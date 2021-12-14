Rotor Granulator Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | GENOX, ACERETECH, QE Granulators

“

The report titled Global Rotor Granulator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotor Granulator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotor Granulator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotor Granulator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotor Granulator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotor Granulator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotor Granulator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotor Granulator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotor Granulator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotor Granulator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotor Granulator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotor Granulator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GENOX, ACERETECH, QE Granulators, ISVE, Daesung Chemical Machinery, DGM Recycle Systems, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Coperion, THM Recycling Solutions, Jinan Taichang Transmission, Pulian, ERWEKA, LB Technology, ITS, Fluid Pack, Alexanderwerk, SAGITTA, ENMA Granulator

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dry Granulator

Wet Granulator



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food

Chemical

Plastic



The Rotor Granulator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotor Granulator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotor Granulator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotor Granulator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotor Granulator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotor Granulator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotor Granulator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotor Granulator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rotor Granulator Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dry Granulator

1.2.3 Wet Granulator

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Plastic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rotor Granulator Production

2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rotor Granulator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Rotor Granulator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Rotor Granulator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Rotor Granulator Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rotor Granulator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotor Granulator Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rotor Granulator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotor Granulator Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rotor Granulator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rotor Granulator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Rotor Granulator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rotor Granulator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rotor Granulator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rotor Granulator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rotor Granulator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rotor Granulator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rotor Granulator Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rotor Granulator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rotor Granulator Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rotor Granulator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GENOX

12.1.1 GENOX Corporation Information

12.1.2 GENOX Overview

12.1.3 GENOX Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GENOX Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 GENOX Recent Developments

12.2 ACERETECH

12.2.1 ACERETECH Corporation Information

12.2.2 ACERETECH Overview

12.2.3 ACERETECH Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ACERETECH Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 ACERETECH Recent Developments

12.3 QE Granulators

12.3.1 QE Granulators Corporation Information

12.3.2 QE Granulators Overview

12.3.3 QE Granulators Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 QE Granulators Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 QE Granulators Recent Developments

12.4 ISVE

12.4.1 ISVE Corporation Information

12.4.2 ISVE Overview

12.4.3 ISVE Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ISVE Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 ISVE Recent Developments

12.5 Daesung Chemical Machinery

12.5.1 Daesung Chemical Machinery Corporation Information

12.5.2 Daesung Chemical Machinery Overview

12.5.3 Daesung Chemical Machinery Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Daesung Chemical Machinery Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Daesung Chemical Machinery Recent Developments

12.6 DGM Recycle Systems

12.6.1 DGM Recycle Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 DGM Recycle Systems Overview

12.6.3 DGM Recycle Systems Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DGM Recycle Systems Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 DGM Recycle Systems Recent Developments

12.7 HOSOKAWA ALPINE

12.7.1 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Corporation Information

12.7.2 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Overview

12.7.3 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 HOSOKAWA ALPINE Recent Developments

12.8 Coperion

12.8.1 Coperion Corporation Information

12.8.2 Coperion Overview

12.8.3 Coperion Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Coperion Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Coperion Recent Developments

12.9 THM Recycling Solutions

12.9.1 THM Recycling Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 THM Recycling Solutions Overview

12.9.3 THM Recycling Solutions Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 THM Recycling Solutions Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 THM Recycling Solutions Recent Developments

12.10 Jinan Taichang Transmission

12.10.1 Jinan Taichang Transmission Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jinan Taichang Transmission Overview

12.10.3 Jinan Taichang Transmission Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jinan Taichang Transmission Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Jinan Taichang Transmission Recent Developments

12.11 Pulian

12.11.1 Pulian Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pulian Overview

12.11.3 Pulian Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Pulian Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Pulian Recent Developments

12.12 ERWEKA

12.12.1 ERWEKA Corporation Information

12.12.2 ERWEKA Overview

12.12.3 ERWEKA Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ERWEKA Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 ERWEKA Recent Developments

12.13 LB Technology

12.13.1 LB Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 LB Technology Overview

12.13.3 LB Technology Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LB Technology Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 LB Technology Recent Developments

12.14 ITS

12.14.1 ITS Corporation Information

12.14.2 ITS Overview

12.14.3 ITS Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ITS Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 ITS Recent Developments

12.15 Fluid Pack

12.15.1 Fluid Pack Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fluid Pack Overview

12.15.3 Fluid Pack Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fluid Pack Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Fluid Pack Recent Developments

12.16 Alexanderwerk

12.16.1 Alexanderwerk Corporation Information

12.16.2 Alexanderwerk Overview

12.16.3 Alexanderwerk Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Alexanderwerk Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Alexanderwerk Recent Developments

12.17 SAGITTA

12.17.1 SAGITTA Corporation Information

12.17.2 SAGITTA Overview

12.17.3 SAGITTA Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 SAGITTA Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 SAGITTA Recent Developments

12.18 ENMA Granulator

12.18.1 ENMA Granulator Corporation Information

12.18.2 ENMA Granulator Overview

12.18.3 ENMA Granulator Rotor Granulator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ENMA Granulator Rotor Granulator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 ENMA Granulator Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rotor Granulator Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Rotor Granulator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rotor Granulator Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rotor Granulator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rotor Granulator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rotor Granulator Distributors

13.5 Rotor Granulator Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Rotor Granulator Industry Trends

14.2 Rotor Granulator Market Drivers

14.3 Rotor Granulator Market Challenges

14.4 Rotor Granulator Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Rotor Granulator Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”