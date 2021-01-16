Rubber Blowing Agent Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | KUMYANG, Marubeni, Lanli Chemical Materials

“

The report titled Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rubber Blowing Agent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rubber Blowing Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rubber Blowing Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KUMYANG, Marubeni, Lanli Chemical Materials, Eiwa Chemical, Otsuka Chemical, Arkema, Solvay, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical, Shuntai Technology, Zhongyu Rubber, D-VEC

Market Segmentation by Product: Physical Blowing Agent

Chemical Blowing Agent



Market Segmentation by Application: EPDM

NBR

CR

Others



The Rubber Blowing Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rubber Blowing Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rubber Blowing Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rubber Blowing Agent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rubber Blowing Agent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rubber Blowing Agent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rubber Blowing Agent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rubber Blowing Agent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rubber Blowing Agent Market Overview

1.1 Rubber Blowing Agent Product Overview

1.2 Rubber Blowing Agent Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Physical Blowing Agent

1.2.2 Chemical Blowing Agent

1.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rubber Blowing Agent Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rubber Blowing Agent Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rubber Blowing Agent Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rubber Blowing Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rubber Blowing Agent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rubber Blowing Agent Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rubber Blowing Agent Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rubber Blowing Agent as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rubber Blowing Agent Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rubber Blowing Agent Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rubber Blowing Agent Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rubber Blowing Agent by Application

4.1 Rubber Blowing Agent Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 EPDM

4.1.2 NBR

4.1.3 CR

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rubber Blowing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rubber Blowing Agent by Country

5.1 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent by Country

6.1 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent by Country

8.1 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rubber Blowing Agent Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rubber Blowing Agent Business

10.1 KUMYANG

10.1.1 KUMYANG Corporation Information

10.1.2 KUMYANG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 KUMYANG Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 KUMYANG Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.1.5 KUMYANG Recent Development

10.2 Marubeni

10.2.1 Marubeni Corporation Information

10.2.2 Marubeni Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Marubeni Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KUMYANG Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.2.5 Marubeni Recent Development

10.3 Lanli Chemical Materials

10.3.1 Lanli Chemical Materials Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanli Chemical Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lanli Chemical Materials Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lanli Chemical Materials Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanli Chemical Materials Recent Development

10.4 Eiwa Chemical

10.4.1 Eiwa Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eiwa Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Eiwa Chemical Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Eiwa Chemical Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.4.5 Eiwa Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Otsuka Chemical

10.5.1 Otsuka Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Otsuka Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Otsuka Chemical Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Otsuka Chemical Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.5.5 Otsuka Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Arkema

10.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Arkema Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Arkema Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.6.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.7 Solvay

10.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Solvay Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Solvay Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.7.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.8 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical

10.8.1 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.8.5 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Shuntai Technology

10.9.1 Shuntai Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shuntai Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shuntai Technology Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shuntai Technology Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.9.5 Shuntai Technology Recent Development

10.10 Zhongyu Rubber

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rubber Blowing Agent Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zhongyu Rubber Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zhongyu Rubber Recent Development

10.11 D-VEC

10.11.1 D-VEC Corporation Information

10.11.2 D-VEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 D-VEC Rubber Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 D-VEC Rubber Blowing Agent Products Offered

10.11.5 D-VEC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rubber Blowing Agent Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rubber Blowing Agent Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rubber Blowing Agent Distributors

12.3 Rubber Blowing Agent Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

