Rubber Flooring Market Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure | Research Report 2027 | Nora, Mohawk Group, Gerflor

The report titled Global Rubber Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rubber Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rubber Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rubber Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rubber Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rubber Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rubber Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rubber Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rubber Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rubber Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rubber Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rubber Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nora, Mohawk Group, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, MONDO, SOFTER, LGHausys, Polyflor, Altro

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Health Clubs

Hospitality

Health Care

College/University

Office

Playground



The Rubber Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rubber Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rubber Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rubber Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Rubber

1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rubber Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Health Clubs

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 College/University

1.3.6 Office

1.3.7 Playground

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Rubber Flooring Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Rubber Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Rubber Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Rubber Flooring Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Rubber Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Rubber Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Rubber Flooring Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Rubber Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Rubber Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rubber Flooring Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Rubber Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Rubber Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rubber Flooring Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Rubber Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Rubber Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Rubber Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rubber Flooring Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Rubber Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rubber Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Rubber Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Rubber Flooring Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Rubber Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Rubber Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rubber Flooring Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Rubber Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rubber Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rubber Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Rubber Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rubber Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rubber Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rubber Flooring Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Rubber Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rubber Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rubber Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nora

11.1.1 Nora Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nora Overview

11.1.3 Nora Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nora Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.1.5 Nora Recent Developments

11.2 Mohawk Group

11.2.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mohawk Group Overview

11.2.3 Mohawk Group Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Mohawk Group Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.2.5 Mohawk Group Recent Developments

11.3 Gerflor

11.3.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gerflor Overview

11.3.3 Gerflor Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Gerflor Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.3.5 Gerflor Recent Developments

11.4 Mannington Mills

11.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mannington Mills Overview

11.4.3 Mannington Mills Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mannington Mills Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

11.5 Tarkett

11.5.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tarkett Overview

11.5.3 Tarkett Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Tarkett Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.5.5 Tarkett Recent Developments

11.6 MONDO

11.6.1 MONDO Corporation Information

11.6.2 MONDO Overview

11.6.3 MONDO Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 MONDO Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.6.5 MONDO Recent Developments

11.7 SOFTER

11.7.1 SOFTER Corporation Information

11.7.2 SOFTER Overview

11.7.3 SOFTER Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 SOFTER Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.7.5 SOFTER Recent Developments

11.8 LGHausys

11.8.1 LGHausys Corporation Information

11.8.2 LGHausys Overview

11.8.3 LGHausys Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 LGHausys Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.8.5 LGHausys Recent Developments

11.9 Polyflor

11.9.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

11.9.2 Polyflor Overview

11.9.3 Polyflor Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Polyflor Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.9.5 Polyflor Recent Developments

11.10 Altro

11.10.1 Altro Corporation Information

11.10.2 Altro Overview

11.10.3 Altro Rubber Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Altro Rubber Flooring Product Description

11.10.5 Altro Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Rubber Flooring Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Rubber Flooring Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Rubber Flooring Production Mode & Process

12.4 Rubber Flooring Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rubber Flooring Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rubber Flooring Distributors

12.5 Rubber Flooring Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Rubber Flooring Industry Trends

13.2 Rubber Flooring Market Drivers

13.3 Rubber Flooring Market Challenges

13.4 Rubber Flooring Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Rubber Flooring Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

