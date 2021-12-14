Rotor Granulator Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | GENOX, ACERETECH, QE Granulators

“
The report titled Global Rotor Granulator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotor Granulator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotor Granulator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotor Granulator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotor Granulator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotor Granulator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotor Granulator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotor Granulator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotor Granulator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotor Granulator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotor Granulator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotor Granulator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
GENOX, ACERETECH, QE Granulators, ISVE, Daesung Chemical Machinery, DGM Recycle Systems, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Coperion, THM Recycling Solutions, Jinan Taichang Transmission, Pulian, ERWEKA, LB Technology, ITS, Fluid Pack, Alexanderwerk, SAGITTA, ENMA Granulator
Market Segmentation by Product:
Dry Granulator
Wet Granulator
Market Segmentation by Application:
Pharmaceutical
Food
Chemical
Plastic
The Rotor Granulator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotor Granulator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotor Granulator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rotor Granulator market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotor Granulator industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rotor Granulator market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rotor Granulator market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotor Granulator market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rotor Granulator Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Dry Granulator
1.2.3 Wet Granulator
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Plastic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rotor Granulator Production
2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Rotor Granulator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Rotor Granulator Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rotor Granulator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Rotor Granulator Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Rotor Granulator Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotor Granulator Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotor Granulator Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Rotor Granulator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Rotor Granulator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Rotor Granulator Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Rotor Granulator Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 GENOX
12.1.1 GENOX Corporation Information
12.1.2 GENOX Overview
12.1.3 GENOX Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 GENOX Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 GENOX Recent Developments
12.2 ACERETECH
12.2.1 ACERETECH Corporation Information
12.2.2 ACERETECH Overview
12.2.3 ACERETECH Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ACERETECH Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 ACERETECH Recent Developments
12.3 QE Granulators
12.3.1 QE Granulators Corporation Information
12.3.2 QE Granulators Overview
12.3.3 QE Granulators Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 QE Granulators Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 QE Granulators Recent Developments
12.4 ISVE
12.4.1 ISVE Corporation Information
12.4.2 ISVE Overview
12.4.3 ISVE Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ISVE Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 ISVE Recent Developments
12.5 Daesung Chemical Machinery
12.5.1 Daesung Chemical Machinery Corporation Information
12.5.2 Daesung Chemical Machinery Overview
12.5.3 Daesung Chemical Machinery Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Daesung Chemical Machinery Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Daesung Chemical Machinery Recent Developments
12.6 DGM Recycle Systems
12.6.1 DGM Recycle Systems Corporation Information
12.6.2 DGM Recycle Systems Overview
12.6.3 DGM Recycle Systems Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DGM Recycle Systems Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 DGM Recycle Systems Recent Developments
12.7 HOSOKAWA ALPINE
12.7.1 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Corporation Information
12.7.2 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Overview
12.7.3 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Recent Developments
12.8 Coperion
12.8.1 Coperion Corporation Information
12.8.2 Coperion Overview
12.8.3 Coperion Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Coperion Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Coperion Recent Developments
12.9 THM Recycling Solutions
12.9.1 THM Recycling Solutions Corporation Information
12.9.2 THM Recycling Solutions Overview
12.9.3 THM Recycling Solutions Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 THM Recycling Solutions Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 THM Recycling Solutions Recent Developments
12.10 Jinan Taichang Transmission
12.10.1 Jinan Taichang Transmission Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jinan Taichang Transmission Overview
12.10.3 Jinan Taichang Transmission Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Jinan Taichang Transmission Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Jinan Taichang Transmission Recent Developments
12.11 Pulian
12.11.1 Pulian Corporation Information
12.11.2 Pulian Overview
12.11.3 Pulian Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Pulian Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Pulian Recent Developments
12.12 ERWEKA
12.12.1 ERWEKA Corporation Information
12.12.2 ERWEKA Overview
12.12.3 ERWEKA Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 ERWEKA Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 ERWEKA Recent Developments
12.13 LB Technology
12.13.1 LB Technology Corporation Information
12.13.2 LB Technology Overview
12.13.3 LB Technology Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 LB Technology Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 LB Technology Recent Developments
12.14 ITS
12.14.1 ITS Corporation Information
12.14.2 ITS Overview
12.14.3 ITS Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ITS Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 ITS Recent Developments
12.15 Fluid Pack
12.15.1 Fluid Pack Corporation Information
12.15.2 Fluid Pack Overview
12.15.3 Fluid Pack Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Fluid Pack Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Fluid Pack Recent Developments
12.16 Alexanderwerk
12.16.1 Alexanderwerk Corporation Information
12.16.2 Alexanderwerk Overview
12.16.3 Alexanderwerk Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Alexanderwerk Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Alexanderwerk Recent Developments
12.17 SAGITTA
12.17.1 SAGITTA Corporation Information
12.17.2 SAGITTA Overview
12.17.3 SAGITTA Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 SAGITTA Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 SAGITTA Recent Developments
12.18 ENMA Granulator
12.18.1 ENMA Granulator Corporation Information
12.18.2 ENMA Granulator Overview
12.18.3 ENMA Granulator Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ENMA Granulator Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 ENMA Granulator Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Rotor Granulator Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Rotor Granulator Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Rotor Granulator Production Mode & Process
13.4 Rotor Granulator Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Rotor Granulator Sales Channels
13.4.2 Rotor Granulator Distributors
13.5 Rotor Granulator Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Rotor Granulator Industry Trends
14.2 Rotor Granulator Market Drivers
14.3 Rotor Granulator Market Challenges
14.4 Rotor Granulator Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Rotor Granulator Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
