Rotary Valves Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, Emerson

The report titled Global Rotary Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, Emerson, FLSmidth, Schenck Process, GEA, Scheuch, Donaldson Company, Wamgroup, Andritz, Buhler, VDL Industrial Products, ACS Valves, Jaudt, Pelletron Corporation, Bush & Wilton, Gericke, Britton Procol Valves, Vidmar, Swedish Exergy AB, Young Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Motors

Hydraulic Motors



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industry

Mineral

Plastics

Others



The Rotary Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rotary Valves Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Valves Product Overview

1.2 Rotary Valves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Motors

1.2.2 Hydraulic Motors

1.3 Global Rotary Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rotary Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Rotary Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rotary Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rotary Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Rotary Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Rotary Valves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rotary Valves Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rotary Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rotary Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rotary Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rotary Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rotary Valves Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rotary Valves Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rotary Valves as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Valves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rotary Valves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rotary Valves Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rotary Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Rotary Valves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Rotary Valves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Rotary Valves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Rotary Valves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Rotary Valves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Rotary Valves by Application

4.1 Rotary Valves Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverage

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Medicine Field

4.1.4 Chemical Industry

4.1.5 Mineral

4.1.6 Plastics

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rotary Valves Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rotary Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rotary Valves Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rotary Valves by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rotary Valves by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rotary Valves by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves by Application

5 North America Rotary Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Rotary Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Rotary Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Valves Business

10.1 Coperion

10.1.1 Coperion Corporation Information

10.1.2 Coperion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Coperion Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Coperion Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.1.5 Coperion Recent Development

10.2 DMN-Westinghouse

10.2.1 DMN-Westinghouse Corporation Information

10.2.2 DMN-Westinghouse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Coperion Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.2.5 DMN-Westinghouse Recent Development

10.3 Emerson

10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Emerson Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Emerson Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.4 FLSmidth

10.4.1 FLSmidth Corporation Information

10.4.2 FLSmidth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.4.5 FLSmidth Recent Development

10.5 Schenck Process

10.5.1 Schenck Process Corporation Information

10.5.2 Schenck Process Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.5.5 Schenck Process Recent Development

10.6 GEA

10.6.1 GEA Corporation Information

10.6.2 GEA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 GEA Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 GEA Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.6.5 GEA Recent Development

10.7 Scheuch

10.7.1 Scheuch Corporation Information

10.7.2 Scheuch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Scheuch Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Scheuch Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.7.5 Scheuch Recent Development

10.8 Donaldson Company

10.8.1 Donaldson Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Donaldson Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.8.5 Donaldson Company Recent Development

10.9 Wamgroup

10.9.1 Wamgroup Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wamgroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.9.5 Wamgroup Recent Development

10.10 Andritz

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rotary Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Andritz Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Andritz Recent Development

10.11 Buhler

10.11.1 Buhler Corporation Information

10.11.2 Buhler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Buhler Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Buhler Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.11.5 Buhler Recent Development

10.12 VDL Industrial Products

10.12.1 VDL Industrial Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 VDL Industrial Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.12.5 VDL Industrial Products Recent Development

10.13 ACS Valves

10.13.1 ACS Valves Corporation Information

10.13.2 ACS Valves Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.13.5 ACS Valves Recent Development

10.14 Jaudt

10.14.1 Jaudt Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jaudt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Jaudt Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Jaudt Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.14.5 Jaudt Recent Development

10.15 Pelletron Corporation

10.15.1 Pelletron Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pelletron Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.15.5 Pelletron Corporation Recent Development

10.16 Bush & Wilton

10.16.1 Bush & Wilton Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bush & Wilton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.16.5 Bush & Wilton Recent Development

10.17 Gericke

10.17.1 Gericke Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gericke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Gericke Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Gericke Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.17.5 Gericke Recent Development

10.18 Britton Procol Valves

10.18.1 Britton Procol Valves Corporation Information

10.18.2 Britton Procol Valves Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.18.5 Britton Procol Valves Recent Development

10.19 Vidmar

10.19.1 Vidmar Corporation Information

10.19.2 Vidmar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Vidmar Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Vidmar Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.19.5 Vidmar Recent Development

10.20 Swedish Exergy AB

10.20.1 Swedish Exergy AB Corporation Information

10.20.2 Swedish Exergy AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.20.5 Swedish Exergy AB Recent Development

10.21 Young Industries

10.21.1 Young Industries Corporation Information

10.21.2 Young Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Young Industries Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Young Industries Rotary Valves Products Offered

10.21.5 Young Industries Recent Development

11 Rotary Valves Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rotary Valves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rotary Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”