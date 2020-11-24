Rotary Angle Sensors Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: AMS AG, Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG, TE Connectivity Ltd, Keyence Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Novotechnik U.S. Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Balluff GmbH, MTS Systems Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Rotary Angle Sensors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Rotary Angle Sensors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Rotary Angle Sensors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AMS AG, Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG, TE Connectivity Ltd, Keyence Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Novotechnik U.S. Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Balluff GmbH, MTS Systems Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: , Rotary Potentiometer, Resolver, Rotary Encoder, Rotary Variable Differential Transformer Market Segment by Application: , Motion Test, Machine Tools, Robotics, Material Handling, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Rotary Angle Sensors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Angle Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Rotary Angle Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Angle Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Angle Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Angle Sensors market

TOC

1 Rotary Angle Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Angle Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Rotary Angle Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rotary Potentiometer

1.2.2 Resolver

1.2.3 Rotary Encoder

1.2.4 Rotary Variable Differential Transformer

1.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rotary Angle Sensors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rotary Angle Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rotary Angle Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rotary Angle Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rotary Angle Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rotary Angle Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rotary Angle Sensors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Angle Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rotary Angle Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Rotary Angle Sensors by Application

4.1 Rotary Angle Sensors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Motion Test

4.1.2 Machine Tools

4.1.3 Robotics

4.1.4 Material Handling

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rotary Angle Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rotary Angle Sensors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors by Application 5 North America Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Angle Sensors Business

10.1 AMS AG

10.1.1 AMS AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 AMS AG Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AMS AG Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AMS AG Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 AMS AG Recent Developments

10.2 Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG

10.2.1 Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AMS AG Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG Recent Developments

10.3 TE Connectivity Ltd

10.3.1 TE Connectivity Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 TE Connectivity Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 TE Connectivity Ltd Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TE Connectivity Ltd Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 TE Connectivity Ltd Recent Developments

10.4 Keyence Corporation

10.4.1 Keyence Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Keyence Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Keyence Corporation Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Keyence Corporation Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 Keyence Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Allegro Microsystems

10.5.1 Allegro Microsystems Corporation Information

10.5.2 Allegro Microsystems Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Allegro Microsystems Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Allegro Microsystems Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 Allegro Microsystems Recent Developments

10.6 Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

10.6.1 Novotechnik U.S. Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Novotechnik U.S. Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Novotechnik U.S. Inc. Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Novotechnik U.S. Inc. Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 Novotechnik U.S. Inc. Recent Developments

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Honeywell International Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Honeywell International Inc. Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Honeywell International Inc. Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Developments

10.8 Balluff GmbH

10.8.1 Balluff GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 Balluff GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Balluff GmbH Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Balluff GmbH Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 Balluff GmbH Recent Developments

10.9 MTS Systems Corporation

10.9.1 MTS Systems Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 MTS Systems Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 MTS Systems Corporation Rotary Angle Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MTS Systems Corporation Rotary Angle Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 MTS Systems Corporation Recent Developments 11 Rotary Angle Sensors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rotary Angle Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rotary Angle Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Rotary Angle Sensors Industry Trends

11.4.2 Rotary Angle Sensors Market Drivers

11.4.3 Rotary Angle Sensors Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

