Rotary Heads Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | KLEMM, TEI Rock Drills, RTG (Bauer Gruppe)

The report titled Global Rotary Heads Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Heads market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Heads market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Heads market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Heads market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Heads report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Heads report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Heads market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Heads market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Heads market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Heads market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Heads market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KLEMM, TEI Rock Drills, RTG (Bauer Gruppe), Deublin, CAPE Holland, Holden Industries (Setco), Schramm, Eurodrill, Peiseler, Corporaal Enterprises, Casagrande, McConnel, IHC IQIP, Junttan, Beretta, Dando, NHM，INC, VersaDrill, ABI (Interoc), Tallers Segovia

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hydraulic Rotary Heads, Pneumatic Rotary Heads, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Mining, Drilling, Others

The Rotary Heads Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Heads market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Heads market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Heads market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Heads industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Heads market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Heads market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Heads market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rotary Heads Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Heads Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hydraulic Rotary Heads

1.2.3 Pneumatic Rotary Heads

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Heads Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Drilling

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rotary Heads Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rotary Heads Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Rotary Heads Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rotary Heads, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Rotary Heads Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Rotary Heads Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Rotary Heads Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Rotary Heads Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Rotary Heads Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Rotary Heads Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rotary Heads Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rotary Heads Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Heads Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rotary Heads Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Rotary Heads Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Heads Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rotary Heads Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Heads Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Rotary Heads Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Rotary Heads Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Rotary Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rotary Heads Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rotary Heads Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Heads Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Rotary Heads Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rotary Heads Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rotary Heads Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rotary Heads Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rotary Heads Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rotary Heads Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Rotary Heads Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rotary Heads Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Rotary Heads Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Rotary Heads Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rotary Heads Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Heads Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Rotary Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Rotary Heads Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Rotary Heads Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Rotary Heads Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Rotary Heads Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Rotary Heads Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Rotary Heads Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Rotary Heads Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Rotary Heads Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Rotary Heads Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Rotary Heads Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Rotary Heads Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Rotary Heads Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Rotary Heads Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Rotary Heads Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Rotary Heads Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Rotary Heads Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Rotary Heads Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Rotary Heads Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Rotary Heads Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Rotary Heads Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Rotary Heads Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Rotary Heads Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rotary Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Rotary Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rotary Heads Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Rotary Heads Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Heads Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Heads Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Heads Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rotary Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Rotary Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rotary Heads Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Rotary Heads Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rotary Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Rotary Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Heads Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Heads Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Heads Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Heads Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Heads Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Heads Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 KLEMM

12.1.1 KLEMM Corporation Information

12.1.2 KLEMM Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 KLEMM Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 KLEMM Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.1.5 KLEMM Recent Development

12.2 TEI Rock Drills

12.2.1 TEI Rock Drills Corporation Information

12.2.2 TEI Rock Drills Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TEI Rock Drills Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TEI Rock Drills Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.2.5 TEI Rock Drills Recent Development

12.3 RTG (Bauer Gruppe)

12.3.1 RTG (Bauer Gruppe) Corporation Information

12.3.2 RTG (Bauer Gruppe) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RTG (Bauer Gruppe) Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 RTG (Bauer Gruppe) Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.3.5 RTG (Bauer Gruppe) Recent Development

12.4 Deublin

12.4.1 Deublin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Deublin Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Deublin Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Deublin Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.4.5 Deublin Recent Development

12.5 CAPE Holland

12.5.1 CAPE Holland Corporation Information

12.5.2 CAPE Holland Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CAPE Holland Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CAPE Holland Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.5.5 CAPE Holland Recent Development

12.6 Holden Industries (Setco)

12.6.1 Holden Industries (Setco) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Holden Industries (Setco) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Holden Industries (Setco) Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Holden Industries (Setco) Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.6.5 Holden Industries (Setco) Recent Development

12.7 Schramm

12.7.1 Schramm Corporation Information

12.7.2 Schramm Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Schramm Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Schramm Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.7.5 Schramm Recent Development

12.8 Eurodrill

12.8.1 Eurodrill Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eurodrill Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Eurodrill Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eurodrill Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.8.5 Eurodrill Recent Development

12.9 Peiseler

12.9.1 Peiseler Corporation Information

12.9.2 Peiseler Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Peiseler Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Peiseler Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.9.5 Peiseler Recent Development

12.10 Corporaal Enterprises

12.10.1 Corporaal Enterprises Corporation Information

12.10.2 Corporaal Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Corporaal Enterprises Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Corporaal Enterprises Rotary Heads Products Offered

12.10.5 Corporaal Enterprises Recent Development

12.12 McConnel

12.12.1 McConnel Corporation Information

12.12.2 McConnel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 McConnel Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 McConnel Products Offered

12.12.5 McConnel Recent Development

12.13 IHC IQIP

12.13.1 IHC IQIP Corporation Information

12.13.2 IHC IQIP Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 IHC IQIP Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 IHC IQIP Products Offered

12.13.5 IHC IQIP Recent Development

12.14 Junttan

12.14.1 Junttan Corporation Information

12.14.2 Junttan Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Junttan Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Junttan Products Offered

12.14.5 Junttan Recent Development

12.15 Beretta

12.15.1 Beretta Corporation Information

12.15.2 Beretta Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Beretta Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Beretta Products Offered

12.15.5 Beretta Recent Development

12.16 Dando

12.16.1 Dando Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dando Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Dando Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Dando Products Offered

12.16.5 Dando Recent Development

12.17 NHM，INC

12.17.1 NHM，INC Corporation Information

12.17.2 NHM，INC Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 NHM，INC Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 NHM，INC Products Offered

12.17.5 NHM，INC Recent Development

12.18 VersaDrill

12.18.1 VersaDrill Corporation Information

12.18.2 VersaDrill Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 VersaDrill Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 VersaDrill Products Offered

12.18.5 VersaDrill Recent Development

12.19 ABI (Interoc)

12.19.1 ABI (Interoc) Corporation Information

12.19.2 ABI (Interoc) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 ABI (Interoc) Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ABI (Interoc) Products Offered

12.19.5 ABI (Interoc) Recent Development

12.20 Tallers Segovia

12.20.1 Tallers Segovia Corporation Information

12.20.2 Tallers Segovia Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Tallers Segovia Rotary Heads Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Tallers Segovia Products Offered

12.20.5 Tallers Segovia Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Rotary Heads Industry Trends

13.2 Rotary Heads Market Drivers

13.3 Rotary Heads Market Challenges

13.4 Rotary Heads Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rotary Heads Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

