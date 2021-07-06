Rotary Friction Welding Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | Thompsom(KUKA), MTI, H&B OMEGA Europa

“

The report titled Global Rotary Friction Welding Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Friction Welding market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Friction Welding market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Friction Welding market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Friction Welding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Friction Welding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Friction Welding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Friction Welding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Friction Welding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Friction Welding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Friction Welding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Friction Welding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Thompsom(KUKA), MTI, H&B OMEGA Europa, Nitto Seiki, Izumi Machine, ETA, U-Jin Tech, Sakae Industries, Gatwick, YUAN YU, An Gen Machine, Jiangsu RCM Co.

Market Segmentation by Product: Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Manufacturing

Cutting Tool Manufacturing

Aviation & Shipbuilding

Machine Components

Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

Electric and Wiring Parts

Others



The Rotary Friction Welding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Friction Welding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Friction Welding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Friction Welding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Friction Welding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Friction Welding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Friction Welding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Friction Welding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rotary Friction Welding Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Friction Welding Product Overview

1.2 Rotary Friction Welding Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

1.2.2 Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

1.2.3 Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding

1.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rotary Friction Welding Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rotary Friction Welding Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rotary Friction Welding Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rotary Friction Welding Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rotary Friction Welding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rotary Friction Welding Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rotary Friction Welding Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rotary Friction Welding as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Friction Welding Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rotary Friction Welding Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rotary Friction Welding Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rotary Friction Welding by Application

4.1 Rotary Friction Welding Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Manufacturing

4.1.2 Cutting Tool Manufacturing

4.1.3 Aviation & Shipbuilding

4.1.4 Machine Components

4.1.5 Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

4.1.6 Electric and Wiring Parts

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rotary Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rotary Friction Welding by Country

5.1 North America Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rotary Friction Welding by Country

6.1 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding by Country

8.1 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Friction Welding Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Friction Welding Business

10.1 Thompsom(KUKA)

10.1.1 Thompsom(KUKA) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thompsom(KUKA) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Thompsom(KUKA) Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Thompsom(KUKA) Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.1.5 Thompsom(KUKA) Recent Development

10.2 MTI

10.2.1 MTI Corporation Information

10.2.2 MTI Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 MTI Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 MTI Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.2.5 MTI Recent Development

10.3 H&B OMEGA Europa

10.3.1 H&B OMEGA Europa Corporation Information

10.3.2 H&B OMEGA Europa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 H&B OMEGA Europa Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 H&B OMEGA Europa Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.3.5 H&B OMEGA Europa Recent Development

10.4 Nitto Seiki

10.4.1 Nitto Seiki Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nitto Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nitto Seiki Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nitto Seiki Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.4.5 Nitto Seiki Recent Development

10.5 Izumi Machine

10.5.1 Izumi Machine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Izumi Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Izumi Machine Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Izumi Machine Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.5.5 Izumi Machine Recent Development

10.6 ETA

10.6.1 ETA Corporation Information

10.6.2 ETA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ETA Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ETA Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.6.5 ETA Recent Development

10.7 U-Jin Tech

10.7.1 U-Jin Tech Corporation Information

10.7.2 U-Jin Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 U-Jin Tech Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 U-Jin Tech Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.7.5 U-Jin Tech Recent Development

10.8 Sakae Industries

10.8.1 Sakae Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sakae Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sakae Industries Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sakae Industries Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.8.5 Sakae Industries Recent Development

10.9 Gatwick

10.9.1 Gatwick Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gatwick Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gatwick Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gatwick Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.9.5 Gatwick Recent Development

10.10 YUAN YU

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rotary Friction Welding Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 YUAN YU Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 YUAN YU Recent Development

10.11 An Gen Machine

10.11.1 An Gen Machine Corporation Information

10.11.2 An Gen Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 An Gen Machine Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 An Gen Machine Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.11.5 An Gen Machine Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu RCM Co.

10.12.1 Jiangsu RCM Co. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu RCM Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu RCM Co. Rotary Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangsu RCM Co. Rotary Friction Welding Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu RCM Co. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rotary Friction Welding Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rotary Friction Welding Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rotary Friction Welding Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rotary Friction Welding Distributors

12.3 Rotary Friction Welding Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

