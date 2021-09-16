Rotary Transfer Machines Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | FFG Group, Mikron, Hydromat

“

The report titled Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Transfer Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Transfer Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Transfer Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FFG Group, Mikron, Hydromat, Gnutti Transfer, Variomatic, Precitrame Machines, BTB Transfer, Riello Sistemi, Buffoli Transfer, Gozio Transfer Federico, GIULIANI (Bucci Industries), Kaufman Manufacturing, Imoberdorf, SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH, Kaihung Machinery, KSD, Picchi, We Fun Industrial Co., Jamieson Manufacturing Co.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vertical Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

Horizontal Axis Rotary Transfer Machines



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics and Electrical

General Manufacturing

Others



The Rotary Transfer Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Transfer Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Transfer Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Transfer Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Transfer Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Transfer Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Transfer Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rotary Transfer Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vertical Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

1.2.3 Horizontal Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.4 Electronics and Electrical

1.3.5 General Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Rotary Transfer Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rotary Transfer Machines Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Rotary Transfer Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Rotary Transfer Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Rotary Transfer Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Rotary Transfer Machines Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Transfer Machines Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 FFG Group

4.1.1 FFG Group Corporation Information

4.1.2 FFG Group Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 FFG Group Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.1.4 FFG Group Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 FFG Group Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.1.6 FFG Group Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.1.7 FFG Group Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 FFG Group Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 FFG Group Recent Development

4.2 Mikron

4.2.1 Mikron Corporation Information

4.2.2 Mikron Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Mikron Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.2.4 Mikron Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Mikron Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Mikron Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Mikron Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Mikron Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Mikron Recent Development

4.3 Hydromat

4.3.1 Hydromat Corporation Information

4.3.2 Hydromat Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Hydromat Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.3.4 Hydromat Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Hydromat Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Hydromat Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Hydromat Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Hydromat Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Hydromat Recent Development

4.4 Gnutti Transfer

4.4.1 Gnutti Transfer Corporation Information

4.4.2 Gnutti Transfer Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Gnutti Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.4.4 Gnutti Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Gnutti Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Gnutti Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Gnutti Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Gnutti Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Gnutti Transfer Recent Development

4.5 Variomatic

4.5.1 Variomatic Corporation Information

4.5.2 Variomatic Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Variomatic Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.5.4 Variomatic Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Variomatic Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Variomatic Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Variomatic Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Variomatic Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Variomatic Recent Development

4.6 Precitrame Machines

4.6.1 Precitrame Machines Corporation Information

4.6.2 Precitrame Machines Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Precitrame Machines Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.6.4 Precitrame Machines Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Precitrame Machines Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Precitrame Machines Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Precitrame Machines Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Precitrame Machines Recent Development

4.7 BTB Transfer

4.7.1 BTB Transfer Corporation Information

4.7.2 BTB Transfer Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 BTB Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.7.4 BTB Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 BTB Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.7.6 BTB Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.7.7 BTB Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 BTB Transfer Recent Development

4.8 Riello Sistemi

4.8.1 Riello Sistemi Corporation Information

4.8.2 Riello Sistemi Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Riello Sistemi Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.8.4 Riello Sistemi Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Riello Sistemi Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Riello Sistemi Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Riello Sistemi Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Riello Sistemi Recent Development

4.9 Buffoli Transfer

4.9.1 Buffoli Transfer Corporation Information

4.9.2 Buffoli Transfer Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Buffoli Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.9.4 Buffoli Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Buffoli Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Buffoli Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Buffoli Transfer Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Buffoli Transfer Recent Development

4.10 Gozio Transfer Federico

4.10.1 Gozio Transfer Federico Corporation Information

4.10.2 Gozio Transfer Federico Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Gozio Transfer Federico Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.10.4 Gozio Transfer Federico Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Gozio Transfer Federico Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Gozio Transfer Federico Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Gozio Transfer Federico Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Gozio Transfer Federico Recent Development

4.11 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries)

4.11.1 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Corporation Information

4.11.2 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.11.4 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.11.6 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.11.7 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 GIULIANI (Bucci Industries) Recent Development

4.12 Kaufman Manufacturing

4.12.1 Kaufman Manufacturing Corporation Information

4.12.2 Kaufman Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Kaufman Manufacturing Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.12.4 Kaufman Manufacturing Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Kaufman Manufacturing Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Kaufman Manufacturing Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Kaufman Manufacturing Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Kaufman Manufacturing Recent Development

4.13 Imoberdorf

4.13.1 Imoberdorf Corporation Information

4.13.2 Imoberdorf Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Imoberdorf Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.13.4 Imoberdorf Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Imoberdorf Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Imoberdorf Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Imoberdorf Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Imoberdorf Recent Development

4.14 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH

4.14.1 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

4.14.2 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.14.4 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.14.6 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.14.7 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Development

4.15 Kaihung Machinery

4.15.1 Kaihung Machinery Corporation Information

4.15.2 Kaihung Machinery Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Kaihung Machinery Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.15.4 Kaihung Machinery Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Kaihung Machinery Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Kaihung Machinery Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Kaihung Machinery Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Kaihung Machinery Recent Development

4.16 KSD

4.16.1 KSD Corporation Information

4.16.2 KSD Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 KSD Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.16.4 KSD Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 KSD Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.16.6 KSD Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.16.7 KSD Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 KSD Recent Development

4.17 Picchi

4.17.1 Picchi Corporation Information

4.17.2 Picchi Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Picchi Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.17.4 Picchi Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Picchi Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Picchi Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Picchi Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Picchi Recent Development

4.18 We Fun Industrial Co.

4.18.1 We Fun Industrial Co. Corporation Information

4.18.2 We Fun Industrial Co. Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 We Fun Industrial Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.18.4 We Fun Industrial Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 We Fun Industrial Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.18.6 We Fun Industrial Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.18.7 We Fun Industrial Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 We Fun Industrial Co. Recent Development

4.19 Jamieson Manufacturing Co.

4.19.1 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Corporation Information

4.19.2 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Products Offered

4.19.4 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Jamieson Manufacturing Co. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Rotary Transfer Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Rotary Transfer Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Rotary Transfer Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type

7.4 North America Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Transfer Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Rotary Transfer Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Rotary Transfer Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Transfer Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Transfer Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Transfer Machines Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rotary Transfer Machines Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Rotary Transfer Machines Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Rotary Transfer Machines Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Rotary Transfer Machines Clients Analysis

12.4 Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Rotary Transfer Machines Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Rotary Transfer Machines Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Rotary Transfer Machines Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Rotary Transfer Machines Market Drivers

13.2 Rotary Transfer Machines Market Opportunities

13.3 Rotary Transfer Machines Market Challenges

13.4 Rotary Transfer Machines Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

