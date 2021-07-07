Rugs and Carpets Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Milliken

“
The report titled Global Rugs and Carpets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rugs and Carpets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rugs and Carpets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rugs and Carpets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rugs and Carpets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rugs and Carpets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rugs and Carpets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rugs and Carpets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rugs and Carpets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rugs and Carpets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rugs and Carpets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rugs and Carpets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Milliken, Beaulieu, Interface, Tarkett, Dixie Group, Oriental Weavers, Balta, Brintons, Infloor, Dinarsu, Merinos, Dongsheng Carpet Group, Jiangsu Kaili Carpet, Shanhua Carpet, Haima Carpet, TY Carpet, COC Carpet, Shenzhen Meijili Carpet, HUADE Group, Zhemei Carpets
Market Segmentation by Product: Woven
Needle Felt
Tufted
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial
Home
Transport
The Rugs and Carpets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rugs and Carpets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rugs and Carpets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rugs and Carpets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rugs and Carpets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rugs and Carpets market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rugs and Carpets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rugs and Carpets market?
Table of Contents:
1 Rugs and Carpets Market Overview
1.1 Rugs and Carpets Product Overview
1.2 Rugs and Carpets Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Woven
1.2.2 Needle Felt
1.2.3 Tufted
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Rugs and Carpets Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rugs and Carpets Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rugs and Carpets Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Rugs and Carpets Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rugs and Carpets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rugs and Carpets Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rugs and Carpets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rugs and Carpets Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rugs and Carpets as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rugs and Carpets Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rugs and Carpets Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Rugs and Carpets Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Rugs and Carpets by Application
4.1 Rugs and Carpets Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial
4.1.2 Home
4.1.3 Transport
4.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Rugs and Carpets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Rugs and Carpets by Country
5.1 North America Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Rugs and Carpets by Country
6.1 Europe Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Rugs and Carpets by Country
8.1 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rugs and Carpets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rugs and Carpets Business
10.1 Shaw Industries
10.1.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information
10.1.2 Shaw Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Shaw Industries Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Shaw Industries Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.1.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development
10.2 Mohawk
10.2.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Mohawk Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Mohawk Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.2.5 Mohawk Recent Development
10.3 Milliken
10.3.1 Milliken Corporation Information
10.3.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Milliken Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Milliken Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.3.5 Milliken Recent Development
10.4 Beaulieu
10.4.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
10.4.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Beaulieu Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Beaulieu Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.4.5 Beaulieu Recent Development
10.5 Interface
10.5.1 Interface Corporation Information
10.5.2 Interface Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Interface Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Interface Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.5.5 Interface Recent Development
10.6 Tarkett
10.6.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
10.6.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Tarkett Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Tarkett Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.6.5 Tarkett Recent Development
10.7 Dixie Group
10.7.1 Dixie Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Dixie Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Dixie Group Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Dixie Group Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.7.5 Dixie Group Recent Development
10.8 Oriental Weavers
10.8.1 Oriental Weavers Corporation Information
10.8.2 Oriental Weavers Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Oriental Weavers Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Oriental Weavers Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.8.5 Oriental Weavers Recent Development
10.9 Balta
10.9.1 Balta Corporation Information
10.9.2 Balta Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Balta Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Balta Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.9.5 Balta Recent Development
10.10 Brintons
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rugs and Carpets Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Brintons Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Brintons Recent Development
10.11 Infloor
10.11.1 Infloor Corporation Information
10.11.2 Infloor Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Infloor Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Infloor Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.11.5 Infloor Recent Development
10.12 Dinarsu
10.12.1 Dinarsu Corporation Information
10.12.2 Dinarsu Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Dinarsu Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Dinarsu Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.12.5 Dinarsu Recent Development
10.13 Merinos
10.13.1 Merinos Corporation Information
10.13.2 Merinos Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Merinos Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Merinos Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.13.5 Merinos Recent Development
10.14 Dongsheng Carpet Group
10.14.1 Dongsheng Carpet Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 Dongsheng Carpet Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Dongsheng Carpet Group Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Dongsheng Carpet Group Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.14.5 Dongsheng Carpet Group Recent Development
10.15 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet
10.15.1 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Corporation Information
10.15.2 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.15.5 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Recent Development
10.16 Shanhua Carpet
10.16.1 Shanhua Carpet Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shanhua Carpet Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Shanhua Carpet Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Shanhua Carpet Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.16.5 Shanhua Carpet Recent Development
10.17 Haima Carpet
10.17.1 Haima Carpet Corporation Information
10.17.2 Haima Carpet Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Haima Carpet Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Haima Carpet Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.17.5 Haima Carpet Recent Development
10.18 TY Carpet
10.18.1 TY Carpet Corporation Information
10.18.2 TY Carpet Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 TY Carpet Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 TY Carpet Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.18.5 TY Carpet Recent Development
10.19 COC Carpet
10.19.1 COC Carpet Corporation Information
10.19.2 COC Carpet Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 COC Carpet Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 COC Carpet Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.19.5 COC Carpet Recent Development
10.20 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet
10.20.1 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Corporation Information
10.20.2 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.20.5 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Recent Development
10.21 HUADE Group
10.21.1 HUADE Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 HUADE Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 HUADE Group Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 HUADE Group Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.21.5 HUADE Group Recent Development
10.22 Zhemei Carpets
10.22.1 Zhemei Carpets Corporation Information
10.22.2 Zhemei Carpets Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Zhemei Carpets Rugs and Carpets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Zhemei Carpets Rugs and Carpets Products Offered
10.22.5 Zhemei Carpets Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rugs and Carpets Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rugs and Carpets Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Rugs and Carpets Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Rugs and Carpets Distributors
12.3 Rugs and Carpets Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
