Rotary Valves Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, Emerson

The report titled Global Rotary Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, Emerson, FLSmidth, Schenck Process, GEA, Scheuch, Donaldson Company, Wamgroup, Andritz, Buhler, VDL Industrial Products, ACS Valves, Jaudt, Pelletron Corporation, Bush & Wilton, Gericke, Britton Procol Valves, Vidmar, Swedish Exergy AB, Young Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Motors

Hydraulic Motors



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industry

Mineral

Plastics

Others



The Rotary Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rotary Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Motors

1.2.3 Hydraulic Motors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Medicine Field

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Mineral

1.3.7 Plastics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rotary Valves Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rotary Valves Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rotary Valves Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Rotary Valves Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Rotary Valves Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Rotary Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Rotary Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Rotary Valves Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Rotary Valves by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rotary Valves Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Rotary Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rotary Valves Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Valves Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Rotary Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Rotary Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Rotary Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Rotary Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Rotary Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Rotary Valves Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Valves Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Coperion

4.1.1 Coperion Corporation Information

4.1.2 Coperion Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Coperion Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.1.4 Coperion Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Coperion Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Coperion Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Coperion Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Coperion Rotary Valves Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Coperion Recent Development

4.2 DMN-Westinghouse

4.2.1 DMN-Westinghouse Corporation Information

4.2.2 DMN-Westinghouse Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.2.4 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.2.6 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.2.7 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 DMN-Westinghouse Recent Development

4.3 Emerson

4.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

4.3.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Emerson Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.3.4 Emerson Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Emerson Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Emerson Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Emerson Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Emerson Rotary Valves Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Emerson Recent Development

4.4 FLSmidth

4.4.1 FLSmidth Corporation Information

4.4.2 FLSmidth Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.4.4 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.4.6 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.4.7 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 FLSmidth Recent Development

4.5 Schenck Process

4.5.1 Schenck Process Corporation Information

4.5.2 Schenck Process Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.5.4 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Schenck Process Recent Development

4.6 GEA

4.6.1 GEA Corporation Information

4.6.2 GEA Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 GEA Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.6.4 GEA Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 GEA Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.6.6 GEA Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.6.7 GEA Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 GEA Recent Development

4.7 Scheuch

4.7.1 Scheuch Corporation Information

4.7.2 Scheuch Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Scheuch Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.7.4 Scheuch Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Scheuch Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Scheuch Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Scheuch Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Scheuch Recent Development

4.8 Donaldson Company

4.8.1 Donaldson Company Corporation Information

4.8.2 Donaldson Company Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.8.4 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Donaldson Company Recent Development

4.9 Wamgroup

4.9.1 Wamgroup Corporation Information

4.9.2 Wamgroup Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.9.4 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Wamgroup Recent Development

4.10 Andritz

4.10.1 Andritz Corporation Information

4.10.2 Andritz Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Andritz Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.10.4 Andritz Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Andritz Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Andritz Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Andritz Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Andritz Recent Development

4.11 Buhler

4.11.1 Buhler Corporation Information

4.11.2 Buhler Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Buhler Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.11.4 Buhler Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Buhler Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Buhler Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Buhler Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Buhler Recent Development

4.12 VDL Industrial Products

4.12.1 VDL Industrial Products Corporation Information

4.12.2 VDL Industrial Products Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.12.4 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.12.6 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.12.7 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 VDL Industrial Products Recent Development

4.13 ACS Valves

4.13.1 ACS Valves Corporation Information

4.13.2 ACS Valves Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.13.4 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.13.6 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.13.7 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 ACS Valves Recent Development

4.14 Jaudt

4.14.1 Jaudt Corporation Information

4.14.2 Jaudt Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Jaudt Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.14.4 Jaudt Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Jaudt Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Jaudt Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Jaudt Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Jaudt Recent Development

4.15 Pelletron Corporation

4.15.1 Pelletron Corporation Corporation Information

4.15.2 Pelletron Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.15.4 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Pelletron Corporation Recent Development

4.16 Bush & Wilton

4.16.1 Bush & Wilton Corporation Information

4.16.2 Bush & Wilton Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.16.4 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Bush & Wilton Recent Development

4.17 Gericke

4.17.1 Gericke Corporation Information

4.17.2 Gericke Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Gericke Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.17.4 Gericke Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Gericke Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Gericke Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Gericke Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Gericke Recent Development

4.18 Britton Procol Valves

4.18.1 Britton Procol Valves Corporation Information

4.18.2 Britton Procol Valves Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.18.4 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Britton Procol Valves Recent Development

4.19 Vidmar

4.19.1 Vidmar Corporation Information

4.19.2 Vidmar Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Vidmar Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.19.4 Vidmar Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Vidmar Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Vidmar Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Vidmar Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Vidmar Recent Development

4.20 Swedish Exergy AB

4.20.1 Swedish Exergy AB Corporation Information

4.20.2 Swedish Exergy AB Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.20.4 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.20.5 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Swedish Exergy AB Recent Development

4.21 Young Industries

4.21.1 Young Industries Corporation Information

4.21.2 Young Industries Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Young Industries Rotary Valves Products Offered

4.21.4 Young Industries Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.21.5 Young Industries Rotary Valves Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Young Industries Rotary Valves Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Young Industries Rotary Valves Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Young Industries Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rotary Valves Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Rotary Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rotary Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Rotary Valves Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Rotary Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Rotary Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rotary Valves Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Rotary Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Rotary Valves Sales by Type

7.4 North America Rotary Valves Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Rotary Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rotary Valves Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Rotary Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Rotary Valves Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Rotary Valves Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Rotary Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Rotary Valves Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Rotary Valves Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Rotary Valves Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Rotary Valves Clients Analysis

12.4 Rotary Valves Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Rotary Valves Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Rotary Valves Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Rotary Valves Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Rotary Valves Market Drivers

13.2 Rotary Valves Market Opportunities

13.3 Rotary Valves Market Challenges

13.4 Rotary Valves Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

