SaaS-Based SCM Market Growth, Regional Demand, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, TOTVS

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global SaaS-Based SCM market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global SaaS-Based SCM market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global SaaS-Based SCM market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, TOTVS Market Segment by Product Type: , On-premise SCM, Cloud-based SCM Market Segment by Application: , Manufacturing Planning, Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1625200/global-saas-based-scm-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1625200/global-saas-based-scm-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/e4b054604ee449d3483cd6dd9e512417,0,1,global-saas-based-scm-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global SaaS-Based SCM market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SaaS-Based SCM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the SaaS-Based SCM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SaaS-Based SCM market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SaaS-Based SCM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SaaS-Based SCM market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of SaaS-Based SCM

1.1 SaaS-Based SCM Market Overview

1.1.1 SaaS-Based SCM Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global SaaS-Based SCM Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa SaaS-Based SCM Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 SaaS-Based SCM Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global SaaS-Based SCM Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global SaaS-Based SCM Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premise SCM

2.5 Cloud-based SCM 3 SaaS-Based SCM Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global SaaS-Based SCM Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global SaaS-Based SCM Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Manufacturing Planning

3.5 Sourcing and Procurement

3.6 Supply Chain Planning

3.7 Warehouse Management

3.8 Transportation Management

3.9 Others 4 Global SaaS-Based SCM Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in SaaS-Based SCM as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SaaS-Based SCM Market

4.4 Global Top Players SaaS-Based SCM Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players SaaS-Based SCM Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 SaaS-Based SCM Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Descartes Systems

5.1.1 Descartes Systems Profile

5.1.2 Descartes Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Descartes Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Descartes Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Descartes Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Infor

5.2.1 Infor Profile

5.2.2 Infor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Infor Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Infor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Infor Recent Developments

5.3 JDA Software

5.5.1 JDA Software Profile

5.3.2 JDA Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 JDA Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 JDA Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.4 SAP

5.4.1 SAP Profile

5.4.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.5 Epicor

5.5.1 Epicor Profile

5.5.2 Epicor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Epicor Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Epicor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Epicor Recent Developments

5.6 GT Nexus

5.6.1 GT Nexus Profile

5.6.2 GT Nexus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 GT Nexus Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GT Nexus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 GT Nexus Recent Developments

5.7 HighJump Software

5.7.1 HighJump Software Profile

5.7.2 HighJump Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 HighJump Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HighJump Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HighJump Software Recent Developments

5.8 IBM

5.8.1 IBM Profile

5.8.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.9 Inspur

5.9.1 Inspur Profile

5.9.2 Inspur Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Inspur Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Inspur Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Inspur Recent Developments

5.10 Kewill

5.10.1 Kewill Profile

5.10.2 Kewill Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Kewill Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kewill Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Kewill Recent Developments

5.11 Kinaxis

5.11.1 Kinaxis Profile

5.11.2 Kinaxis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Kinaxis Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Kinaxis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Kinaxis Recent Developments

5.12 Logility

5.12.1 Logility Profile

5.12.2 Logility Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Logility Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Logility Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Logility Recent Developments

5.13 Manhattan Associates

5.13.1 Manhattan Associates Profile

5.13.2 Manhattan Associates Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Manhattan Associates Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Developments

5.14 Oracle

5.14.1 Oracle Profile

5.14.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.15 TOTVS

5.15.1 TOTVS Profile

5.15.2 TOTVS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 TOTVS Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 TOTVS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 TOTVS Recent Developments 6 North America SaaS-Based SCM by Players and by Application

6.1 North America SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe SaaS-Based SCM by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China SaaS-Based SCM by Players and by Application

8.1 China SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific SaaS-Based SCM by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America SaaS-Based SCM by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa SaaS-Based SCM by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa SaaS-Based SCM Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 SaaS-Based SCM Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.