Drives and Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Safety Drives and Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Safety Drives and Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Safety Drives and Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Safety Drives and Motors

1.2 Safety Drives and Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 AC

1.2.3 DC

1.3 Safety Drives and Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Energy and Power

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Oil and Gas

1.3.6 Chemical and Petrochemical

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Safety Drives and Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Safety Drives and Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Safety Drives and Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Safety Drives and Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Safety Drives and Motors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Safety Drives and Motors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Safety Drives and Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Safety Drives and Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Safety Drives and Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Safety Drives and Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Safety Drives and Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Safety Drives and Motors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Safety Drives and Motors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Safety Drives and Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Safety Drives and Motors Production

3.4.1 North America Safety Drives and Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Safety Drives and Motors Production

3.5.1 Europe Safety Drives and Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Safety Drives and Motors Production

3.6.1 China Safety Drives and Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Safety Drives and Motors Production

3.7.1 Japan Safety Drives and Motors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Safety Drives and Motors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Safety Drives and Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Safety Drives and Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Safety Drives and Motors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc. Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc. Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Rockwell Automation Inc. Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Rockwell Automation Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Rockwell Automation Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SIGMATEK Safety Systems

7.2.1 SIGMATEK Safety Systems Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.2.2 SIGMATEK Safety Systems Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SIGMATEK Safety Systems Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SIGMATEK Safety Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SIGMATEK Safety Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ABB Ltd

7.3.1 ABB Ltd Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Ltd Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ABB Ltd Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ABB Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ABB Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH

7.4.1 Beckhoff Automation GmbH Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.4.2 Beckhoff Automation GmbH Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Beckhoff Automation GmbH Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Beckhoff Automation GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 KOLLMORGEN Corporation

7.5.1 KOLLMORGEN Corporation Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.5.2 KOLLMORGEN Corporation Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 KOLLMORGEN Corporation Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 KOLLMORGEN Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 KOLLMORGEN Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Siemens AG

7.6.1 Siemens AG Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Siemens AG Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Siemens AG Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 KEBA Corporation

7.7.1 KEBA Corporation Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.7.2 KEBA Corporation Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 KEBA Corporation Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 KEBA Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KEBA Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hoerbiger Holding AG

7.8.1 Hoerbiger Holding AG Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hoerbiger Holding AG Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hoerbiger Holding AG Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hoerbiger Holding AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hoerbiger Holding AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Pilz International

7.9.1 Pilz International Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pilz International Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Pilz International Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Pilz International Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Pilz International Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 WEG SA

7.10.1 WEG SA Safety Drives and Motors Corporation Information

7.10.2 WEG SA Safety Drives and Motors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 WEG SA Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 WEG SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 WEG SA Recent Developments/Updates

8 Safety Drives and Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Safety Drives and Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Safety Drives and Motors

8.4 Safety Drives and Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Safety Drives and Motors Distributors List

9.3 Safety Drives and Motors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Safety Drives and Motors Industry Trends

10.2 Safety Drives and Motors Growth Drivers

10.3 Safety Drives and Motors Market Challenges

10.4 Safety Drives and Motors Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Safety Drives and Motors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Safety Drives and Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Safety Drives and Motors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Safety Drives and Motors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Safety Drives and Motors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Safety Drives and Motors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Safety Drives and Motors by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Safety Drives and Motors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Safety Drives and Motors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Safety Drives and Motors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Safety Drives and Motors by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

