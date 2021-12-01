Roofing Tiles Market,CertainTeed Corporation, The Rockwool Group, GAF, Icopal A/S, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, TAMKO Building Products Market In Depth Analysis 2021 To 2027-Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Roofing Tiles market. It sheds light on how the global Roofing Tiles Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Roofing Tiles market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Roofing Tiles market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Roofing Tiles market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Roofing Tiles market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Roofing Tiles market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Roofing Tiles Market Leading Players

Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, The Rockwool Group, GAF, Icopal A/S, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, TAMKO Building Products, Carlisle

Roofing Tiles Segmentation by Product

Asphalt Shingles Roofing, Metal Roofing, Elastomeric Roofing, Modified Bitume Roofing, Others

Roofing Tiles Segmentation by Application

Commercial Buildings, Civil Construction

Table of Content

1 Roofing Tiles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Tiles

1.2 Roofing Tiles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Tiles Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Asphalt Shingles Roofing

1.2.3 Metal Roofing

1.2.4 Elastomeric Roofing

1.2.5 Modified Bitume Roofing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Roofing Tiles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Civil Construction

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Roofing Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Roofing Tiles Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Roofing Tiles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Roofing Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Roofing Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Roofing Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Roofing Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Roofing Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Roofing Tiles Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Roofing Tiles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Roofing Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Roofing Tiles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Roofing Tiles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Roofing Tiles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Roofing Tiles Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Roofing Tiles Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Roofing Tiles Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Roofing Tiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Roofing Tiles Production

3.4.1 North America Roofing Tiles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Roofing Tiles Production

3.5.1 Europe Roofing Tiles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Roofing Tiles Production

3.6.1 China Roofing Tiles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Roofing Tiles Production

3.7.1 Japan Roofing Tiles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Roofing Tiles Production

3.8.1 South Korea Roofing Tiles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Roofing Tiles Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Roofing Tiles Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Tiles Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Roofing Tiles Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Roofing Tiles Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Roofing Tiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Roofing Tiles Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Roofing Tiles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

7.1.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.1.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

7.2.1 Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.2.2 Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 CertainTeed Corporation

7.3.1 CertainTeed Corporation Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.3.2 CertainTeed Corporation Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.3.3 CertainTeed Corporation Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 CertainTeed Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 CertainTeed Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 The Rockwool Group

7.4.1 The Rockwool Group Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Rockwool Group Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.4.3 The Rockwool Group Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 The Rockwool Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 The Rockwool Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GAF

7.5.1 GAF Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.5.2 GAF Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GAF Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Icopal A/S

7.6.1 Icopal A/S Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.6.2 Icopal A/S Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Icopal A/S Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Icopal A/S Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Icopal A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Johns Manville

7.7.1 Johns Manville Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johns Manville Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Johns Manville Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Owens Corning

7.8.1 Owens Corning Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.8.2 Owens Corning Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Owens Corning Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TAMKO Building Products

7.9.1 TAMKO Building Products Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.9.2 TAMKO Building Products Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TAMKO Building Products Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TAMKO Building Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TAMKO Building Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Carlisle

7.10.1 Carlisle Roofing Tiles Corporation Information

7.10.2 Carlisle Roofing Tiles Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Carlisle Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Carlisle Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Carlisle Recent Developments/Updates 8 Roofing Tiles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Roofing Tiles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roofing Tiles

8.4 Roofing Tiles Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Roofing Tiles Distributors List

9.3 Roofing Tiles Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Roofing Tiles Industry Trends

10.2 Roofing Tiles Growth Drivers

10.3 Roofing Tiles Market Challenges

10.4 Roofing Tiles Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Roofing Tiles by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Roofing Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Roofing Tiles

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Roofing Tiles by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Roofing Tiles by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Roofing Tiles by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Roofing Tiles by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Roofing Tiles by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roofing Tiles by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Roofing Tiles by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Roofing Tiles by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

